Escape to paradise with Atmosphere Core this festive season
With the festive season fast upon us, Atmosphere Core offers an idyllic, holiday getaway for those looking to celebrate Christmas or ring in the New Year in style. Just four hours from Dubai – and with various flight options available, revelling in the holiday season couldn’t be easier.
And with Atmosphere Core’s five stunning resorts having created packages perfect for a winter break – VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi – guests will not only be able to get away from it all, but also enjoy an unforgettable experience with superb hospitality in the breath-taking Maldives.
ARU by Atmosphere: Authentic Maldivian Bliss
Escape to an island paradise this festive season with VARU by Atmosphere, where the magic of the Maldives comes alive in a vibrant celebration of sun, sea and authentic Maldivian experiences.
The natural, Maldivian resort invites guests to immerse themselves into a blissful escape, surrounded by the brilliant turquoise lagoon and the rhythmic charm of the Indian Ocean.
As the sun dips below the horizon, VARU transforms into a haven of holiday enchantment, offering a festive calendar that promises a symphony of culinary delights, exhilarating activities and moments of pure relaxation. This curated calendar includes a myriad of activities for every age and interest – from morning Hatha Yoga to High-Intensity Tabata workouts, allowing guests to indulge in fitness activities designed to uplift and energise. For the younger guests, the Kids Club offers a world of creativity, featuring activities such as Christmas tree decorating and beach fun games.
And that’s not all – audiences can savour the taste of authentic Maldivian cuisine with live dining experiences, from breakfast at Lime & Chili to an Indian Ocean Gala Dinner under the stars. Further enhancing the festive experience, guests can relish a Christmas Eve Cocktail on Sandy Beach and welcome the New Year with a Gala Dinner. Additionally, they can immerse themselves into the island’s rich culture with Maldivian entertainers, including the Fruit Cake Band, Saxophonist, Magician and Fire Show Performer.
And for a truly rejuvenating experience, there are the resort’s special spa offers, such as the Christmas Spa Escape and the Season’s Renewal Spa Escape.
At VARU by Atmosphere, guests are invited to create cherished memories against the backdrop of a Naturally Maldivian haven.
- Where: VARU By Atmosphere
- When: 22nd December 2023 to 8th January 2023
- Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings
- For Reservations: reservation@varu-atmosphere.com | Phone: (+960) 4000 800
- Website: https://varu-atmosphere.com/offers/experience-unforgettable-festivities/
Atmosphere Kanifushi: Moments crafted to perfection
Discover a world of luxury and festive joy at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives. This season, indulge in grand buffets featuring international cuisine, premium spirits and world-class wines – all at one inclusive price. The pristine Kanifushi Island, just a 35-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport, offers white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and lush tropical gardens – a perfect setting for a tropical beach holiday.
From 22nd December to 2nd January, Atmosphere Kanifushi presents a curated array of activities and adventures across the resort. Dive into crystal-clear waters with snorkelling trips around the island. While fitness enthusiasts can enjoy Pilates workouts, Aqua Aerobics and Paddle Tennis matches at the Club House.
Relaxation awaits at Akiri Spa with “Winter Cheer” special offers, while thrill-seekers can enjoy sunset fishing, flyboarding and dolphin watching. The all-inclusive plan extends to unique experiences like visits to the local island of Naifaru and sandbank trips, allowing guests to explore beyond the resort.
The festive spirit peaks on the 24th December with the Lighting of the Grand Kanifushi Christmas Tree, a Spice Garden Flavours of Europe Theme Buffet and lively entertainment at Liquid.
Furthermore, bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring free-flowing champagne, live music, acrobats, a fire show and an unforgettable light display.
At Atmosphere Kanifushi, every moment is crafted to perfection.
- Where: Atmosphere Kanifushi
- When: 22nd December 2023 to 2nd January 2023
- Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings
- For Reservations: sales@varu-atmosphere.com | Phone: (+960) 7793 165
- Website: https://atmosphere-kanifushi.com/offers/celebrate-the-season-of-splendor/
OBLU SELECT Sangeli: Tropical Meets Modern
Escape to a tropical paradise at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, a 50-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. With 137 villas, including chic water villas and the exclusive One Banyan for adults, the resort blends modern luxury with tropical allure.
This holiday season, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a crescendo of experiences, from vibrant parties to exclusive excursions, ensuring every moment is filled with joy. Join the resort as they transform the island sanctuary into a festive playground, where laughter and happiness echo overlooking the Indian Ocean.
