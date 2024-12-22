Featured
Maldives wellness economy soars with GWI and JOALI BEING collaboration
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a leading non-profit research organisation for the global wellness industry, announced a strategic collaboration with JOALI BEING, marking the Maldives as the 11th country to feature on GWI’s Geography of Wellness platform. JOALI BEING, which opened in 2021, is a pioneering wellbeing resort designed around biophillic principles and focused on delivering transformative, holistic wellness experiences.
The Maldives, as an island economy, has emerged as a premier destination for luxury wellness tourism and spas. The country’s wellness economy comprises two major segments: wellness tourism, valued at $1 billion following an impressive annual growth rate of 35.4% from 2022 to 2023, and the spa sector, valued at $448 million, with an exceptional 63.7% growth rate over the same period.
Through this collaboration with JOALI BEING, GWI has made detailed data on the Maldives’ position within the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy accessible to stakeholders interested in investing in the country’s expanding wellness tourism and spa industries. GWI’s chair and CEO, Susie Ellis, emphasised that by sponsoring the Geography of Wellness report, JOALI BEING is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of wellness tourism in the region. This collaboration aims to help the Maldives capitalise on the rising demand for wellness travel while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving wellness tourism sector.
Özgür Cengiz, global director of wellness development at Gürok Tourism Group, which operates JOALI BEING, expressed pride in the partnership with GWI. Cengiz highlighted the Maldives’ long-standing association with luxury and natural beauty and noted that the collaboration integrates data-driven wellness insights to enhance its global appeal. By aligning offerings with emerging trends such as nature connection, eco-wellness, and transformative travel, the initiative seeks to attract high-value travellers while promoting sustainability and community development.
The Maldives, spanning 1,192 islands across 26 atolls, is celebrated as a quintessential island paradise with jewel-like islands, white sands, turquoise waters, and luxury wellness resorts. Nature-centred wellness experiences, including encounters with vibrant coral reefs teeming with sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks, highlight one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. The Maldivian way of life fosters a deep connection to nature, with a diet rich in tropical fruits, herbs, and fresh seafood contributing to holistic wellbeing. Environmental sustainability remains a key priority, with government-led initiatives aimed at protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds to ensure harmonious coexistence with tourism.
The Maldives’ traditional healing practice, Dhivehi beys, combines indigenous plant-based remedies with global influences to restore balance within the body. Emphasising harmony among the body’s ‘humours’ of hot, cold, and dry, Dhivehi beys uses natural herbs for healing. The government has recognised its cultural significance and is actively integrating this ancient tradition into tourism, allowing visitors to experience it alongside the country’s natural beauty.
The Global Wellness Economy: Maldives report provides critical data for industry stakeholders and is available for free download.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is a nonprofit organisation recognised as a leading global research and educational resource for the wellness industry. It introduces major industry initiatives and hosts regional events to unite leaders in shaping the future of wellness. GWI aims to improve global health by educating institutions, businesses, and individuals on preventing disease, reducing stress, and enhancing overall quality of life, with a mission to empower wellness worldwide.
Celebration
Bandos Maldives kicks off festive season with joy and tradition
Bandos Maldives recently announced the commencement of the Festive Season with a grand evening featuring the traditional Jolly Mix and the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree. This event marks the beginning of a magical holiday celebration on the island.
Guests can enjoy the spirit of the season through a variety of festive activities planned daily. The lineup includes engaging activities for both children and adults, meaningful coral planting experiences, a traditional Maldivian feast, and thrilling land and sea games. These events are designed to create unforgettable memories for all visitors.
The tropical paradise of Bandos Maldives offers a warm and joyous holiday experience, filled with wonder and the true essence of the season.
