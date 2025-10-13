Featured
Where magic meets Maldivian shore: One&Only Reethi Rah’s ‘BELIEVE’ festive season
This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the holidays with BELIEVE — a celebration of joy, connection, and wonder set against the serene shores of the Maldives. The 2025 festive programme combines cherished family traditions, exceptional culinary experiences, and mindful wellness rituals designed to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.
The season commences on 20 December with a glittering Tree Lighting Ceremony, where twinkling lights, carols, and seasonal cocktails capture the essence of the holidays. The evening also marks a milestone with An Ode to Tapasake, an anniversary celebration of one of the resort’s signature dining venues, featuring curated dishes, fine wines, and live music.
In the days leading up to Christmas, younger guests can enjoy creative workshops, from gingerbread house making and letter writing to Santa to crafting Maldivian-inspired ornaments. Families gather in the evenings for elegant cocktail receptions and festive dinners. On Christmas Eve, guests are welcomed beneath the palms for a night of live music and a grand dinner, followed by Santa’s tropical arrival and a vibrant Christmas Day brunch with live entertainment and international cuisine.
The celebration continues with experiences focused on wellbeing and renewal. Guests can take part in Glow & Flow sound healing on 22 December, Tales & Traditions on 28 December — exploring Maldivian healing customs — and sunrise yoga sessions on 2 January. For those seeking spirited fun, festive tennis, padel, and badminton tournaments bring a dynamic edge to the season.
As the year draws to a close, the Believe Ball — One&Only Reethi Rah’s renowned New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner — invites guests to an evening of grandeur. Beginning with a beachfront cocktail reception, the night unfolds into a feast of gourmet discovery, live performances, and a spectacular countdown to 2026. The following morning, the New Beginnings Brunch offers a relaxed and indulgent welcome to the new year.
Festivities extend into January, with immersive experiences such as a five-course Sake Pairing Dinner on 2 January, family-friendly sunset painting classes, and fitness sessions accompanied by a live DJ. The celebrations culminate with a series of Orthodox Christmas and New Year events from 6 to 13 January, concluding with a gala dinner that brings together guests in celebration of culture, cuisine, and community.
Throughout the season, guests can savour culinary journeys inspired by both innovation and heritage, take part in wellness experiences rooted in local traditions, and enjoy the refined warmth that defines every stay at One&Only Reethi Rah. Whether gathering with loved ones or seeking moments of reflection, the festive season invites all to believe — in joy, togetherness, and the magic of the holidays.
Celebration
Festive cheer meets island bliss at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is set to welcome guests into the spirit of the festive season with a thoughtfully curated programme of celebrations designed to delight families and travellers of all ages. Blending vibrant activities with the island’s natural beauty, the 2025 festive calendar promises a series of memorable moments for all.
The festivities begin on 21 December with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the island’s sandbank. Guests can enjoy tropical cocktails, canapés, and live festive music by the resident band. In the days leading up to Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to take part in cultural excursions, such as local island tours, or join engaging culinary sessions including Thai cooking and sushi-making demonstrations. Family-friendly fun continues with treasure hunts, sand sculpting competitions, and live evening entertainment across the island’s bars.
For younger guests, the Bageecha Kids Club will host a daily festive programme from 21 December to 1 January 2026. Activities include cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house building, jewellery-making workshops, and coconut painting. Children can also join fitness and water games, including yoga, Zumba, beach Olympics, and Splash Pad fun. Highlights of the children’s schedule include writing letters to Santa, a family treasure hunt, and carol karaoke.
Kuramathi’s Christmas celebrations commence on Christmas Eve with a cocktail party on the sandbank, featuring champagne toasts, festive cocktails, Christmas carols, and a special appearance by Santa Claus and his elves. The evening concludes with a lavish Christmas Eve gala buffet at select restaurants.
Christmas Day begins with a festive talent show at the Sand Bar and the anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at the Dhoni Bar deck, where children will enjoy gift-giving, photos, and games. The day continues with activities such as beach volleyball, while the evening features live music and entertainment across the resort. Meanwhile, the Bageecha Kids Club will keep young guests engaged with eco-workshops, Christmas movies, and a mini festive market.