Guests can expect a festive atmosphere with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Sangs Bar, Aqua Yoga at the Main Pool and an array of additional delights. From a Festive Cooking Class to Gingerbread House Decorations, the resort caters to every guest, ensuring a memorable stay.
Indulge in the grand Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at The Courtyard, boasting a festive feast and live music by the in-house band, Jingle Jam. As the year ends, ring in the New Year with kids’ card making, a pool party and the stylish White Party – White Horizon Maldivian NYÉ Extravaganza.
Moreover, the resort offers an ideal present with its six Honeymoon SELECT Ocean Villas. Nestled in a secluded corner of the Sangeli lagoon, these romantic over-water suites are crafted to provide couples with an exclusive and enchanting retreat.
At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, the holiday spirit thrives, where the blend of tropical paradise and modern luxury creates a celebration like no other. Experience the magic of the season in a haven where every moment is a cause for joy and festivity.
- Where: OBLU SELECT Sangeli
- When: 21st December 2023 to 1st January 2023
- Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings
- For Reservations: sales.sangeli@coloursofoblu.com | Phone: (+960) 400 4501
- Website: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-sangeli/special-offers/a-symphony-of-festivities-in-the-maldives
OBLU SELECT Lobigili: A Dazzling Couples Haven
Indulge in a festive escape at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives meet the enchanting allure of the holiday season. Nestled in the North Malé Atoll, this adults-exclusive haven beckons couples to a 5-star retreat designed for romance.
As the festive days unfold, OBLU SELECT Lobigili invites guests to partake in various activities and events throughout the resort including sunrise yoga, kayak racing and a unique Self-Healing Acupressure sessions. Celebrate Christmas Eve with a Gala Dinner and a cosy Christmas Movie Night at The Swing Bar Hut.
From Gingerbread House Decoration to a lively Pool Party and Rock & Roll DJ Night, the festivities continue through the week, concluding in a New Year’s Eve Gala Night at Ylang-Ylang with a captivating Nostalgic Night by the Lobi Duo Band at The Swing Bar.
Following that, guests are welcomed to usher in the New Year with a morning filled with sunrise activities, culinary adventures and the enchanting melodies of the Lobi Duo Band.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili invites guests to celebrate the holidays in style, surrounded by the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of festive cheer.
- Where: OBLU SELECT Lobigili
- When: 22nd December 2023 to 2nd January 2023
- Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings
- For Reservations: sales.lobigili@coloursofoblu.com | Phone: (+960) 400 0066
- Website: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-lobigili/special-offers/a-celestial-celebration-in-paradise
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi: Perfect blend of serenity and excitement
OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi invites guests to an enchanting journey of island bliss and festive joy, seamlessly blending tranquillity and excitement against the stunning Maldivian scenery. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport transports guests to Ailafushi, a family-friendly haven nestled in the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean.
Guests are invited to escape the city bustle and kickstart their day with the Rise and Shine Vinsaya Yoga on the X360 Beach Deck, setting the tone for a day filled with mini Olympics, sustainability juice biking, beach volleyball and more. Around sunset, the atmosphere transforms with lively DJ melodies and a Maldivian-themed buffet at Element X, accompanied by the captivating beats of a Boduberu Cultural Show.
Furthermore, guests can infuse the Christmas spirit with a spirited run, indulge in a delightful Cinnamon Morning breakfast and share a festive rendezvous with Santa. For those seeking adventure, dive into Aqua Fit, engage in beach pool games or partake in an exciting marine discovery session.
To welcome the arrival of 2024 in style, guests can enjoy a vibrant cocktail party alongside a carnival-themed buffet at Element X, complemented by captivating live performances on Ailafushi Beach on New Year’s Eve.
Whether guests are seeking adventure or tranquillity, OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi has a festive extravaganza like no other, allowing the magic of the season to unfold in the heart of paradise.
- Where: OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi
- When: 22nd December 2023 to 10th January 2023
- Offer: Enjoy 20% off on all bookings
- For Reservations: sales.ailafushi@coloursofoblu.com | Phone: (+960) 400 0066
- Website: https://www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-xperience-ailafushi/special-offers/unwrap-the-splendor-of-the-season
Artistry unleashed: David Nott’s residency elevates Patina Maldives to a creative haven
Patina Maldives, celebrated for its expertise in curating extraordinary experiences that seamlessly blend artistry and hospitality, proudly announces the arrival of distinguished American precision fine artist, David Nott, to the serene shores of the Fari Islands.
Scheduled between December 20, 2023, and January 20, 2024, David Nott will be gracing the Fari Art Atelier as part of Patina’s esteemed artist-in-residence program. Positioned within the idyllic setting of the island, Nott will draw inspiration from the natural surroundings, seeking to infuse his creativity with the beauty of the environment.
