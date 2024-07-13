Action
Portuguese footballer Candido Costa to host football camp at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives has announced that the renowned Portuguese football player and influential personality, Candido Costa, will be visiting the resort to host an exclusive football camp. This exciting event will take place from 17th to 24th July 2024, providing guests and aspiring football players a unique opportunity to train with one of the sport’s most esteemed figures.
His influence extends beyond the pitch, as he currently serves as the head of PR relations for the Portugal team during the Euro 2024, further cementing his status as a key figure in the sport. The 43-year-old former football player, born in São João da Madeira, brings with him the spirit of competition and football as he aims to get everyone playing in this dream destination, surrounded by paradisiacal beaches, crystal-clear seas and genuine Maldivian hospitality.
Who said that a paradisiacal landscape is not suitable for a football match? Cândido Costa, former footballer and current commentator on Channel 11, will prove otherwise, on a visit to Fushifaru, awarded multiple times as “The Best Boutique Resort in the Maldives”. The former football player will host a Football Camp for hotel guests and a Team Building class for the resort’s staff.
There is nothing better than enjoying the sun, beach and crystal clear waters, on a peaceful holiday and still being able to exercise your body, playing sports, in a relaxed atmosphere. It is with this purpose that Cândido Costa intends to bring together the resorts customers and it’s staff for fun and well-spent moments, where well-being is always present.
Fushifaru Maldives invites all guests and football aficionados to join this once-in-a-lifetime event. For more information and to secure your spot at the football camp, please visit the resort’s website or contact the reservations team at: reservations@fushifaru.com.
Action
International PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations with Manta Rays at The Nautilus Maldives
Celebrate International PADI Women’s Dive Day on July 20th at The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury island resort in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. This special day invites female divers to embark on a free-spirited underwater journey, creating unforgettable memories beneath the waves.
Explore the island’s stunning house reef at the lagoon’s edge, or dive into the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay, where you can swim among whale sharks and the captivating manta rays. Hanifaru Bay, one of the largest manta-feeding hotspots in the world, offers a unique opportunity to witness these majestic creatures perform their mesmerising, timeless dance during manta season.
On this special day, The Nautilus Maldives is offering a 50% discount on Double Tank Dives for certified female divers, with prices starting at AED 1726++ and 50% of scuba diving throughout the day starting at AED 1286++. Additionally, female guests can enjoy complimentary Try Dive sessions in the resort’s Naiboli Pool throughout the day.
Action
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
Action
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience’
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive fitness and wellness event, ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience,’ featuring world champion Rico Verhoeven on July 14 at the picturesque Alba Beach. This event promises a rare opportunity to train with a world-class expert in a stunning paradise setting.
Guests are invited to embark on a transformative fitness journey led by renowned kickboxing heavyweight world champion, Rico Verhoeven. Known for his expertise in kickboxing and dedication to fitness, Rico will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance physical well-being. Participants will enjoy a personalised group coaching session with Rico, all while experiencing the luxurious amenities and breathtaking views at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fitness and wellness enthusiasts to engage directly with Rico Verhoeven, learning the nuances of kickboxing in one of the world’s most beautiful locations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We are delighted to host this exquisite experience that combines the thrill of sport with the serenity of the Maldivian paradise.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains heated seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Castaway to Maldives newest island experience: RAAYA by Atmosphere
-
Action1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives invites to experience ultimate Maldives adventure with Majestic Manta Escape package
-
News1 week ago
Reethi Beach Resort celebrates World Oceans Day
-
Action7 days ago
Kandooma Maldives extends Dive Free promo until 31 October 2025
-
News1 week ago
Plan your Festive early at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
-
News5 days ago
Visit Maldives, MATI invite Indian cricket team to celebrate World Cup victory in Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Experience magic of ‘Tales From The Golden Hour’ at The Nautilus Maldives this festive season
-
News5 days ago
Riaan Drever appointed Cluster General Manager of Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo