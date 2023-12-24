Escape to paradise with Atmosphere Core this festive season

With the festive season fast upon us, Atmosphere Core offers an idyllic, holiday getaway for those looking to celebrate Christmas or ring in the New Year in style. Just four hours from Dubai – and with various flight options available, revelling in the holiday season couldn’t be easier.

And with Atmosphere Core’s five stunning resorts having created packages perfect for a winter break – VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi – guests will not only be able to get away from it all, but also enjoy an unforgettable experience with superb hospitality in the breath-taking Maldives.

ARU by Atmosphere: Authentic Maldivian Bliss

Escape to an island paradise this festive season with VARU by Atmosphere, where the magic of the Maldives comes alive in a vibrant celebration of sun, sea and authentic Maldivian experiences.

The natural, Maldivian resort invites guests to immerse themselves into a blissful escape, surrounded by the brilliant turquoise lagoon and the rhythmic charm of the Indian Ocean.

As the sun dips below the horizon, VARU transforms into a haven of holiday enchantment, offering a festive calendar that promises a symphony of culinary delights, exhilarating activities and moments of pure relaxation. This curated calendar includes a myriad of activities for every age and interest – from morning Hatha Yoga to High-Intensity Tabata workouts, allowing guests to indulge in fitness activities designed to uplift and energise. For the younger guests, the Kids Club offers a world of creativity, featuring activities such as Christmas tree decorating and beach fun games.

And that’s not all – audiences can savour the taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine with live dining experiences, from breakfast at Lime & Chili to an Indian Ocean Gala Dinner under the stars. Further enhancing the festive experience, guests can relish a Christmas Eve Cocktail on Sandy Beach and welcome the New Year with a Gala Dinner. Additionally, they can immerse themselves into the island’s rich culture with Maldivian entertainers, including the Fruit Cake Band, Saxophonist, Magician and Fire Show Performer.

And for a truly rejuvenating experience, there are the resort’s special spa offers, such as the Christmas Spa Escape and the Season’s Renewal Spa Escape.

At VARU by Atmosphere, guests are invited to create cherished memories against the backdrop of a Naturally Maldivian haven.

Where: VARU By Atmosphere

When: 22nd December 2023 to 8th January 2023

Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings

For Reservations: reservation@varu-atmosphere.com | Phone: (+960) 4000 800

Website: https://varu-atmosphere.com/offers/experience-unforgettable-festivities/

Atmosphere Kanifushi: Moments crafted to perfection

Discover a world of luxury and festive joy at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives. This season, indulge in grand buffets featuring international cuisine, premium spirits and world-class wines – all at one inclusive price. The pristine Kanifushi Island, just a 35-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport, offers white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and lush tropical gardens – a perfect setting for a tropical beach holiday.

From 22nd December to 2nd January, Atmosphere Kanifushi presents a curated array of activities and adventures across the resort. Dive into crystal-clear waters with snorkelling trips around the island. While fitness enthusiasts can enjoy Pilates workouts, Aqua Aerobics and Paddle Tennis matches at the Club House.

Relaxation awaits at Akiri Spa with “Winter Cheer” special offers, while thrill-seekers can enjoy sunset fishing, flyboarding and dolphin watching. The all-inclusive plan extends to unique experiences like visits to the local island of Naifaru and sandbank trips, allowing guests to explore beyond the resort.

The festive spirit peaks on the 24th December with the Lighting of the Grand Kanifushi Christmas Tree, a Spice Garden Flavours of Europe Theme Buffet and lively entertainment at Liquid.

Furthermore, bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring free-flowing champagne, live music, acrobats, a fire show and an unforgettable light display.

At Atmosphere Kanifushi, every moment is crafted to perfection.

Where: Atmosphere Kanifushi

When: 22nd December 2023 to 2nd January 2023

Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings

For Reservations: sales@varu-atmosphere.com | Phone: (+960) 7793 165

Website: https://atmosphere-kanifushi.com/offers/celebrate-the-season-of-splendor/

OBLU SELECT Sangeli: Tropical Meets Modern

Escape to a tropical paradise at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, a 50-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. With 137 villas, including chic water villas and the exclusive One Banyan for adults, the resort blends modern luxury with tropical allure.

