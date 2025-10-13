Where magic meets Maldivian shore: One&Only Reethi Rah’s ‘BELIEVE’ festive season

This festive season, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the holidays with BELIEVE — a celebration of joy, connection, and wonder set against the serene shores of the Maldives. The 2025 festive programme combines cherished family traditions, exceptional culinary experiences, and mindful wellness rituals designed to create lasting memories and meaningful connections.

The season commences on 20 December with a glittering Tree Lighting Ceremony, where twinkling lights, carols, and seasonal cocktails capture the essence of the holidays. The evening also marks a milestone with An Ode to Tapasake, an anniversary celebration of one of the resort’s signature dining venues, featuring curated dishes, fine wines, and live music.

In the days leading up to Christmas, younger guests can enjoy creative workshops, from gingerbread house making and letter writing to Santa to crafting Maldivian-inspired ornaments. Families gather in the evenings for elegant cocktail receptions and festive dinners. On Christmas Eve, guests are welcomed beneath the palms for a night of live music and a grand dinner, followed by Santa’s tropical arrival and a vibrant Christmas Day brunch with live entertainment and international cuisine.

The celebration continues with experiences focused on wellbeing and renewal. Guests can take part in Glow & Flow sound healing on 22 December, Tales & Traditions on 28 December — exploring Maldivian healing customs — and sunrise yoga sessions on 2 January. For those seeking spirited fun, festive tennis, padel, and badminton tournaments bring a dynamic edge to the season.

As the year draws to a close, the Believe Ball — One&Only Reethi Rah’s renowned New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner — invites guests to an evening of grandeur. Beginning with a beachfront cocktail reception, the night unfolds into a feast of gourmet discovery, live performances, and a spectacular countdown to 2026. The following morning, the New Beginnings Brunch offers a relaxed and indulgent welcome to the new year.

Festivities extend into January, with immersive experiences such as a five-course Sake Pairing Dinner on 2 January, family-friendly sunset painting classes, and fitness sessions accompanied by a live DJ. The celebrations culminate with a series of Orthodox Christmas and New Year events from 6 to 13 January, concluding with a gala dinner that brings together guests in celebration of culture, cuisine, and community.

Throughout the season, guests can savour culinary journeys inspired by both innovation and heritage, take part in wellness experiences rooted in local traditions, and enjoy the refined warmth that defines every stay at One&Only Reethi Rah. Whether gathering with loved ones or seeking moments of reflection, the festive season invites all to believe — in joy, togetherness, and the magic of the holidays.