‘Alice in Wonderland’ Easter celebrations with holiday giveaway at LUX* North Malé Atoll

Escape to a whimsical world inspired by Alice in Wonderland at LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas this Easter.

Since the resort opened in February 2019, LUX* North Malé Atoll has been bringing larger-than-life parties to guests.

This Easter will see some of the most memorable scenes from one of the great classics come to life from April 9 to 14, starting with an immersive Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Café LUX* where guests can put their creativity to the test with latte art classes and a special ‘babycino’ hot cocoa-decorating class for our little guests.

The highlight of the five-day Easter programme must be Alice’s Underwater Easter Egg Hunt where a lucky guest will stand a chance to win a one-night stay in a 351 square-metre Beach or Overwater Villa with daily breakfast for two persons.

Easter is not complete without an exciting Champagne Brunch at INTI restaurant with a South American spread prepared by Chef de Cuisine Roberto Guevara.

Those seeking livelier action can enjoy a feast of international cuisine on the beach with a fire show and live music lined up for Easter evening.

The arrival of the Lagoon 40 Catamaran on the resort’s first anniversary will add extra exclusivity for families looking to explore the islands beyond the atoll for a private picnic at a nearby sandbank, or to sail out into the sunset for sundowner cocktails.

LUX* North Male Atoll presents a disruption to the Maldivian mould with over-sized, penthouse residences, which demonstrate fresh forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean. By blending super-yacht panache with a South Beach pulse, these standalone stays upstage the traditional thatched villa vibe.

Discerning travellers seeking a smooth transition to holiday mode have enriching adventures ahead along with pure peace and pampering, so they can reset, recharge and recalibrate — uninterrupted. A short transfer from Male by luxury speedboat or scenic seaplane, as remote as this desert-island resort may feel, it is easily accessible, yet far from any other islands.

Harnessing the fresh vision of Singapore design house Miaja, each of the 67 double storey residences and rooftop features a private pool blending superyacht panache with a vibrant South Beach pulse with four elegant eateries and two bars. For the first time in the Maldives, each residence is crowned with a magnificent private rooftop relaxing area.

The residences are complemented by the LUX* Retreats, a first-of-its-kind villa category in Maldives offering private luxury living. The LUX* Beach Retreat and the LUX* Overwater Retreat villas is extraordinary: built on three stories, the penthouse-style villas built with design top of mind, present nearly 1,000 square metres of play area, and offer an experience of luxury that is unparalleled in the Maldives.

There’s a wealth of ways to relax or raise your game, and the invitations to adventure are endless. Guests will find two swimming pools, a translucent overwater LUX* ME Spa, world-renowned diving, high adrenaline water sports, private yacht voyages, tennis and beach volleyball courts. A uniquely exclusive paradise retreat — where breezy island living meets jet-set chic — LUX* North Male Atoll is luxury beyond boundaries.