Kuramathi Maldives will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with a night of celebration and glamour. The New Year’s Eve festivities begin with a cocktail reception on the sandbank, followed by a spectacular gala buffet dinner. As the night unfolds, guests can dance to live music and enjoy a lively countdown to midnight under the stars.
On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a festive brunch served at the island’s restaurants, along with the “First Dive of the Year” for those eager to explore the house reef. The day concludes with live music and an energising aerobics session. At the Bageecha Kids Club, children will close the season with activities such as creating a memory book, exploring the island’s hydroponic garden, and performing the festive closing song — ending the holiday with cherished memories and joy.
Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards honours Summer Island Maldives as Best Romantic Resort
Summer Island Maldives has been recognised as the Best Luxury Romantic Resort in North Malé Atoll, Maldives for 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a distinction that reflects the resort’s barefoot elegance, exceptional service, and commitment to crafting meaningful experiences for couples and travellers.
Situated in the tranquil South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat or 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an idyllic escape where modern comfort blends seamlessly with authentic island charm. With 156 beach and water villas spread across seven categories, Summer Island Maldives invites guests to unwind, reconnect with nature, and embrace the simplicity of island life.
Dining options include an international buffet at the main restaurant and fusion cuisine at the overwater venue, complemented by three scenic bars, an overwater spa, and an infinity pool with panoramic lagoon views. The resort also features a fitness gym, watersports and diving centre, and boutique, offering a perfect balance of leisure and recreation.
A pioneer in sustainability, Summer Island Maldives made history in 2018 by unveiling the world’s largest 3D-printed coral reef — a Guinness World Record-winning project supporting marine restoration. The resort continues to champion eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of solar energy for water heating.
Anchored in genuine hospitality and attention to detail, Summer Island Maldives remains a favoured destination for honeymooners, couples, and repeat guests seeking beauty, serenity, and heartfelt connection. Whether basking beneath the sun or gazing over the endless turquoise horizon, every moment on this peaceful island is designed to create memories that endure.
Featured
Glitter and Gold: Angsana Velavaru shines bright this festive season
Angsana Velavaru is set to welcome guests to a radiant celebration of joy, connection, and island splendour this festive season. From 22nd December 2025 to 7th January 2026, the resort will embrace the theme ‘Glitter and Gold,’ symbolising the golden warmth of togetherness that defines this special time of year.
Nestled amidst the tranquil turquoise waters of the Maldives, the island will be transformed into a luminous haven where timeless traditions meet Angsana Velavaru’s signature tropical charm. Guests will be invited to celebrate the season through a thoughtfully curated programme of experiences designed to awaken the senses and create treasured memories.
Throughout the festive period, visitors can indulge in an array of sparkling moments — from elegant beachside dinners and glowing lantern displays to family-friendly festivities filled with laughter and joy. Younger guests can take part in creative island activities and look forward to a special visit from Santa Claus, while adults can enjoy sunset cocktails, live entertainment, and exquisite dining beneath the stars.
The celebrations will culminate on New Year’s Eve, when the island is set aglow in golden radiance. The evening will feature music, dance, and fine cuisine, leading up to a spectacular countdown that ends in a dazzling display of lights over the Indian Ocean — welcoming 2026 in true Angsana style.
Beyond the festivities, guests may retreat into tranquillity with rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Angsana Spa, indulge in holistic wellness rituals, or simply bask in the golden serenity of island life. Those seeking adventure can explore Angsana Velavaru’s renowned ‘101 Things to Do’ — a collection of experiences capturing the essence of discovery and connection, from sunset cruises and marine excursions to Maldivian cooking classes and eco-friendly activities with the Marine Lab.
Every element of the festive season at Angsana Velavaru reflects the resort’s ethos of rejuvenation, balance, and mindful celebration — weaving a golden thread of joy that lingers long after the stay.
At Angsana Velavaru, the magic of the holidays shines brightest in shared moments — where the golden glow of celebration illuminates hearts and memories that endure well beyond the season.
Trending
