Maldives’ first overwater villa gets new life as Adaaran Prestige Vadoo’s new spa

Maldives’ very first overwater villa was built at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo (then called Vadoo Diving Paradise) in 1986. It was conceived by the resort’s then Japanese owner Tokohiko Sakamoto, who sold the resort to Sri Lankan hotel group Aitken Spence in 2006.

Now, Adaaran Resorts Maldives is paying homage to this milestone, which set in motion a wave of construction projects in Maldives that involved overwater villas.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo has converted the very first overwater built at the island — and in Maldives — to an overwater spa, which was opened on Saturday.

The overwater spa, managed by Mandara Spa, takes advantage of Vadoo island’s peaceful, soothing surroundings. It features a dedicated reception and retail area, three double treatment rooms and a relaxation area.

The spa menu includes signature body and face treatments, as well as spa packages offering a combination of massages, botanical body polish and facial using fresh ingredients prepared daily. All treatments and products are inspired from the beautiful freshness and energy of Balinese spa spirit.

The Mandara Spa at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo also features ELEMIS spa therapies from the luxury British spa and skincare brand, bringing together the power of nature, science and aromatics. The award-winning ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Age Defy Facial is available, an anti-wrinkle treatment to improve skin firmness and reduce fine lines.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is a scenic Maldives island resort, which has 50 independent villas built on columns over a crystal-clear lagoon, linked to the island by winding wooden walkways.

A spur leading off the wooden jetty accesses each pair of villas and these are laid out in crescents, softening the impact of so many thatched villas perched a few feet above the water. Entrance to each villa is through a gate in a bamboo fence onto a huge wooden deck which has enough space for a dining area (many guests like to eat in the privacy of their villa), a small plunge pool set over the lagoon, and a day bed for two. A wall of French windows gives entrance to a timber-floored bedroom more than 40 square metres in area.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is the only Adaaran resort that has no accommodation on land, as the three-acre island is reserved for reception, a fine dining and a Japanese restaurant, a pavilion lounge and sunset upper deck bar, a fitness centre, a cool blue infinity swimming pool, and a fully-equipped diving station, all set in lovingly manicured gardens.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is part of Adaaran Resorts Maldives, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence. The brand’s five resorts include Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.