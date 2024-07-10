Awards
South Asian Travel Awards unveils events for 2024
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) has announced its exciting lineup of events for 2024, aiming to celebrate and honor excellence in hospitality across the region. This marks the 8th edition of SATA, continuing its tradition of recognizing outstanding achievements in South Asian travel and tourism.
Supported by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the Hotels Association of Nepal (HAN), the festivities kick off with a grand Cocktail event on September 19th, 2024, at The Malla Hotel. Designed as a prime networking opportunity, the evening aims to foster connections among key players in the business, providing a platform for fostering meaningful collaborations.
The following day, on September 20th, 2024, the highly anticipated awards ceremony will be held at Aloft Kathmandu. This event will recognize and reward outstanding achievements in South Asian hospitality, showcasing the pinnacle of excellence in the industry.
Previous editions of SATA have been held in various destinations across South Asia, including Mount Lavinia, Addu City, Mumbai, Galle City, Male’ Atoll, and Bengaluru. Notably, one edition was conducted virtually during the pandemic, demonstrating SATA’s adaptability and commitment to celebrating excellence even in challenging times.
With these events, SATA sets the stage for another year of innovation and growth in the South Asian hospitality industry. The awards solidify SATA’s role as a premier platform for promoting and celebrating the very best in travel and tourism across the region.
Oaga Art Resort gets nominations in South Asian, Travel Trade Maldives Awards
Oaga Art Resort, a haven for those who crave an escape brimming with artistic inspiration and carefree indulgence, has been nominated for a trio of prestigious awards.
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ turquoise embrace, Oaga Art Resort isn’t your average beach escape. The place is a celebration of creativity, where every corner functions as a canvas showcasing the vibrant Maldivian soul. Locally-sourced art adorns the walls, while handcrafted designs whisper tales of generations-old traditions. But beyond the aesthetics, it’s the genuine warmth and artistic spirit that truly sets the resort apart.
The upcoming South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024 has nominated the resort for three distinct categories:
- Leading All-Inclusive Resort: For those who crave a carefree escape where every detail, from gourmet meals to exhilarating water activities, is meticulously curated.
- Leading Boutique Hotel/Resort: For those who seek an intimate haven, where personalised service and a genuine connection with the island’s rhythm take centre stage.
- Leading Family Resort: For those who yearn to create lasting memories with their loved ones. Oaga offers a vibrant playground for the little ones, especially with the Fiyoh Kid’s Club and petting farm, ensuring endless entertainment while parents indulge in island serenity.
Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), the Maldives’ leading travel authority, has also recognised Oaga’s unique approach to hospitality. The resort is in the running for:
- Best Boutique Resort: A testament to the resort’s dedication to intimate experiences and artistic expression.
- Best All-Inclusive Resort: Highlighting the commitment to providing a seamless and worry-free escape.
- Best Water Villa Resort: Celebrating the stunning ODI water villas, designed to be an extension of the turquoise paradise.
While your vote would be deeply appreciated, Oaga Art Resort believes the true reward lies in the experience itself.
Imagine a place where art isn’t just admired, it’s lived. Where splashes of colour dance across villas, curated by local Maldivian talents. Where culinary artistry goes beyond the plate, with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and breathtaking ocean views as your backdrop.
This is Oaga Art Resort. A place where every detail whispers a story, and every moment is an invitation to explore your own creativity.
So, the next time you dream of a vacation that transcends the ordinary, consider Oaga. It might just have the perfect canvas for your unforgettable Maldivian adventure.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Free Flow (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised water-sports and many more. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
To vote in South Asian Travel Awards, please follow this link. Guests can vote in Travel Trade Maldives awards, via this link.
Coco Bodu Hithi featured among 50 honeymoon resorts
Coco Bodu Hithi beckons with its enchanting allure, casting a spell of romance and adventure to all the sun-and-sea lovers. This year, Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine features the luxurious resort as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the world in their Honeymoons Special Bookazine.
Coco Bodu Hithi, an ideal luxury destination in the Maldives, nestled only 40 minutes away from Velana International Airport is the perfect hideaway for honeymooners. This perfect location, situated on a naturally serene island, exemplifies the tranquil elegance that defines a tropical paradise.
While this five-star property offers a perfect, quiet, and intimate atmosphere with its swaying palm trees and white beaches, nothing surpasses the exceptional luxury travel experiences and curated hospitality that the island provides.
Coco Bodu Hithi offers seamless and idyllic experiences that are exclusively designed for honeymooners, including a mesmerising Sunset Cruise that allows guests to witness the breathtaking Maldivian hues.
As the sun dips below the horizon, choose to celebrate the end of the day with an intimate, private pergola dinner. Each dining experience is a symphony of flavours and ambiance, curated to create unforgettable moments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
Indulge in the ultimate privacy with a delectable floating breakfast served right in your villa or elevate your stay with a journey of wellness at Coco Spa with His & Hers Coco Fusion Massage, part of Coco Bodu Hithi’s exclusive Coco Splendid Honeymoon Offer.
Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to discover the ultimate contemporary luxury during you next stay with your loved ones!
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort celebrates dual triumph in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its outstanding achievement in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024 for the Asia Pacific region. The resort has been honoured with the top accolades in two prestigious categories: “Best Family Resort” and “Best Resort Pool” for the Maldives, both securing the highly competitive number one spot.
This double recognition is a testament to Sirru Fen Fushi’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional luxury service and guest experiences. The resort’s world-class amenities, coupled with its stunning natural surroundings, create an idyllic haven for families and travelers seeking the ultimate escape.
Sirru Fen Fushi has been recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific in their Luxury Awards 2024. To be named number one among so many esteemed resorts in the Maldives is an honour that underscores the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The luxury resort will continue to strive for excellence and provide unforgettable experiences for our guests.
The resort pool at Sirru Fen Fushi is a marvel of design and luxury, earning the title of the “Best Resort Pool” in the Maldives. At 100 meters in length, it is the longest resort pool in the Maldives, featuring both a family section and an adults-only section, catering to all guest preferences. The pool’s infinity edge seamlessly merges with the horizon, offering breathtaking views of the famous underwater museum by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor. Within the pool lies the Maldives’ largest jacuzzi, providing luxurious wellness moments in harmony with nature.
Sirru Fen Fushi’s accolade as the “Best Family Resort” underscores its dedication to creating a family-friendly paradise. The resort welcomes families with extensive luxury villas, including 2 and 3-bedroom options, up to the exclusive 7-bedroom Sirru Residence. The award-winning Kids Club, designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, offers a vibrant array of entertainment and activities tailored for young guests, ensuring an exciting and enriching experience for children of all ages.
These prestigious awards highlight Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort’s commitment to excellence in every facet of its offerings. The resort is not just a place to stay but a destination where families and individuals can create lasting memories. Guests can look forward to even more extraordinary experiences as Sirru Fen Fushi continues to innovate and elevate resort offerings to exceed guest expectations at all times.
For more information about Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort and to make reservations, please visit the website at www.sirrufenfushi.com.
