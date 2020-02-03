LUX* North Male Atoll celebrates first anniversary

LUX* North Male Atoll has celebrated its first anniversary.

The celebrations kicked off with a special lunch hosted at the resort’s INTI restaurant on Saturday for local travel media.

Tourism minister Ali Waheed, who opened the resort a year ago, attended the lunch and congratulated the resort’s team for a job well-done over the past year.

“LUX* North Male Atoll was indeed one of the most noteworthy new resort openings and it certainly has proven to be one of the best resorts in the country,” the minister said.

Minister Waheed also handed over certificate of appreciation to employees who have been with the resort from the construction stage.

During the lunch, a special donation of over USD 5,000 was also made to the Maldivian Thalassaemia Fund. The donation was made possible through the resort’s Tree of Wishes activity.

An activity held twice weekly, the Tree of Wishes is inspired by Japan’s ancient Tanabata festival wishing trees, where guest will be given an auspicious red ribbon to write their wish before tying it around the branches of a banyan tree. This also creates an opportunity for guests to contribute by placing a voluntary donation at a dedicated area near the tree where all offerings received will be given to the identified charity organisation.

The first anniversary celebrations continued in the evening with sundowner cocktails. Team members and in-house guests gathered at the resort’s beach to celebrate a year of success.

Mauritius-based hotel group LUX* Resorts & Hotels’ second property in the Maldives became the first new resort opening of 2019, as the brand new resort opened on February 1 at a ceremony attended by tourism minister Waheed.

LUX* North Male Atoll presents a disruption to the Maldivian mould with over-sized, penthouse residences, which demonstrate fresh forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean. By blending super-yacht panache with a South Beach pulse, these standalone stays upstage the traditional thatched villa vibe.

Discerning travellers seeking a smooth transition to holiday mode have enriching adventures ahead along with pure peace and pampering, so they can reset, recharge and recalibrate — uninterrupted. A short transfer from Male by luxury speedboat or scenic seaplane, as remote as this desert-island resort may feel, it is easily accessible, yet far from any other islands.

Harnessing the fresh vision of Singapore design house Miaja, each of the 67 double storey residences and rooftop features a private pool blending superyacht panache with a vibrant South Beach pulse with four elegant eateries and two bars. For the first time in the Maldives, each residence is crowned with a magnificent private rooftop relaxing area.

The residences are complemented by the LUX* Retreats, a first-of-its-kind villa category in Maldives offering private luxury living. The LUX* Beach Retreat and the LUX* Overwater Retreat villas is extraordinary: built on three stories, the penthouse-style villas built with design top of mind, present nearly 1,000 square metres of play area, and offer an experience of luxury that is unparalleled in the Maldives.

There’s a wealth of ways to relax or raise your game, and the invitations to adventure are endless. Guests will find two swimming pools, a translucent overwater LUX* ME Spa, world-renowned diving, high adrenaline water sports, private yacht voyages, tennis and beach volleyball courts. A uniquely exclusive paradise retreat — where breezy island living meets jet-set chic — LUX* North Male Atoll is luxury beyond boundaries.