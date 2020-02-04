Private island adventure with Raffles Maldives’ exclusive privatisation offer

From Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean Sea, to Steven Spielberg’s islands in the Madeira Archipelago of Portugal, the allure of a private island is usually reserved for only the wealthiest of billionaires.

But ownership and maintenance of island properties requires endless work and expenses, so why buy when one could simply rent one of the world’s most prestigious and stunning island resorts – Raffles Maldives Meradhoo in Maldives.

For a limited time, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is offering an exceptional USD 1 million all-inclusive island buyout, providing a rare opportunity to experience this remarkable resort fully on one’s own terms.

In addition to unprecedented privacy and with all manner of special privileges, Raffles will even throw in the use of an additional ‘deserted island’ that can be transformed into an epic celebration or adventure space.

Just an 80-minute boat ride from the equator, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo lies in one of the most remote and unblemished corners of the Maldives — the Gaafu Alif Atoll — and its pristine beauty invariably awes all who visit.

Available for four-night, five-day stays, the You Run Raffles Maldives package provides a generous host with the opportunity to treat up to 70 very lucky loved ones, friends and close associates to the all-inclusive, legendary service of Raffles, complete with Raffles Butlers, set amidst the tropical oasis of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

After enjoying a private charter flight from the Maldivian capital Male or landing a private jet at Kooddoo airport (located in the resort’s atoll of Gaafu Alifu) via Gan International Airport in the south, the group will have full access to the resort’s two islands. The first island is a white-sand idyll where 21 vast villas reside amongst palm trees; whilst the second island is an overwater retreat where residences stand over gently lapping waters.

As part of the You Run Raffles Maldives package, guests will also have access to a nearby deserted island to enact whatever castaway fantasy they may wish. Whether transformed into a tropical playground; a thrilling sunset concert with a celebrity DJ; or serving as a serene escape for a romantic night-time champagne-and-stargazing session guided by a personal astronomer, this bonus beach hideaway is a blank canvas that can be designed for the dream experience of a lifetime.

Adding another layer of indulgence, the culinary team at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo will create special menus and tailored dining experiences for guests visiting on this unprecedented package.

Guests are invited to wine and dine whenever and wherever they wish, on a complimentary basis. Exclusive dining experiences may involve a supper of beef tenderloin with chimichurri at The Firepit, an elemental, tiki torch-lit barbecue restaurant where diners sit at sunken tables that have been carved from the sand, or superlative sushi and potent pisco sours at elegant Nikkei restaurant, Yuzu.

For sundowners, parties can gather at the Long Bar for free-flowing Maldives Slings, an irresistible mix of gin, coconut, cinnamon and clove.

No island getaway would be complete without an incomparable spa experience. Raffles Spa will treat guests to Biologique Recherche facials, Aromatherapy Associates massages, and many more bespoke treatments.

Guests are also free to enjoy endless water sports and unlimited use of the resort’s yacht Azimut. Dolphin-watching cruises, fishing or diving expeditions may be arranged, with cocktails and canapés waiting on board.

Sea-life lovers can also enjoy this region’s remarkable beauty under the guidance of their own Raffles Marine Butler, a unique concept in the Maldives. They will happily lead snorkelling excursions to the resort’s two vibrant house reefs, home to scores of fish species, from fluorescent parrotfish to handsome blacktip sharks and 22 gentle hawksbill turtles.

The exclusive guests of You Run Raffles Maldives will be pleased to know their visit will help protect this precious ecosystem over the years to come. The rate includes a five per cent charitable donation, split between the Maldives’ Marine Centre and the Olive Ridley Project, an NGO that works to protect sea turtles.

As a personal memento, guests will receive a range of personalised souvenirs including a customised robe, complete with the embroidered event name You Run Raffles Maldives, and custom epicurean treats created by the chefs for guests to take home, with each gift intended to serve as a treasured reminder of a holiday like no other.

Already recognised as one of the Indian Ocean’s preeminent properties, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo effortlessly maintains Raffles’ reputation for superlative service, exceptional dining and phenomenal beauty.

The dedicated luxury travel connoisseurs of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo are on hand to tailor the trip of a lifetime for discerning guests. For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.