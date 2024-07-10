South Asian Travel Awards unveils events for 2024

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced its outstanding achievement in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024 for the Asia Pacific region. The resort has been honoured with the top accolades in two prestigious categories: “Best Family Resort” and “Best Resort Pool” for the Maldives, both securing the highly competitive number one spot.

This double recognition is a testament to Sirru Fen Fushi’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional luxury service and guest experiences. The resort’s world-class amenities, coupled with its stunning natural surroundings, create an idyllic haven for families and travelers seeking the ultimate escape.

Sirru Fen Fushi has been recognised by Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific in their Luxury Awards 2024. To be named number one among so many esteemed resorts in the Maldives is an honour that underscores the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The luxury resort will continue to strive for excellence and provide unforgettable experiences for our guests.

The resort pool at Sirru Fen Fushi is a marvel of design and luxury, earning the title of the “Best Resort Pool” in the Maldives. At 100 meters in length, it is the longest resort pool in the Maldives, featuring both a family section and an adults-only section, catering to all guest preferences. The pool’s infinity edge seamlessly merges with the horizon, offering breathtaking views of the famous underwater museum by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor. Within the pool lies the Maldives’ largest jacuzzi, providing luxurious wellness moments in harmony with nature.

Sirru Fen Fushi’s accolade as the “Best Family Resort” underscores its dedication to creating a family-friendly paradise. The resort welcomes families with extensive luxury villas, including 2 and 3-bedroom options, up to the exclusive 7-bedroom Sirru Residence. The award-winning Kids Club, designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates, offers a vibrant array of entertainment and activities tailored for young guests, ensuring an exciting and enriching experience for children of all ages.

These prestigious awards highlight Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort’s commitment to excellence in every facet of its offerings. The resort is not just a place to stay but a destination where families and individuals can create lasting memories. Guests can look forward to even more extraordinary experiences as Sirru Fen Fushi continues to innovate and elevate resort offerings to exceed guest expectations at all times.

For more information about Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort and to make reservations, please visit the website at www.sirrufenfushi.com.