Conveniently located just 7 kilometres from Malé International Airport, Bandos Maldives is a pristine coral island spanning 18.66 hectares in the heart of North Malé Atoll. For half a century, it has embodied its ethos as ‘the island of hospitality,’ making it a premier travel destination in the Maldives.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort features 220 accommodations, along with three vibrant bars and four restaurants. Guests can relax at the Orchid Spa or stay active at the state-of-the-art Clubhouse sports complex, which includes beach volleyball, tennis, steam baths, a sauna, and a modern fitness suite. For diving enthusiasts, Dive Bandos, one of the Maldives’ longest-established dive centres, offers safe and thrilling underwater adventures.
Action
Dive into conservation: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces snorkelling with a purpose
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has introduced an exciting new activity for ocean enthusiasts: Conservation Snorkelling. Led by the resort’s resident marine biologist, Mohamed Shah, this immersive experience allows participants to contribute to marine conservation efforts while exploring the vibrant underwater ecosystem of the Maldives. Combining education, exploration, and action, the initiative offers an enriching opportunity for visitors of all ages.
Participants engage in collecting critical data on coral health and fish populations using underwater fish guides, coral health charts, and writing slates, while learning to identify various fish species. They assess reef conditions and contribute to the protection of the local marine environment. The findings are then discussed with Mohamed Shah, providing deeper insights into the marine life of the Iru Fushi lagoon and house reef.
This activity is a key component of Sun Siyam Cares, the resort’s initiative focused on environmental protection and community support. Families, young couples, and other guests can participate in global conservation efforts through the Coral Watch citizen science project. The activity is open to strong swimmers aged eight and above who feel comfortable snorkelling.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we strive to protect the stunning natural environment around us,” said Abdullah Atham, Resort Manager. “Through activities like Conservation Snorkelling, we encourage guests to explore and actively contribute to ocean conservation.”
Featured
Noku Maldives transforms into IHG’s first Vignette Collection resort in Maldives
IHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives with the addition of Noku Maldives, joining the rapidly expanding group of unique hotels in unforgettable destinations.
Shahid Hussain, General Manager of Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, shared, “We are excited to reintroduce Noku Maldives to our guests, as it now debuts as IHG’s first Vignette Collection resort here in the Maldives. At Vignette Collection, we are proud to be a luxury and lifestyle brand dedicated to curating highly personalised experiences. With genuine warmth and thoughtful attention to detail, we create unforgettable moments leading to one-of-a-kind stays.”
Situated amidst the stunning waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives offers the perfect sanctuary for escaping the world. The resort features 50 modern private villas, each with its private pool, scattered across the island. Guests are greeted by the soft, powdery sands of the resort’s private beach or can relax in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean.
The resort boasts three restaurants and a bar, including Thari Restaurant offering Asian cuisine, The Palms Bar serving expertly crafted cocktails that blend Eastern and Western influences, and Palms Restaurant for all-day dining. Noku Spa provides wellness programming focused on natural ingredients to enhance overall wellbeing.
Vignette Collection combines each property’s distinct identity with the brand’s collective vision, offering a more authentic travel experience. While each property is unique, they are unified through key hallmarks such as Memorable Rituals and ‘A Means For Good.’ Memorable Rituals, bespoke to each Vignette Collection property, connect guests with the hotel’s identity, locality, and cultural landscape. At Noku Maldives, guests are invited to partake in the Celestial Turtle Ritual, a stargazing experience inspired by the ancient Maldivian art of astronavigation.
Means For Good initiatives are embedded throughout all Vignette Collection properties, reflecting each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. These initiatives will be introduced at Noku Maldives in 2025.
Just three years after its launch, Vignette Collection has surpassed the halfway mark toward its goal of reaching 100 open and pipeline hotels within 10 years. With 19 Vignette Collection hotels currently open globally and an additional 34 in the pipeline, the brand is set to debut in markets such as Japan and China.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
-
Family1 week ago
JA Manafaru secures Worldwide Kids Accreditation for second year
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
-
Excursions1 week ago
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
-
Awards6 days ago
Forbes Travel Guide ranks Maldives among top destinations for 2025
-
Featured5 days ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence
-
Featured5 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives unveils luxury wellness escape
-
Celebration5 days ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas