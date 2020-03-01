Fushifaru Maldives celebrates tradition with coconut palm climbing competition

Fushifaru Maldives on Friday hosted Lhaviyani atoll’s very first Coconut Climbing Competition.

With contestants from all around the atoll, including Innahura, Cocoon, Kanuhura, Hurawalhi, Kudadoo and Fushifaru, it was a fantastic day to bring everyone together to celebrate Maldivian culture. There was no better way to revive this Maldivian tradition that hasn’t taken place since 1985!

The contestants were asked to climb the coconut tree all the way to the top, come down safely and then husk a coconut all under time pressure.

Fushifaru’s very own Maldivian Coconut Climber Thoha took away the winner’s trophy as he completed his round in only 42 seconds!

Fushifaru’s Coconut Tree Climbing Competition was officially endorsed by the tourism ministry and the prizes were sponsored by Dhiraagu. The winner’s prize consisted of an Apple iPad, the latest AirPods, a wireless charger and a power bank, courtesy of Dhiraagu.

The second and third placed contestant won a stay at Fushifaru Maldives.

With speeches from Fushifaru’s General Manager Ahmed Siaar and the chief guest, Senior Policy Director from the tourism ministry Ibrahim Farhad, the event truly felt unique and special and celebrated the Maldives’ rich cultural traditions.

“Not only was this an occasion to remember, but it was also a great opportunity to connect with colleagues from other resorts in our beautiful Lhaviyani atoll,” a statement issued by Fushifaru read.

“A big thank you to our fantastic participants and supporters for helping to make this event such a success – we can’t wait to celebrate this event next year!”

