Maldives wellness economy soars with GWI and JOALI BEING collaboration

IHG Hotels & Resorts has introduced its Vignette Collection brand to the Maldives with the addition of Noku Maldives, joining the rapidly expanding group of unique hotels in unforgettable destinations.

Shahid Hussain, General Manager of Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, shared, “We are excited to reintroduce Noku Maldives to our guests, as it now debuts as IHG’s first Vignette Collection resort here in the Maldives. At Vignette Collection, we are proud to be a luxury and lifestyle brand dedicated to curating highly personalised experiences. With genuine warmth and thoughtful attention to detail, we create unforgettable moments leading to one-of-a-kind stays.”

Situated amidst the stunning waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives offers the perfect sanctuary for escaping the world. The resort features 50 modern private villas, each with its private pool, scattered across the island. Guests are greeted by the soft, powdery sands of the resort’s private beach or can relax in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean.

The resort boasts three restaurants and a bar, including Thari Restaurant offering Asian cuisine, The Palms Bar serving expertly crafted cocktails that blend Eastern and Western influences, and Palms Restaurant for all-day dining. Noku Spa provides wellness programming focused on natural ingredients to enhance overall wellbeing.

Vignette Collection combines each property’s distinct identity with the brand’s collective vision, offering a more authentic travel experience. While each property is unique, they are unified through key hallmarks such as Memorable Rituals and ‘A Means For Good.’ Memorable Rituals, bespoke to each Vignette Collection property, connect guests with the hotel’s identity, locality, and cultural landscape. At Noku Maldives, guests are invited to partake in the Celestial Turtle Ritual, a stargazing experience inspired by the ancient Maldivian art of astronavigation.

Means For Good initiatives are embedded throughout all Vignette Collection properties, reflecting each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. These initiatives will be introduced at Noku Maldives in 2025.

Just three years after its launch, Vignette Collection has surpassed the halfway mark toward its goal of reaching 100 open and pipeline hotels within 10 years. With 19 Vignette Collection hotels currently open globally and an additional 34 in the pipeline, the brand is set to debut in markets such as Japan and China.