JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils ‘Around the World’ festive celebration inspired by global cultures

As 2025 draws to a close, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate ‘Around the World’ — a spectacular festive season inspired by global cultures and culinary traditions, set against the serene beauty of the Maldivian seascape. From 20 December 2024 to 10 January 2025, the luxury multi-generational resort will transform into a vibrant global wonderland, offering families and friends a journey that celebrates togetherness, discovery, and the spirit of the season.

Embracing the diversity of the world’s festivities, the resort will feature décor inspired by cultures from across the globe. More than a theme, ‘Around the World’ serves as an invitation to connect and create lasting memories, with each moment thoughtfully designed to foster genuine togetherness in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

The festive season unfolds as an extraordinary gastronomic voyage. Guests are invited to embark on a journey of taste with the grand ‘Aromas of the World’ buffets, followed by exclusive dining experiences throughout the resort. From authentic Thai flavours at the treetop restaurant Kaashi to refined Japanese specialities at the overwater Hashi, each venue offers its own distinctive charm. For an elegant evening, Shio presents a sophisticated four-course dinner showcasing premium cuts and ocean-fresh delicacies, including wagyu, lobster, and caviar. The global feast is complemented by unique experiences such as sustainable cocktail-making classes at the JW Garden, where guests use fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on the island.

The celebration reaches its heart on Christmas Eve with a magnificent gala dinner on the beach. Beneath a canopy of stars, guests will enjoy a night of culinary excellence, awe-inspiring performances, and a spectacular fire show. The joy continues on Christmas Day with a lavish breakfast followed by ‘Festive Flavours of Christmas’—a traditional feast of beloved seasonal dishes that evoke warmth and nostalgia.

The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with an elegant dinner inspired by the ‘Around the World’ theme. Guests will be transported on a final global journey through a sumptuous buffet of international delicacies, world-class entertainment, and dazzling decorations from across the continents. The evening promises a perfect moment to reflect on the year past and welcome the one ahead.

Throughout the season, younger guests can experience the magic of mindful play at the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club. Activities such as ‘Snowmen at the Beach,’ Christmas ornament making, and ‘The Hunt for Santa’ are designed to inspire creativity, joy, and shared family memories.

To enhance the celebration, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents the ‘Festive Splendour; offer. Guests booking by 15 November 2025 for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026 will enjoy an exclusive Early Bird Offer that includes a daily resort credit of USD 200, ideal for romantic dinners or rejuvenating spa treatments. The package also features daily breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised water sports, and access to the Little Griffins Kids Club — ensuring a season filled with memorable experiences for every guest.