This holiday season, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a crescendo of experiences, from vibrant parties to exclusive excursions, ensuring every moment is filled with joy. Join the resort as they transform the island sanctuary into a festive playground, where laughter and happiness echo overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Guests can expect a festive atmosphere with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Sangs Bar, Aqua Yoga at the Main Pool and an array of additional delights. From a Festive Cooking Class to Gingerbread House Decorations, the resort caters to every guest, ensuring a memorable stay.

Indulge in the grand Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at The Courtyard, boasting a festive feast and live music by the in-house band, Jingle Jam. As the year ends, ring in the New Year with kids’ card making, a pool party and the stylish White Party – White Horizon Maldivian NYÉ Extravaganza.

Moreover, the resort offers an ideal present with its six Honeymoon SELECT Ocean Villas. Nestled in a secluded corner of the Sangeli lagoon, these romantic over-water suites are crafted to provide couples with an exclusive and enchanting retreat.

At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, the holiday spirit thrives, where the blend of tropical paradise and modern luxury creates a celebration like no other. Experience the magic of the season in a haven where every moment is a cause for joy and festivity.

Where: OBLU SELECT Sangeli

When: 21st December 2023 to 1st January 2023

Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings

For Reservations: sales.sangeli@coloursofoblu.com | Phone: (+960) 400 4501

Website: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-sangeli/special-offers/a-symphony-of-festivities-in-the-maldives

OBLU SELECT Lobigili: A Dazzling Couples Haven

Indulge in a festive escape at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives meet the enchanting allure of the holiday season. Nestled in the North Malé Atoll, this adults-exclusive haven beckons couples to a 5-star retreat designed for romance.

As the festive days unfold, OBLU SELECT Lobigili invites guests to partake in various activities and events throughout the resort including sunrise yoga, kayak racing and a unique Self-Healing Acupressure sessions. Celebrate Christmas Eve with a Gala Dinner and a cosy Christmas Movie Night at The Swing Bar Hut.

From Gingerbread House Decoration to a lively Pool Party and Rock & Roll DJ Night, the festivities continue through the week, concluding in a New Year’s Eve Gala Night at Ylang-Ylang with a captivating Nostalgic Night by the Lobi Duo Band at The Swing Bar.

Following that, guests are welcomed to usher in the New Year with a morning filled with sunrise activities, culinary adventures and the enchanting melodies of the Lobi Duo Band.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili invites guests to celebrate the holidays in style, surrounded by the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of festive cheer.

Where: OBLU SELECT Lobigili

When: 22nd December 2023 to 2nd January 2023

Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings

For Reservations: sales.lobigili@coloursofoblu.com | Phone: (+960) 400 0066

Website: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-lobigili/special-offers/a-celestial-celebration-in-paradise

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi: Perfect blend of serenity and excitement

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests to an enchanting journey of island bliss and festive joy, seamlessly blending tranquillity and excitement against the stunning Maldivian scenery. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport transports guests to Ailafushi, a family-friendly haven nestled in the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean.

Guests are invited to escape the city bustle and kickstart their day with the Rise and Shine Vinsaya Yoga on the X360 Beach Deck, setting the tone for a day filled with mini Olympics, sustainability juice biking, beach volleyball and more. Around sunset, the atmosphere transforms with lively DJ melodies and a Maldivian-themed buffet at Element X, accompanied by the captivating beats of a Boduberu Cultural Show.

Furthermore, guests can infuse the Christmas spirit with a spirited run, indulge in a delightful Cinnamon Morning breakfast and share a festive rendezvous with Santa. For those seeking adventure, dive into Aqua Fit, engage in beach pool games or partake in an exciting marine discovery session.

To welcome the arrival of 2024 in style, guests can enjoy a vibrant cocktail party alongside a carnival-themed buffet at Element X, complemented by captivating live performances on Ailafushi Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Whether guests are seeking adventure or tranquillity, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi has a festive extravaganza like no other, allowing the magic of the season to unfold in the heart of paradise.