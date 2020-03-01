Amilla Maldives’ Easter ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ strikes perfect balance between fun, fitness

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is set to strike the perfect balance between fun and fitness this Easter at its Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed celebrations.

The forward-thinking resort, renowned for introducing the first truly comprehensive ‘eating lifestyles’ menus to the Maldives that cater to dietary lifestyles like vegan and keto, understands that balance is the key to happiness; which is why Amilla’s fun-packed Easter 2020 programme contains an eclectic mix of gastronomical treats as well as healthy and fun activities.

The resort’s very own ‘Oompah Loompas’ have dreamed up a host of chocolate-themed diversions to cater to guests with a sweet tooth.

Specialist chocolatier Yannick Abrahams is jetting in to host a Chocolate Petit Fours Class as well as a five course Chocolate Degustation Menu on Easter Monday, whilst Amilla’s Javvu Spa will lay on a Cacao Ceremony.

Still on the food theme, Amilla’s new Executive Chef Mickaël Farina is hosting a long and lazy Good Friday Brunch as well as a delectable Easter Saturday feast with wine pairing.

Globetrotting Chef Gigi Yildiz will also be dropping by to host cooking workshops for guests using locally-sourced ingredients.

As the ying to Amilla’s gastronomical yang, kids from the resort and a neighbouring island will be able to grab a ‘Golden Ticket’ to a special football camp hosted by former Netherlands winger Arjen Robben and Maldives captain Ali Ashfaq.

Guests of all ages will be able to take part in a pro tennis camp served up by the island’s LUX Tennis squad and culminating in a hotly contested Grand Slam Tennis Tournament.

Meanwhile, Grandmaster Aniket Bhosale will host martial arts classes and one-on-one coaching.

Since looking after the mind is just as important as taking care of your body, Ksenia Mochalova will be breezing in to lead yoga therapy and mind relaxation classes, whilst Anthony Matsepa will offer holistic coaching, sound therapy and tea ceremonies.

Over on the entertainment side, the Easter Bunny will perform acrobatics followed by a fashion parade hosted by Willy Wonka and the Candy Girls. DJs Simon and Paide as well as Amilla’s international musicians will be popping up all over the island to perform live shows.

And it wouldn’t be Easter without an Easter egg hunt. Wonka himself will lead an Extreme Easter Eggs Hunt around the island on Easter Sunday, culminating in a fabulous pool party full of fun and games including a magic workshop.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla Fushi is putting the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.