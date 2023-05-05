Make your summer dreams come true at W Maldives

W Maldives welcomes groups of friends for an unforgettable getaway this summer break, with its stunning natural beauty, crystal-clear waters, and endless activities, offering a scenic backdrop for a fun and adventurous trip.

The epic adult’s playground is the ideal destination for those seeking the perfect combination of relaxation, exclusivity and thrill featuring 77 private suites and plenty of dining options. Guests can also indulge in countless activities including snorkelling, diving, and jet skiing, among others.

Sail off into a sunset cruise on the ESCAPE Yacht for a more intimate adventure, with a luxury two-cabin motorsailer that can be chartered for day excursions or overnight trips, allowing guests to embark on private dive trips to Whale Shark sighting points or to catch a glimpse of dolphins.

All the adventure can work up an appetite and W Maldives has you covered with a diverse selection of dining options. From mouth-watering Maldivian cuisine to a tantalising blend of Arabic, Indian, and Sri Lankan flavours and other island specialties, the vibrant mix of 6 restaurants and bars spread over the island ensures that every dining experience is infused with the beauty of the Maldives.

Guests who prefer a more laid-back activity can embark on a journey of inner vitality and relaxation at W Maldives’ award-winning AWAY® Spa. Here, skilled therapists provide world-class treatments that will leave guests feeling completely renewed. The overwater Spa, spread across an area of 66 square meters, comprises four treatment villas that offer both indoor and outdoor facilities with stunning views of the ocean. The extensive treatment menu is divided into Inner Glow, Outer Glow, and After Glow treatments, catering to guests who may be overworked, under-slept, or in need of rejuvenation. This ensures that guests leave the spa feeling revitalised and glowing.

And finally, for those looking to make the most of their summer, W Maldives has the ultimate solution – its own private island, Gaathafushi. Guests have the option to book the entire island for a private party with their group, allowing them to truly feel like VIPs with its breath-taking views and a unique setting, making it an ideal location to let loose and create unforgettable memories with friends.

Guests can take advantage of the resort’s ESCAPE! FLY AND DINE package, which includes all the essentials for a memorable stay. This package includes return shared seaplane transfers for two from and to Velana International Airport, daily buffet breakfast at KITCHEN®, daily three-course dinner for two in the designated restaurant, complimentary in-room W MIXBAR for non-alcoholic beverages, free use of snorkelling gear and non-motorised activities, and more. Guests must book a minimum of three nights to avail of this package.

For further information and bookings, please visit: www.wmaldives.com