News
RAAYA Residence earns spot in Robb Report Russia’s prestigious ‘Best of the Best 2025’ edition
RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced that its exclusive retreat, RAAYA Residence has been featured in Robb Report Russia’s “Best of the Best 2025” Special Edition Almanac, a prestigious annual issue that celebrates the most exceptional luxury openings and achievements worldwide. The publication will be circulated across Russia and the CIS throughout the year, highlighting the Premium Residence as one of the standout island experiences in the Maldives.
Nestled within one of the largest and greenest islands in Raa Atoll, the RAAYA Residence embodies the spirit of refined seclusion and natural beauty. Spanning 849 square metres, this two-bedroom retreat is surrounded by lush mangroves and tranquil gardens, offering complete privacy with panoramic ocean views, an infinity pool, private beach, spa pavilions, and al fresco dining areas.
The Residence reflects Raaya’s unique narrative inspired by Seb, the shipwrecked artist whose story weaves through the resort’s design and experiences celebrating creativity, freedom, and harmony with nature. Combining elegance with the raw beauty of the island, the RAAYA Residence invites guests to rediscover serenity in a place where every moment feels personal and inspired.
This recognition from Robb Report Russia underscores RAAYA by Atmosphere’s position as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive destinations where art, nature, and hospitality converge to offer a truly immersive escape.
Celebration
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils ‘Around the World’ festive celebration inspired by global cultures
As 2025 draws to a close, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate ‘Around the World’ — a spectacular festive season inspired by global cultures and culinary traditions, set against the serene beauty of the Maldivian seascape. From 20 December 2024 to 10 January 2025, the luxury multi-generational resort will transform into a vibrant global wonderland, offering families and friends a journey that celebrates togetherness, discovery, and the spirit of the season.
Embracing the diversity of the world’s festivities, the resort will feature décor inspired by cultures from across the globe. More than a theme, ‘Around the World’ serves as an invitation to connect and create lasting memories, with each moment thoughtfully designed to foster genuine togetherness in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
The festive season unfolds as an extraordinary gastronomic voyage. Guests are invited to embark on a journey of taste with the grand ‘Aromas of the World’ buffets, followed by exclusive dining experiences throughout the resort. From authentic Thai flavours at the treetop restaurant Kaashi to refined Japanese specialities at the overwater Hashi, each venue offers its own distinctive charm. For an elegant evening, Shio presents a sophisticated four-course dinner showcasing premium cuts and ocean-fresh delicacies, including wagyu, lobster, and caviar. The global feast is complemented by unique experiences such as sustainable cocktail-making classes at the JW Garden, where guests use fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on the island.
The celebration reaches its heart on Christmas Eve with a magnificent gala dinner on the beach. Beneath a canopy of stars, guests will enjoy a night of culinary excellence, awe-inspiring performances, and a spectacular fire show. The joy continues on Christmas Day with a lavish breakfast followed by ‘Festive Flavours of Christmas’—a traditional feast of beloved seasonal dishes that evoke warmth and nostalgia.
The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with an elegant dinner inspired by the ‘Around the World’ theme. Guests will be transported on a final global journey through a sumptuous buffet of international delicacies, world-class entertainment, and dazzling decorations from across the continents. The evening promises a perfect moment to reflect on the year past and welcome the one ahead.
Throughout the season, younger guests can experience the magic of mindful play at the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club. Activities such as ‘Snowmen at the Beach,’ Christmas ornament making, and ‘The Hunt for Santa’ are designed to inspire creativity, joy, and shared family memories.
To enhance the celebration, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents the ‘Festive Splendour; offer. Guests booking by 15 November 2025 for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026 will enjoy an exclusive Early Bird Offer that includes a daily resort credit of USD 200, ideal for romantic dinners or rejuvenating spa treatments. The package also features daily breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised water sports, and access to the Little Griffins Kids Club — ensuring a season filled with memorable experiences for every guest.
Featured
New era of sustainable luxury: Veligandu Maldives now fully powered by solar energy
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island has reached a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with the successful completion and full operation of its Solar Energy Initiative—a major advancement towards cleaner and greener island living. Following two weeks of comprehensive testing, the resort can now operate entirely on solar power for up to eight hours a day under optimal sunny conditions. This remarkable achievement underscores Veligandu’s long-standing commitment to responsible tourism while continuing to deliver world-class luxury experiences.
The transition marks a substantial reduction in the resort’s dependence on diesel generators and contributes meaningfully to minimising its environmental footprint. It also exemplifies how innovation and sustainability can coexist harmoniously within the essence of authentic Maldivian hospitality.
