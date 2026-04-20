News
Mandara Spa celebrates 30th anniversary with focus on Maldives growth
This May, Mandara Spa marks a landmark milestone — celebrating not only three decades of luxury spa management, but a sustained and growing commitment to the Maldives as one of the world’s premier wellness destinations.
Founded in Bali in 1996, Mandara Spa was built on the warmth, spirituality, and healing traditions of Bali. That same Balinese soul — rooted in genuine care, ritual, and human connection — remains at the heart of every Mandara Spa experience, from the shores of the Maldives to destinations across the globe.
A Landmark Presence in the Maldives
The Maldives has long been central to Mandara Spa’s international success. With a dedicated corporate office based in Malé and an established network across some of the country’s most prestigious resorts, Mandara Spa has helped define what luxury wellness looks like in the Indian Ocean — combining Balinese authenticity with world-class operational discipline.
As the Maldives continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for luxury travel, Mandara Spa’s model offers resort owners a proven framework for exceptional guest experience and sustainable commercial performance:
- Tailored spa concepts aligned with each property’s unique brand positioning
- Internationally trained therapists grounded in authentic Balinese healing traditions
- Revenue optimisation strategies that maximise treatment and retail performance
- Structured training, compliance, and quality assurance
- Pre-opening development support and spa design consultation
In Gratitude: Partners, Team, and Friends
Mandara Spa’s 30-year journey has been shaped, above all, by the people who have chosen to be part of it. The company extends its sincere appreciation to:
- Current resort partners, whose continued trust and collaboration sustain the highest standards of wellness and guest satisfaction every day
- Previous partners, whose vision and support laid the foundation for Mandara Spa’s presence across the region
- Future partners, whose ambition and shared belief in the power of wellness will help define the next chapter
- Our therapists, spa managers, and support teams — whose skill, warmth, and dedication are the true expression of what Mandara Spa stands for. Every treatment delivered, every guest welcomed, every standard upheld — that is their work, and this milestone belongs to them as much as anyone
Wellness as a Strategic Imperative
Over the past decade, the role of spa and wellness within the luxury resort experience has fundamentally shifted. For today’s discerning traveller, wellness is not an amenity — it is a deciding factor in resort selection. Mandara Spa’s operational model is built to meet this demand head-on, supporting owners with consistent EBITDA performance, transparent KPI reporting, and a globally recognised brand that resonates with high-value guests.
Mandara Spa’s operational model is built to meet this demand head-on, maximising spa revenues, enhancing guest capture and spend, and providing owners with transparent KPI reporting and a globally recognised brand that resonates with high-value guests.
An Invitation to the Next 30 Years
Mandara Spa warmly invites resort owners, developers, and hospitality groups who share a vision for exceptional wellness to connect. Whether at the concept stage or seeking to elevate an existing spa operation, Mandara Spa offers a partnership shaped by Balinese heritage, refined Asian influences, and global expertise — bringing decades of experience to every collaboration.
“This anniversary belongs as much to our partners as it does to us. The Maldives has been a cornerstone of our global success, made possible by the trust and collaboration of every resort we’ve worked with, and by the expertise and care of our spa teams who define the Mandara experience. As we look ahead, we remain deeply committed to building on that foundation and welcoming new partners into the Mandara Spa family,” said Trent Munday, Senior Vice President – International, Mandara Spa.
News
dusitD2 Feydhoo launches retro-themed island party event
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is turning back time this May with an exciting collaboration with Uber Events and Artists to launch the Retro Island Weekend on 14th May 2026, a one-of-a-kind island celebration blending tropical luxury with the unforgettable sounds and style of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.
Guests can expect an electrifying evening of throwback hits, live DJ entertainment, immersive retro décor, themed activations, photography moments, and a lively Best Dressed Competition, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
Whether you’re reliving your favourite era or discovering the magic of retro culture for the first time, this event promises an unforgettable night of music, fashion and island energy.
Event Highlights:
- Retro party experience featuring the best hits of the 80s, 90s & 2000s
- Dress-up theme with prizes for best dressed guests
- Return speedboat transfers included for ticket holders
- Beachfront party atmosphere in paradise
- Exclusive food & beverage experiences available throughout the night
Exclusive Stay Offers
To make the weekend even more memorable, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is offering special villa rates exclusively for Retro Island Weekend guests, perfect for those looking to turn one night into a full island escape.
Ticket Information:
- USD 55 / MVR 850 per person (includes return speedboat transfer)
- USD 30 for in-house resort guests
Get ready to dance, dress up, and party under the stars as Retro Island Weekend brings timeless hits to a modern island paradise. Limited spaces available. For bookings, please email info@uber-events.com or visit the resort’s website.
Featured
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives blend family travel with marine discovery
As family travel patterns continue to evolve, with multigenerational holidays and “schoolcations” becoming a growing part of the market, Four Seasons is positioning its Maldives resorts as destinations where families can combine leisure with learning, exploration and shared experiences. Through programmes at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the brand is offering a Maldives-based approach to family travel that extends beyond the traditional resort stay.
