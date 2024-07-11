Action
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience’
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive fitness and wellness event, ‘Revitalise & Rise: Fitness Fusion Experience,’ featuring world champion Rico Verhoeven on July 14 at the picturesque Alba Beach. This event promises a rare opportunity to train with a world-class expert in a stunning paradise setting.
Guests are invited to embark on a transformative fitness journey led by renowned kickboxing heavyweight world champion, Rico Verhoeven. Known for his expertise in kickboxing and dedication to fitness, Rico will share invaluable insights and techniques to enhance physical well-being. Participants will enjoy a personalised group coaching session with Rico, all while experiencing the luxurious amenities and breathtaking views at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fitness and wellness enthusiasts to engage directly with Rico Verhoeven, learning the nuances of kickboxing in one of the world’s most beautiful locations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We are delighted to host this exquisite experience that combines the thrill of sport with the serenity of the Maldivian paradise.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole pool, which contains heated seawater with different water jets – a system with proven benefits to the body.
Kandooma Maldives extends Dive Free promo until 31 October 2025
In August last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, launched a ‘Dive Free’ promotion offering free scuba diving for guests. A year on, and due to the overwhelming success of the promotion, Kandooma’s Dive Free has been extended until 31 October 2025.
“When we launched ‘Dive Free’ we knew this inclusion would set us apart from our competitors and it did. It has been extremely well received by scuba divers from around the world visiting the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“I think in part the promotion’s success is also due to our location on the doorstep to some of the Top 10 sites in the Maldives just a 15-minute boat ride away from the resort, making it possible for multiple dives in one day.”
Talking about the promotion, Mark explained that the scuba diving inclusion is for guests staying three or more nights.
“The ‘dive free’ element is treated similarly to how we treat breakfast, snorkelling lessons and access to the Kids’ Club. It’s just part of a Kandooma stay,” added Mark.
The resort has its own five-star PADI resort dive centre, Kandooma Dive, complete with experienced and professional dive instructors, purpose-built facilities, and a dedicated fleet of dive boats. In 2023, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named the Best Dive Resort in the Maldives, an award it has been nominated for again in 2024.
Divers can expect to see a wealth of marine life, including manta rays, whale sharks, reef sharks, colourful reef fish, turtles, eagle rays, and various coral species. Some of the dive spots near to Kandooma include:
- Kandooma Thila: This renowned pinnacle showcases schools of vibrant fish, colourful coral formations, and abundant marine life including white-tip reef sharks and eagle rays; the site is a captivating spectacle of biodiversity.
- Guraidhoo Corner: Drift along the currents and witness the congregation of grey reef sharks, white-tip sharks, and eagle rays. The site’s dramatic underwater structure adds to the allure of this exciting dive.
- Cocoa Corner: Known for its thrilling currents, this site is a magnet for aquatic species. Divers often spot hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and other large marine inhabitants as they glide through the deep waters.
- Kuda Giri: The Kuda Giri wreck is an interesting dive site in South Malé in the Maldives. It includes both a small wreck and a pinnacle. The site has created a welcoming habitat for a variety of marine life. There is hardly any current around this area, making it suitable for less experienced divers.
- Manta Point: Witness the mesmerising dance of manta rays as they gather to feed and be cleaned by smaller fish. This site promises awe-inspiring interactions with these majestic creatures.
- Kandooma Caves: Explore a labyrinth of swim-throughs and underwater caverns adorned with sponges and gorgonians. The site is known for its macro life and the occasional appearance of larger predators.
“We are passionate about life beneath the surface, it truly is an aquatic wonderland,” said Mark.
“I’m a keen diver myself and exploring and sharing the deep blue with our guests is one of the highlights of my time here in the Maldives.” he added.
Dive Free inclusions are available to full-paying guests staying a minimum of three nights and include two single tank group dives for two certified divers per villa, per day of stay. All dives are fully guided, including free dive equipment, boat transfers, and air/Nitrox. Guests must be fit to dive and be fully certified. The offer is governed by PADI best practice, meaning there is no diving on the day of departure and surface intervals are observed. Any unused dives can only be rolled over to other days at the discretion of the Dive Centre Manager, and unused dives are not encashable or exchangeable for other services.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful natural island paradise located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes from the airport by boat. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms, and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below.
Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which has a dedicated water zone with slides and a full activities programme.
After a day of diving, you will have a healthy appetite. Delight in a choice of six food and beverage outlets, offering an array of delicious cuisine and a showcase of Maldivian flavours influenced by India and Arabia.
Between dives and for those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. At the same time, the tranquil Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
With the warm Indian Ocean teeming with marine life, good visibility, and a five-star PADI resort Dive Centre, it’s easy to see why Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives was named Best Dive Resort 2023. At Kandooma, scuba diving is elevated into an immersive experience that forever lingers in the heart and memory, and it’s FREE.
Wayne Routledge brings Premier League flair to Siyam World Maldives
Buckle up, football enthusiasts, because Siyam World Maldives is set to deliver a football extravaganza like no other! This Autumn, Siyam World is scoring a hat-trick of football camps led by international football stars, and part of the incredible line-up is none other than the legendary, former English professional football player Wayne Routledge. From August 6th to 8th, young footballers will get the chance to train with this maestro at Siyam World, who has dazzled fans at Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Swansea City, UK.
But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on an impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.
So why not take your shot at greatness? Wayne Routledge is bringing his wealth of Premier League experience and a playbook full of tricks to the paradise island. His football camp promises to elevate your game with expert tips and world-class training, as each 90-minute daily session promises dynamic drills and sophisticated exercises under the supervision of a professional who has experienced world-class football.
Located in the popular Noonu Atoll, Siyam World Maldives is just a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, or a swift 30-minute domestic flight followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip from Maafaru Airport. This idyllic setting is the perfect backdrop for honing your skills and refining your game under Wayne’s expert guidance.
True to Siyam World’s “world of possibilities” promise, there will be plenty to keep the family entertained on and off the pitch this autumn.