The initiative began in July 2024, when Veligandu partnered with Swimsol, an Austrian company renowned for pioneering solar energy solutions across island nations. Following months of detailed consultations, design assessments, and strategic planning, the first phase of the project—completed ahead of the resort’s grand reopening on 10 November 2024—introduced the solar infrastructure without battery storage. The final phase, including the installation of a 1,668-kW battery storage system, was completed and launched on 19 September 2025, marking the full realisation of Veligandu’s solar energy vision.
Today, the system comprises 3,003 solar panels generating up to 1,441 kW of power, supported by advanced battery storage technology. Together, they enable the resort to run entirely on solar energy for up to eight hours each day, reducing daily carbon emissions by approximately 4,750 kilograms of CO₂. This milestone represents a major step forward in the resort’s mission to lead by example in sustainable island operations.
“This is an incredible milestone for Veligandu and for sustainable tourism in the Maldives,” said Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager of Veligandu Maldives Resort Island. “On a good-weather day, we can now power the entire island purely through solar energy, allowing our generators to rest for up to eight hours—something unimaginable just a year ago. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Owners for their vision and investment in a greener tomorrow. Their foresight has enabled us to transform our operations and reduce our carbon footprint in a meaningful way. I also wish to thank our dedicated team and partners who have worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”
He continued, “The impact is truly transformative. For the first time in forty years, guests visiting our back-of-house area can experience the generator room in complete silence—a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come. And for our guests, the experience remains seamless. Imagine spending your day snorkelling, diving, or enjoying water sports under the Maldivian sun, returning to your villa where your air conditioning, lights, and water are all powered by clean solar energy. Without even realising it, you become part of this sustainability journey. This achievement belongs to every member of our team, our partners, and our guests who share our belief in a greener tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable luxury tourism.”
This strategic development marks a new chapter in eco-conscious hospitality, aligning Veligandu Maldives Resort Island with global sustainability goals and reinforcing the Maldives’ position as a leader in responsible island tourism.
“By integrating renewable energy into our daily operations, we are not only safeguarding the fragile environment that makes the Maldives so extraordinary, but also strengthening our competitive position in the luxury travel market,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of Crown & Champa Resorts. “Today’s traveller is more environmentally aware than ever before. Our transition to clean energy reflects both our understanding of this shift and our responsibility to lead by example.”
Looking ahead, Veligandu Maldives plans to expand its renewable energy storage capacity and incorporate advanced energy management systems to further enhance operational efficiency and stability. The resort’s long-term vision is to operate entirely on solar energy, positioning itself as a model for sustainable island operations in the region.
Part of the Crown & Champa Resorts collection, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island is celebrated for its intimate charm, turquoise lagoon, and eco-conscious approach to luxury. Reopened in November 2024 as a five-star ultra-luxury resort, Veligandu blends authentic Maldivian warmth with progressive sustainability initiatives—redefining barefoot luxury for the modern traveller. With its solar-powered operations now fully functional, Veligandu continues to demonstrate that true luxury lies not only in comfort and beauty, but in the harmony between people, place, and planet.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s dual celebration of Diwali and culinary artistry
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to host two joyous celebrations on 20 October 2025, honouring both the Festival of Lights, Diwali, and International Chefs Day. The occasion will feature India’s renowned Chef Meghna alongside performances by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild, Sri Lanka’s premier dance ensemble. Together, they will merge tradition and innovation, celebrating culinary artistry while showcasing the vibrant colours, flavours, and rhythms of South Asia in an unforgettable experience.
At the heart of the celebration is Chef Meghna, the acclaimed creator of Meghna’s Food Magic and one of India’s most beloved culinary personalities. With a following exceeding three million, she is celebrated for making everyday cooking engaging, healthy, and full of heart—from oil-free samosas to sugar-free cakes. For this special occasion, she will present a Diwali-inspired menu highlighting plant-based cuisine and sustainable food choices. During the day, Chef Meghna will also conduct an interactive cooking session, giving guests the opportunity to experience her creative approach and signature techniques first-hand.
As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a captivating performance by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild. This acclaimed ensemble of 40 artists is known for fusing centuries-old Kandyan and folk traditions with contemporary choreography, creating performances that bridge cultures and tell powerful stories. Having enchanted audiences in more than 70 countries, the troupe will bring their artistry to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transforming the stage into a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and soul.
Beyond the performances, the event embodies the spirit of connection—sharing moments, discovering flavours, and celebrating cultural harmony. Throughout the resort, guests can participate in rangoli art sessions, beachside games, and hands-on cooking activities designed for all ages, creating a festive atmosphere for families and friends alike. Meanwhile, the resort’s culinary team will engage in friendly competitions and team-building challenges that reflect their passion, creativity, and unity.
“As we celebrate Diwali and International Chefs Day, we’re celebrating more than food and art—we’re celebrating connection,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This event is about coming together, exploring traditions, and creating memories that last.”
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with creativity, taste, and tradition, and an evening alive with rhythm and culture—an experience where the magic of celebration and culinary excellence come together at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
Trending
