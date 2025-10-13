Glitter and Gold: Angsana Velavaru shines bright this festive season

Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has reached a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with the successful completion and full operation of its Solar Energy Initiative—a major advancement towards cleaner and greener island living. Following two weeks of comprehensive testing, the resort can now operate entirely on solar power for up to eight hours a day under optimal sunny conditions. This remarkable achievement underscores Veligandu’s long-standing commitment to responsible tourism while continuing to deliver world-class luxury experiences.

The transition marks a substantial reduction in the resort’s dependence on diesel generators and contributes meaningfully to minimising its environmental footprint. It also exemplifies how innovation and sustainability can coexist harmoniously within the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality.

The initiative began in July 2024, when Veligandu partnered with Swimsol, an Austrian company renowned for pioneering solar energy solutions across island nations. Following months of detailed consultations, design assessments, and strategic planning, the first phase of the project—completed ahead of the resort’s grand reopening on 10 November 2024—introduced the solar infrastructure without battery storage. The final phase, including the installation of a 1,668-kW battery storage system, was completed and launched on 19 September 2025, marking the full realisation of Veligandu’s solar energy vision.

Today, the system comprises 3,003 solar panels generating up to 1,441 kW of power, supported by advanced battery storage technology. Together, they enable the resort to run entirely on solar energy for up to eight hours each day, reducing daily carbon emissions by approximately 4,750 kilograms of CO₂. This milestone represents a major step forward in the resort’s mission to lead by example in sustainable island operations.

“This is an incredible milestone for Veligandu and for sustainable tourism in the Maldives,” said Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island. “On a good-weather day, we can now power the entire island purely through solar energy, allowing our generators to rest for up to eight hours—something unimaginable just a year ago. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Owners for their vision and investment in a greener tomorrow. Their foresight has enabled us to transform our operations and reduce our carbon footprint in a meaningful way. I also wish to thank our dedicated team and partners who have worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”

He continued, “The impact is truly transformative. For the first time in forty years, guests visiting our back-of-house area can experience the generator room in complete silence—a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come. And for our guests, the experience remains seamless. Imagine spending your day snorkelling, diving, or enjoying water sports under the Maldivian sun, returning to your villa where your air conditioning, lights, and water are all powered by clean solar energy. Without even realising it, you become part of this sustainability journey. This achievement belongs to every member of our team, our partners, and our guests who share our belief in a greener tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable luxury tourism.”

This strategic development marks a new chapter in eco-conscious hospitality, aligning Veligandu Maldives Resort Island with global sustainability goals and reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a leader in responsible island tourism.

“By integrating renewable energy into our daily operations, we are not only safeguarding the fragile environment that makes the Maldives so extraordinary, but also strengthening our competitive position in the luxury travel market,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of Crown & Champa Resorts. “Today’s traveller is more environmentally aware than ever before. Our transition to clean energy reflects both our understanding of this shift and our responsibility to lead by example.”

Looking ahead, Veligandu Maldives plans to expand its renewable energy storage capacity and incorporate advanced energy management systems to further enhance operational efficiency and stability. The resort’s long-term vision is to operate entirely on solar energy, positioning itself as a model for sustainable island operations in the region.

Part of the Crown & Champa Resorts collection, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is celebrated for its intimate charm, turquoise lagoon, and eco-conscious approach to luxury. Reopened in November 2024 as a five-star ultra-luxury resort, Veligandu blends authentic Maldivian warmth with progressive sustainability initiatives—redefining barefoot luxury for the modern traveller. With its solar-powered operations now fully functional, Veligandu continues to demonstrate that true luxury lies not only in comfort and beauty, but in the harmony between people, place, and planet.