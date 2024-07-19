News
Patina Maldives reaffirms commitment to sustainable tourism with 2024 Earthcheck Silver certification
Patina Maldives continues to advance their commitment to purposeful travel with a hands-on, data-led approach, resulting in the resort’s EarthCheck Silver Certification for the second consecutive year. This milestone highlights the resort’s dedication to environmentally conscious practices and business excellence that positively impacts people and place.
“As we celebrate the EarthCheck Silver Certification for 2024, we reaffirm our resolute commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager. “This accolade underscores our dedication to perpetuality, marking a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future for Patina Maldives,” he added.
Swimsol Solar Panel Installation Heralds New Dawn for Perpetual Clean Energy
In partnership with the Maldives’ leading solar energy provider, Swimsol, a total of 1937kWp of additional solar panels will become operational in October this year. 1MWp of panels will be located on a land bank on the East of the island, with a further 937kWp to be installed on the rooftops of all the resort’s beach villas and F&B outlets, as well as the FLOW Spa, dive centre, Portico, kids club, and back-of-house buildings. An additional 2MWh of battery capacity will also be added, enabling the property to rely solely on solar energy during daylight hours.
Coral Conservation & Ghost Net Projects
Patina Maldives is dedicated to preserving marine biodiversity through extensive coral conservation efforts. By introducing coral ceramics workshops for special needs children, the resort has fostered a unique blend of education and environmental stewardship. These workshops, in collaboration with local NGOs, have empowered young minds to contribute to conservation efforts, creating lasting impacts on both the community and the environment. Additionally, ongoing coral planting initiatives continue to enhance the marine ecosystem, promoting the health and diversity of coral reefs around the island.
The resort’s ghost net projects address the critical issue of oceanic plastic pollution. By collecting and repurposing ghost nets into bracelets gifted to guests, Patina Maldives raises awareness about the dangers of plastic waste and encourages collective action to protect our oceans. These initiatives are more than just environmental efforts; they represent the resort’s commitment to nurturing a sustainable future and inspiring others to join in making a difference.
Resort Build and Engineering
From its inception, the Fari Islands’ development has been guided by sustainable architecture and design. It is the largest hospitality project globally to benefit from the extensive use of offsite manufacturing technology known as ‘Mass Engineered Timber’ or ’MET’, which reduced carbon emissions by over 6,000 tons after production and transportation; in addition, all the villas were prefabricated, to ensure minimal run off into the marine ecosystem Departing from the con-ventional thatched roof structures prevalent in the Maldives, villas and amenities were designed with flat roofs, allowing solar panels to be easily mounted. This allows the Fari Islands to host one of the latest largest solar installations in the Maldives.
News
PADI launches Master Scuba Diver challenge with dream dive trip to Maldives
PADI has launched The Master Scuba Diver Challenge, incentivising scuba divers around the world to reach the peak of recreational scuba diving and obtain their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating, where they will join an elite circle that less than 2% of divers achieve.
“The PADI Master Scuba Diver rating is considered the ‘black belt’ of recreational diving,” says Lisa Nicklin, Vice President of Growth and Marketing for PADI Worldwide. “We are challenging scuba divers to continue their education and be transformed into confident and prepared divers ready to seek adventure and save the ocean anywhere in the world.”
Until 31 December 2024, participants have the opportunity to work towards earning their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating while obtaining entries into the giveaway for a dream dive trip to the Maldives. To become a certified PADI Master Scuba Diver, students must complete their Advanced Open Water Diver course, five Specialty courses, and the Rescue Diver course – in addition to having completed 50 logged dives.
One grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two people to Male and six nights’ full board accommodation with two dives per day at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. Two additional winners will receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice. This giveaway is open for all students who work towards receiving their PADI Master Scuba Diving rating during the competition period.
To enter the giveaway, participants will sign up at padi.com and answer the question “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?” Additional entries will then be given to participants based on the amount of PADI Courses completed en route to becoming a PADI Master Scuba Diver. This includes:
- PADI Master Scuba Diver rating – 10 entries
- PADI Rescue Diver certification – 5 entries
- PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification – 3 entries
- PADI Specialty certification – 2 entries
- PADI Open Water Diver certification– 1 entry
- PADI Club member – 5 entries
For more details on how to become a PADI Master Scuba Diver and enter PADI’s Dream Dive Trip Giveaway to the Maldives, visit padi.com/education/continue-learning#msd.
Action
Mischa Zverev returns to JOALI BEING to host tennis workshops in August
JOALI BEING invites German tennis professional, Mischa Zverev, to host tennis workshops between 9th and 19th August 2024. Young guests are welcome to join the Ace Academy workshops this Summer, where they can learn to become tennis pros through a variety of class levels that focus on the fundamentals of tennis all the way up to exciting tennis matches. Zverev will also host a tennis workshop for teenagers from the local community, supporting youngsters with diabetes as part of the Alexander Zverev Foundation.
Mischa Zverev had achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 25. At the 2017 Australian Open, Zverev defeated world No. 1 Andy Murray in four sets. Zverev began playing tennis at the age of two with his father, Alexander, a former ATP pro and his coach from who he drew inspiration. Zverev is the elder brother of Alexander Zverev, who was ranked by the ATP as high as world No. 2. Together, they were the first brothers to reach 3R at the same Grand Slam event since Byron and Wayne Black in the 1998 Australian Open.
