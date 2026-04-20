Mandara Spa celebrates 30th anniversary with focus on Maldives growth

This May, Mandara Spa marks a landmark milestone — celebrating not only three decades of luxury spa management, but a sustained and growing commitment to the Maldives as one of the world’s premier wellness destinations.

Founded in Bali in 1996, Mandara Spa was built on the warmth, spirituality, and healing traditions of Bali. That same Balinese soul — rooted in genuine care, ritual, and human connection — remains at the heart of every Mandara Spa experience, from the shores of the Maldives to destinations across the globe.

A Landmark Presence in the Maldives

The Maldives has long been central to Mandara Spa’s international success. With a dedicated corporate office based in Malé and an established network across some of the country’s most prestigious resorts, Mandara Spa has helped define what luxury wellness looks like in the Indian Ocean — combining Balinese authenticity with world-class operational discipline.

As the Maldives continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for luxury travel, Mandara Spa’s model offers resort owners a proven framework for exceptional guest experience and sustainable commercial performance:

Tailored spa concepts aligned with each property’s unique brand positioning

Internationally trained therapists grounded in authentic Balinese healing traditions

Revenue optimisation strategies that maximise treatment and retail performance

Structured training, compliance, and quality assurance

Pre-opening development support and spa design consultation

In Gratitude: Partners, Team, and Friends

Mandara Spa’s 30-year journey has been shaped, above all, by the people who have chosen to be part of it. The company extends its sincere appreciation to:

Current resort partners, whose continued trust and collaboration sustain the highest standards of wellness and guest satisfaction every day

Previous partners, whose vision and support laid the foundation for Mandara Spa’s presence across the region

Future partners, whose ambition and shared belief in the power of wellness will help define the next chapter

Our therapists, spa managers, and support teams — whose skill, warmth, and dedication are the true expression of what Mandara Spa stands for. Every treatment delivered, every guest welcomed, every standard upheld — that is their work, and this milestone belongs to them as much as anyone

Wellness as a Strategic Imperative

Over the past decade, the role of spa and wellness within the luxury resort experience has fundamentally shifted. For today’s discerning traveller, wellness is not an amenity — it is a deciding factor in resort selection. Mandara Spa’s operational model is built to meet this demand head-on, supporting owners with consistent EBITDA performance, transparent KPI reporting, and a globally recognised brand that resonates with high-value guests.

Mandara Spa’s operational model is built to meet this demand head-on, maximising spa revenues, enhancing guest capture and spend, and providing owners with transparent KPI reporting and a globally recognised brand that resonates with high-value guests.

An Invitation to the Next 30 Years

Mandara Spa warmly invites resort owners, developers, and hospitality groups who share a vision for exceptional wellness to connect. Whether at the concept stage or seeking to elevate an existing spa operation, Mandara Spa offers a partnership shaped by Balinese heritage, refined Asian influences, and global expertise — bringing decades of experience to every collaboration.

“This anniversary belongs as much to our partners as it does to us. The Maldives has been a cornerstone of our global success, made possible by the trust and collaboration of every resort we’ve worked with, and by the expertise and care of our spa teams who define the Mandara experience. As we look ahead, we remain deeply committed to building on that foundation and welcoming new partners into the Mandara Spa family,” said Trent Munday, Senior Vice President – International, Mandara Spa.