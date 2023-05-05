Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives introduces singing bowl sound healing meditation

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has introduced a new way for guests to relax and rejuvenate with Singing Bowl Sound Healing Meditation. This unique experience promotes healing for the mind, body, and soul through the gentle and soothing resonance of the singing bowls.

The sound meditation aims to help guests align with their inner selves, promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation. The beautiful sounds created by the bowls realign the flow of energy within the body, helping to release stress and enter a deep state of meditation. The vibrations produced by the bowls also aid in releasing tension and promoting overall wellness.

Located in the heart of the pristine Noonu Atoll, the luxury resort offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. With an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes.

Guests can experience Singing Bowl Sound Healing Meditation in the serene and tranquil setting of the resort. The experience is a unique way to escape the stresses of daily life and focus on personal well-being.