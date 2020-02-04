Ellaidhoo Maldives wins two prestigious guest recommendation awards

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has won two prestigious guest recommendation awards: the Loved by Guests 2019 award by hotels.com and the Holidaycheck Award 2020.

The boutique resort kicked off the new year with a Loved by Guests award presented by hotels.com. It received a score of 8.6 out of 10.

The Loved by Guests award recognises the best hotels and resorts around the world, based on guest reviews. It is the highest honour by Expedia-affiliated hotels.com, a leading online accommodation booking website with properties ranging from international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favourites and bed and breakfasts.

This title is conferred exclusively to hotels whose score is equal to or higher than nine points, to a maximum of 10.

Ellaidhoo has also won the Holidaycheck Award 2020. The resort won the award with 94 per cent recommendations and a 5.3 out of six rating.

HolidayCheck Awards, the highly sought after tourism prize given by the largest German speaking travel portal that offers extensive travel know-how, is being conferred for the 14th year to the most popular hotels worldwide.

In order to be nominated, the hotel needs to have a minimum number of reviews during the year of 2019 with a stay in 2019, a recommendation rate of minimum 90 per cent from reviews in 2019 and a score of at least five out of six suns on HolidayCheck from reviews in 2019.

Ellaidhoo is accessible via seaplane or speedboat from the main Velana International Airport. It is a 25-minute journey by seaplane or a one and a half hour ride on the speedboat.

Keeping you close to the ocean or quietly nestled in lush gardens, Ellaidhoo houses 112 rooms across four room categories, including Standard Rooms, Superior Rooms, Beach Bungalows and Water Bungalows, that feature ocean-inspired interiors and open-air bathrooms.

The resort has recently gone through a major upgrade, with a fresh look and feel being unveiled for its water bungalows and the accompanying restaurant and bar, as well as the Standard Rooms and Beach Bungalows.

Madi Restaurant and Malamathi Restaurant offer all-day dining with international buffet spreads. Sunset views and tropical cocktails can be enjoyed at Iruohsnee Bar or the bar at Malamathi Restaurant.

Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo provides a pampering experience with its private treatment rooms and relaxing massage treatments. Additionally, there is an infinity pool, fitness centre, and a host of other recreation facilities, including tennis, badminton, billiards and beach volleyball.

Ellaidhoo, located in the North Ari Atoll, is renowned for its world-class diving. The resort’s fully-equipped PADI-certified dive centre comes with excellent dive instructors and guides who will lead you to the caves and colours that exist just off the resort decks. Jump in, dive down and discover the house reef, an altogether different kind of paradise. You will find that turtles, mantas, shark and whales are a constant sight, giving you a mad rush of adrenalin as they pass you by.