In the Maldives, the focus is placed on experiences that allow families to spend time together while engaging with the natural environment in direct and practical ways. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, marine education forms a central part of the family offering. Children and teenagers can take part in hands-on initiatives alongside experts from The Manta Trust, learning about coral restoration, manta ray research and ocean conservation. The programme gives younger guests an opportunity to understand the marine ecosystems that define the Maldives while participating in activities linked to ongoing conservation work.
At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the family experience is also shaped by the surrounding lagoon and reef environment. Younger guests can take part in introductory diving, surfing and marine conservation activities designed to build early awareness of the ocean and its ecosystems. These experiences place the Maldives’ natural setting at the centre of the stay, allowing families to engage with the destination through activity as well as observation.
This emphasis on learning through travel reflects wider changes in family tourism, where parents are increasingly looking for holidays that combine recreation with educational value. In the Maldives, that approach has particular relevance, given the country’s dependence on marine ecosystems and its reputation as one of the world’s leading island destinations. By integrating conservation-focused experiences into resort programming, Four Seasons is presenting family travel not only as a period of rest, but also as an opportunity for younger travellers to develop a closer understanding of the environment around them.
The Maldives setting also supports multigenerational travel in practical terms. Resorts such as Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa are well suited to families travelling across age groups, where grandparents, parents and children may all be sharing the same holiday but looking for different forms of engagement. Accommodation, marine activities and wellness offerings can be structured in ways that allow families to spend time together while also catering to different interests and energy levels.
The family proposition is strengthened by the Maldives’ ability to combine relaxation with activities that are tied closely to place. Lagoon-based discovery, reef experiences and conservation work provide a clear alternative to more conventional beach holiday programming. Rather than limiting the stay to accommodation and dining, these activities allow the destination itself to shape the guest experience.
In this context, Four Seasons’ Maldives resorts reflect a broader shift in how luxury family travel is being positioned. The emphasis is no longer only on privacy and comfort, but also on engagement, shared discovery and experiences that carry value beyond the holiday itself. In the Maldives, where marine life and island environments remain central to the visitor experience, that model gives families a way to connect both with each other and with the destination.
Through Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons is therefore presenting a Maldives offering that responds to changing family travel expectations. By combining marine education, outdoor activity and resort-based comfort, the brand is aligning its family travel strategy with the qualities that continue to set the Maldives apart. The result is a version of family travel that is shaped not only by where guests stay, but by what they are able to learn and experience together while they are there.
News
COMO Cocoa Island blends wellness and ocean experiences for guests
There is a moment, just after arrival at COMO Cocoa Island, when everything softens. Time loosens its grip. The horizon stretches and the only sound is the tide shifting gently beneath your villa.
At COMO Cocoa Island, experiences are not designed to impress, but to unfold. Each one invites guests to rediscover a slower rhythm—guided by water, light, and instinct.
Where the Ocean Becomes the Guide
The island’s house reef lies just steps from each villa—a living, breathing ecosystem that reveals itself gradually. Slip into the water, and the world shifts: parrotfish flicker past, reef sharks glide at a distance, and turtles move with unhurried grace.
Further afield, journeys into deeper waters bring guests face-to-face with nurse sharks in the nearby atolls—encounters that feel both grounding and quietly exhilarating.
For those who choose to dive, the surrounding sites offer dramatic topographies—caves, channels, and coral walls—each shaped by currents that have moved through these waters long before the first footprints touched the island.
Drifting Towards Stillness
Back above the surface, experiences take on a different pace.
A private sandbank emerges from the horizon—untouched, impossibly white. Here, lunch is served with nothing but the gentle rhythm of waves in the background. There are no interruptions, no schedules. Just a sense of being suspended between sea and open sky.
As the day fades, traditional dhoni boats set out across the lagoon. The light softens. The ocean reflects gold, then amber, then deep blue. Sometimes, dolphins appear—not as spectacle, but as part of the natural rhythm of the place.
Wellbeing, Without Boundaries
At COMO Cocoa Island, wellness is not confined within walls. It exists in the spaces between. Morning yoga unfolds overlooking the ocean. Breathing slows in time with the tide and sandbank meditation becomes instinctive—guided by wind, warmth, and the steady presence of the sea.
The COMO Shambhala Retreat complements this with therapies that are precise yet intuitive—designed not to transform, but to restore.
A Philosophy of Less, Perfected
“Cocoa Island has never been about doing more—it’s about feeling more, with less,”says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “What makes this island special is its restraint. We don’t try to fill every moment—we allow space for the ocean, for stillness, for genuine connection. Guests leave not because they’ve done everything, but because they’ve experienced something real.”
An Island That Stays With You
There are no grand gestures here. No overstatement.
Instead, COMO Cocoa Island offers something increasingly rare—an experience that lingers quietly, long after departure. Not defined by what you did, but by how it made you feel. Because here, in this small corner of the Maldives, the most meaningful moments are often the simplest ones.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
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