Both guests and art enthusiasts alike are warmly invited to witness the evolution of Nott’s artistic craft during this festive season. His presence promises to push the boundaries of artistic expression, offering a glimpse into his relentless pursuit of perfection.
David Nott’s profound passion for creation is vividly reflected in his meticulous attention to detail and artistic precision. His unique approach to Textiles and Dotwork seamlessly blends intricate patterns with unparalleled craftsmanship, delivering visual experiences that transcend the ordinary. Nott’s residency at the esteemed Fari Art Atelier not only showcases his artistic prowess but also aligns with Patina’s unwavering commitment to nurturing artistic excellence. The platform provided by Patina allows visionary creators like Nott to share their craft and contribute to the vibrant artistic landscape.
‘A Moment in Time’ festivities for Christmas, New Year at Oaga Art Resort
In a blend of artistic talent and tropical splendour, Oaga Art Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, is gearing up to host a series of festive activities under the theme “A Moment in Time.” It promises a celebration that transcends the ordinary, offering guests an immersive experience that combines the beauty of the Maldives with the allure of art.
Warming up to Christmas Eve
As the sun sets over turquoise waters, the festivities kick off with the Liquid Groove DJ Pool Party on the 20th of December. The Christmas spirit continues to infuse the atmosphere with the Christmas Tree Toast on the 21st, marked by a Tree Lighting Ceremony to the serene sound of the harp played by Saif, and followed by live music at Raa Baa, the main bar, courtesy of the local talent named Naail Trio. The 22nd of December brings a flurry of activities, starting with the Merry Market opening at the main restaurant, Kaa Kada, followed by the Garden of Gingerbread, where guests can display their creativity in decorating gingerbread men. The night concludes with the Mix & Mingle Soiree at Sobi Bar, the beer and gin garden, featuring live music by our very own Vibe Director, Shiuz.
Artistic Vibes and Christmas Feasts
On Christmas Eve, from noon onwards, Raa Baa transforms into a local artist pop-up exhibition. From the 24th to the 29th, this Veyoge Caravan exhibition by Suvāsthi will feature “Of the Palm”, a selection of artwork that explore the sacred language between man and craft by local artist Hassan Niyaz. The evening continues with a festive feast later on in the night at Kaa Kada, followed by a Christmas Movie Night and live music by the talented local artist Shiuz.
Christmas Day itself promises a cheery brunch at Kaa Kada, complemented later on by the arrival of Santa Claus to Oaga. The festivities continue with live music by Dupa Trio during Christmas brunch, a Christmas show by Valerie Sealey (Solstix), and a beach party with DJ Afruh.
The last Full Moon of the Year
As the year draws to a close, the resort’s vibrant energy continues. On the 26th of December, guests can enjoy sun-kissed beats with DJ Afruh, live music by Naffah, and an O-Fire bonfire with live music by Zaki at Raa Baa Beach. The 27th brings the full moon ritual with Hoba Spa to celebrate the final full moon of the year, followed by a Handhuvaru Sound Healing Concert at Hoba Deck beach and culminating in a Moonlit full moon afterparty.
Warming up for New Year’s Eve
Jewellery-making sessions with the multi-talented Cinta Damerell will be held from the 27th to the 29th. On the 28th, guests can savour Maldivian cuisine at Kaa Kada, followed by live music by Dupa Trio at Raa Baa. On the 29th, the golden hour evening cocktail party is to be made extra special accompanied with flyboard performances, with the local talent Amruh serenading with the violin later on in the night.
New Year’s Eve – A Moment to Ash
New Year’s Eve at Oaga Art Resort promises to be an unforgettable night of cherished moments. The evening begins with a gala dinner at Kaa Kada, followed by a DJ party at Raa Baa Beach featuring DJ Afruh. As the clock strikes 11:45 PM, travellers will participate in the “Moment to Ash” ceremony, symbolising the burning away of the past year’s moments with fireworks lighting up the sky afterwards in celebration.
Welcoming the New Year 2024
The first day of 2024 begins with a rejuvenating New Year’s brunch, followed by a New Year ritual at Hoba Deck, live music by Dupa Trio and an outdoor movie night at Raa Baa. The festivities continue in the days that follow with a sculpting workshop by Cinta Damerell alongside a pool party, live music by local duo Something Lovely, a Boduberu pool party with Harubee, and a bonfire art exhibition with live music at Raa Baa.