The B’Kidult Summer Programme – Ace Academy Tennis Camp
The B’Kidult Summer Programme took flight on 1st July 2024, welcoming adventurers of all ages to embark on a shared journey of joy, discovery and connection. Mischa Zverev will lead two sessions of the Ace Academy camp in August; the first workshop on 15th August 2024 and the second workshop on 17th August 2024.These workshops will focus on hand and eye coordination, foot work drills and cardio. Guided by Zverev, young players can start their tennis journey on the right foot, to develop essential life skills and a love for the game in a fun, supportive environment. Along with boosting speed and agility, the tennis workshops will also foster resilience and teamwork. Youngsters can learn to command the court with confidence and share their progress with the rest of the family.
Community Wellbeing and Inspiration
Following a successful local community workshop with the Zverev brothers in 2022, JOALI BEING is excited to welcome back Mischa Zverev to further inspire a group of teenagers from a neighbouring local island. “I am deeply honoured to return to the island of wellbeing, where we have created moments of joy and inspiration together with the team, guests and local community. I am very much looking forward to sharing my passion and motivate youngsters once again. JOALI BEING is truly my favourite place on earth” says Zverev.
Multi-generational play and learning
At JOALI BEING, we cater to multi-generational travellers, a place where every individual discovers and embarks on a journey of transformation and transcendence. Making the most of its remote tropical island setting, B’Kidult weaves elements of nature into each space and activity, awakening the senses and fostering a closer relationship with the earth. From crystalline waters and warm sunshine to soft sands and lush palms, nature’s sensory gifts set the stage for a memorable family journey that unites discovery, learning and wellbeing. The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy are brought to life through experiential learning and active engagement. Mischa Zverev will be visiting JOALI BEING with his family and will experience an array of multi-generational activities that nurture connection; from culinary classes, herbology workshops, yoga and sound baths, to marine conservation, snorkelling adventures and transformational wellbeing.
Since JOALI BEING opened its doors in late 2021, the wellbeing island has continuously strived to support and inspire local communities. In November 2022, the Zverev brothers visited JOALI BEING as part of tennis star Aleksander Zverev’s recovery journey from a past injury. Together, they hosted tennis workshops for guests and children from a local neighbouring island, supporting youngsters with diabetes. The Alexander Zverev Foundation had then been launched to help young people with diabetes to avoid limiting themselves because of the condition. The foundation particularly supports children with type 1 diabetes and aims to help prevent type 2 diabetes by encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. At JOALI BEING, the wellbeing island’s philosophy of “Joy of Weightlessness” had well resonated with Aleksander Zverev at every level during his stay.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
News
Island indulgence at COMO Maalifushi this summer
Escape to the turquoise waters and natural beauty of the Maldives with the exclusive Island Indulgence offer at COMO Maalifushi. This limited-time promotion is available for stays until October 31st 2024, providing an all-inclusive luxury experience for families and couples alike.
COMO Maalifushi is the only resort located in the unspoilt Thaa Atoll, offering an abundance of dining options and activities for all to enjoy. Overlooking the main pool, Madi, the beachside all-day dining venue, celebrates flavour and freshness with beach barbecues, healthy salads, and COMO Shambhala Kitchen classics. COMO Shambhala Kitchen is a healthful cuisine concept full of flavour with an emphasis on plant-based nutrition. Thila serves cuisine from Madi restaurant, along with cocktails ranging from the classics to island creations and more.
For a complete indulgence, this all-inclusive offer includes:
- Upgrade to daily full board meals with breakfast, lunch and dinner at Madi restaurant or Thila bar for two adults
- Selected beverages during meal times (beers, wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages).
- “Children’s Special” offer for families, allowing up to two children below 12 years of age to receive: Complimentary full board meals (from the children’s menu); Juices and soft drinks during meal times; and, complimentary, free-flow ice cream during the day (outside of meal hours)
- Bottled COMO water in all rooms, suites and villas
- Selected items in the mini bar replenished on daily basis
- Complimentary access to padel court, pool and Play by COMO
- Daily yoga classes at COMO Shambhala
- Complimentary use of snorkelling equipment
- Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment including sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, windsurfing equipment and catamarans
With plenty of activities available for all to enjoy, the adventurous can catch waves at more than a dozen of the world’s best surf breaks from April to October, and diving enthusiasts will find themselves in one of the greatest underwater regions, with over 32 different dive sites teeming with marine life and offering clear visibility. For a unique adventure, guests can kayak across to the resort’s own castaway island, Lavadhoo. Additionally, COMO Maalifushi caters to younger guests with its Play by COMO children’s programme, ensuring an enjoyable stay for the entire family.
This August 5th to 14th, NASA astronaut Nicole Stott will lead our iconic Space Camp activities for young adventurers, where guests can learn about outer space through art, food, and movement.
This offer is strictly for direct bookings either via email to the reservations team at res.maalifushi@comohotels.com or online at COMO Maalifushi.
