Events
Artistry unleashed: David Nott’s residency elevates Patina Maldives to a creative haven
Patina Maldives, celebrated for its expertise in curating extraordinary experiences that seamlessly blend artistry and hospitality, proudly announces the arrival of distinguished American precision fine artist, David Nott, to the serene shores of the Fari Islands.
Scheduled between December 20, 2023, and January 20, 2024, David Nott will be gracing the Fari Art Atelier as part of Patina’s esteemed artist-in-residence program. Positioned within the idyllic setting of the island, Nott will draw inspiration from the natural surroundings, seeking to infuse his creativity with the beauty of the environment.
Both guests and art enthusiasts alike are warmly invited to witness the evolution of Nott’s artistic craft during this festive season. His presence promises to push the boundaries of artistic expression, offering a glimpse into his relentless pursuit of perfection.
David Nott’s profound passion for creation is vividly reflected in his meticulous attention to detail and artistic precision. His unique approach to Textiles and Dotwork seamlessly blends intricate patterns with unparalleled craftsmanship, delivering visual experiences that transcend the ordinary. Nott’s residency at the esteemed Fari Art Atelier not only showcases his artistic prowess but also aligns with Patina’s unwavering commitment to nurturing artistic excellence. The platform provided by Patina allows visionary creators like Nott to share their craft and contribute to the vibrant artistic landscape.
Events
A night of celestial wonders, luxury, and cosmic inspiration at Anantara Kihavah SKY Observatory by British astronaut Tim Peake
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrated a historic milestone with the exclusive visit of the renowned British astronaut, Tim Peake. On the evening of November 2, Astronaut Peake hosted an exclusive space talk at SKY Observatory, the finest overwater observatory in the Indian Ocean, housing the most powerful telescope in the Maldives.
Perched gracefully over the pristine Maldivian waters, SKY Observatory provided an idyllic setting for this extraordinary event, complemented by a stunning sunset. The exclusive gathering attracted a full house of eager guests to a delightful evening that seamlessly blended science, luxury, and natural beauty.
The evening commenced with a lovely cocktail reception, where guests were serenaded by the soulful tunes of a live saxophone band. Attendees savoured exquisite cocktails and canapés as they eagerly awaited Tim Peake’s presentation.
Tim Peake’s talk unveiled his personal journey, where he shared his path to becoming an astronaut and narrated the rigorous training that astronauts undergo. He provided insights into life in space, the daily challenges faced by astronauts, and the awe-inspiring experiences he encountered during his
historic mission. He also offered a glimpse into his exciting future projects, leaving the audience both inspired and spellbound.
Following Tim’s presentation, an interactive Q&A session allowed guests to engage directly with the British astronaut. The audience posed thoughtful questions, deepening their understanding of astronauts’ unique experiences and the intricacies of space exploration.
The event was further enriched by the presence of the resort’s three SKY gurus, Hammadh Rasheed, Zunnoon Ahmed, and Ali Arushal, who conducted a stargazing session for the guests afterward.
The success of the event was evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who left with a deeper appreciation for space exploration and a memorable evening to cherish.
The evening marked a significant moment in Anantara Kihavah’s history, showcasing the resort’s commitment to offering unique and memorable experiences for its guests. The presence of Tim Peake, a celebrated astronaut and highly accomplished author, added an extraordinary dimension to the resort’s already spectacular offerings.
Tim Peake is a renowned British astronaut who made history as the first official British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and conduct a spacewalk during his six-month mission. He also achieved the remarkable feat of running the London Marathon from space. Beyond his extraordinary space endeavours, Tim is also a bestselling author with his most recent book Space: A thrilling human history published earlier this month.
An astronomer’s paradise, Baa Atoll in the Maldives, is one of the best places on earth to enjoy stargazing due to its proximity to the equator. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas promises a voyage of discovery on a private Indian Ocean Island, with Sky—an overwater observatory and luxury cocktail bar—providing guests a chance to sip champagne under the stars and explore the Universe.
Business
Visit Maldives website adds atolls segment to showcase diverse regions
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation’s (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has added a new segment to the official Visit Maldives Website specified for atolls showcasing the diversity of the Maldives.
The segment, now live at atolls.visitmaldives.com provides in depth information regarding the different regions of the Maldives, divided by atolls, to refine the traveller’s experience, commencing with an in-depth exploration of Addu Atoll and Fuvahmulah Atoll.
With 26 atolls, the Maldives offers a wide array of unique accommodations and awe-inspiring travel experiences, and this informative section of our website will serve as a gateway to discover the hidden treasures unique to each area. This falls under MMPRC’s initiatives to encourage tourism growth in all regions of the Maldives, broadening exposure to the diverse tourism products available in the Maldives.
The goal is to elevate Visit Maldives’ digital marketing landscape by showcasing the Maldives as more than just a honeymoon destination with various accommodation options. This initiative is driven by a desire to increase awareness about the distinctive offerings within each of the Maldives’ atolls. It aims to positively shape their perception of the Sunny Side of Life brand by curating engaging content that highlights the unique features of the atolls and diverse experiences available in the islands.
Additionally, the initiative will target the affordable luxury market to promote the Maldives as the most appealing option for short holidays and weekend getaways under a unified Maldives brand umbrella.
MMPRC aims to continue exploring other atolls in the Maldives as well, encouraging growth and tourism development in all regions of the Maldives, building on the foundation we have created to promote the destination beyond the traditional paradigms of sun, sand, and sea.
Business
Atmosphere Core, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU for biofuel production in Maldives
Leading Maldives-based hotel group Atmosphere Core on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah Biofuels to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, an influential global gathering of businesses and investors held from Wednesday to Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Faisal Naseem, Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
The MoU was inked by Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman of Atmosphere Core.
“As one of the countries that has been adversely affected by environmental issues, the objective of the MoU is to reduce the impact of CO2 by replacing normal diesel with biodiesel. The agreement also supports the collection and recycling of used cooking oil from luxury resorts, hotels, restaurants, and households to produce biodiesel in the Maldives,” Lootah Biofuels said in a statement.
“With the UAE poised to host the COP28 climate summit, the agreement supports the country’s ambition to become a leading global hub for sustainability and the circular economy, as well as Dubai Chambers’ drive to promote the overseas expansion of local companies. The MoU will also play a key role in supporting the Maldives’ target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.”
Valued at $15 million, the Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels was established in 2010 to address the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and the circular economy, the company is committed to innovating and introducing sustainable long-term solutions for energy requirements. Lootah Biofuels collects used cooking oil – which is considered a waste material for households, hotels, and restaurants – and recycles it to produce green biofuel (biodiesel).
The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.
Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Maldives tourism poised for strong growth in 2024, with 2 million visitors expected
-
News1 week ago
MATI hosts the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum
-
Action1 week ago
Ocean Pearl: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands together with Dive Butler International deepens guest experience, marine conservation programme
-
Awards1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives recognised as Best Honeymoon Hotel 2023 by The White Awards
-
Food1 week ago
Siyam World unveils culinary heritage: Kaage, a new Maldivian restaurant, takes guests on a journey through time and taste
-
News6 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives selected as a preferred luxury partner by Windrose for Beond business-class only airline programme
-
Food1 week ago
Internationally acclaimed Chef Eyck Zimmer unveils bespoke menu for OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort
-
Action6 days ago
Game, set, Makarova: Former world #1 launches new tennis academy at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa this festive season