On the 5th of January, guests can experience a Galactic Gallery – a bonfire art exhibition at night with live music at Raa Baa. Simultaneously, an immersive sound installation inside Samaasaa, based on the Maldivian musical giant Zero Degree Atoll’s “Dhoni” Album, awaits at the other end of the island.
The celebration comes to a grand finale on the 6th of January with live music by local talents Yani & Iqyan, followed by the Wave Rave – a beach party with DJ Afruh.
Featured artists at a glance:
- Hassan Niyaz: A graphic designer and self-taught artist from Male’, Maldives. His debut solo exhibition was recently showcased at Art Gallery Male’, and is now exploring new terrain with his second solo showcase ‘Of the Palm’ at Oaga Art Resort.
- Dupa Trio: A unique jazz band creating a dynamic and colourful musical environment reminiscent of the golden age of jazz music.
- Valery Sealey (Solstix): A highly skilled circus and fire performer, specialising in object manipulation and captivating audiences with staff manipulation, fire spinning, and contact juggling.
- Cinta Damerell: A multi-disciplinary creative whose aim is to create art and experience which encourages a utopian paradise, whether this be through film, exploring the wonders of the natural world or creating safe communities for arts to thrive.
- Alikko (Aleef): A curious creative exploring the vast world of art. With experience in music, design and performance arts, he loves to find the connections between these different forms and combine them. You will be seeing him play various instruments in his musical showcases aside from his fire poi and other object manipulation performances.
- DJ Afruh (Ali Afruh): A processional DJ / musician and multi-instrumentalist with influences rooted in blues, jazz, reggae, and world music.
- Ismail Affan: A talented musician and a performer famously known for his unique voice and vocal range.
- Something Lovely: An acoustic duo from the Maldives comprising childhood friends and musicians Shafyau Rameez (Thappu) and Dhifla Ahmed (Dhifoo).
- Harubee Boduberu Group: A group of young men passionate about traditional Maldivian music, Boduberu, who have won the hearts of Maldivians with their beats.
- Yani & Iqyan: two passionate musicians on a lifelong journey with music. As a dynamic duo, they bring a harmonious fusion of talent, creativity, and a shared dream to blossom into full-fledged musicians.
- Naail Trio: Naail Trio unites three prominent music talents from the Maldives, Naanu, Amir and Inan coming together to present an assorted blend of music deeply rooted in Jazz and Maldivian traditions.
- Shiuz: Oaga’s irreplaceable Director for all things vibe, a powerhouse performer with a charismatic career spotlighting the best of the Maldives’ musical arts.
- Naffah: An in-house musician, a soul-soothing busker, and a solo artist extraordinaire capable of serenading troubles away with his soothing voice.
- Zaki: A musician, singer, entertainer, host, surfer, and more, contributing to the Maldivian tourism industry with creativity and talent.
- Dumb & Dumber: An in-house collaboration of musicians Naffah and Humam, providing a perfect fusion of acoustic soulful music.
- Special features by local talents: Samooh Thaufeeq the saxophonist, Amru on violin, Husen Thaufeeq on keys & saxophone, Saif the harpist, Shaman the magician and more.
Oaga invites you to join in this momentous celebration with an unbeatable offer, where time stands still and memories are etched in the heart forever.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Dhigali Maldives’ Haali Beach illuminates with sustainable Christmas tree lighting extravaganza
This holiday season, Dhigali Maldives invited guests and locals alike to a magical Christmas Tree Lighting event at the picturesque Haali Beach. Embracing sustainability and the spirit of the festive season, the resort has handcrafted stunning Christmas trees from locally-sourced driftwood, adding a touch of eco-friendly elegance to the celebration.
In a commitment to environmental consciousness, one of our core values, Dhigali Maldives presents a unique display of Christmas trees made entirely in-house from driftwood, symbolising the resort’s dedication to sustainable practices and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian environment.
The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony was accompanied by the melodious voices of the Dhigali Carolers, bringing the spirit of the season to life with classic holiday tunes and festive cheer.
Adding an extra touch of magic, all of the Santa’s helpers turned the switch to illuminate the tree and the entire island transforming Dhigali into a winter wonderland & to ensure Santa can find the resort on the 25th of December.
Featuring some of the festive favourite, and of course sushi a new edition to the culinary journey at Dhigali. Guest got a little bit of festive joy in every bite while they watched the end of the sunset and the wonderous lights of the twinkling Christmas tree.
What’s a celebration without a little dance? As a delightful surprise, the Christmas Tree Lighting event culminated in an impromptu dance party featuring tunes by resident singer Cathy, setting the stage for a night of joy and merriment.
