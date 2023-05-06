Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives launches new mobile app to enhance guest experience

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has introduced a new resort mobile application to help guests plan the ultimate vacation. This app is a pocket guide to the stunning facilities and must-do experiences at the resort, available for booking directly through the app.

The app is designed to cater to the needs of current and future guests, providing them with inspiration, insider tips and personalised experiences. Whether it’s a romantic escape or a fun-filled family vacation, the app aims to help guests make the most of their stay.

Set in the heart of the pristine Noonu Atoll, the Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. The luxury resort offers a high degree of privacy and an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach.

The app also allows guests to explore the resort and its stunning facilities. From the restaurants and bars to the spa and fitness centre, everything can be accessed through the app. Guests can even make bookings for activities and experiences directly through the app, ensuring that they don’t miss out on anything during their stay.

Located in Noonu Atoll, one of the country’s most pristine atolls, the resort is a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in the capital city of Malé. With the introduction of this new mobile application, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is committed to providing a seamless and unforgettable experience for its guests.

App can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play