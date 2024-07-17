Kuda Villingili Resort’s Fire Restaurant wins 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence

Fire Restaurant has been honoured for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

“We are immensely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience and a wide range of wine choices. Our wine programme is designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual wine lovers, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.”

“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.

The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

FIRE is inspired by the all-time classic American steakhouse experience, and the concept explores the art of grilling meat to perfection. A team of talented chefs, under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma, delivers the finest prime-cut meat plated succulently alongside mouthwatering condiments and a selection of homemade sauces. This fine-dining experience is enhanced further with organic, free-trade certified, and free-range ingredients sourced from around the world. Each plate served is a heartily rich enhancement of timeless flavors. Nestled within the chic and well-balanced ambience of The Restaurant, Fire opens for lunch and dinner while the salty breeze and the gently lapping waves perfect this partially overwater experience.

The Wine list at Fire, is intended to reflect diversity of producers’ terroirs and grape varietals, showcasing an exquisite selection of wines ranging from classic to rustic and modern to vibrant. A particular importance was given to ensuring a balanced and generous sampling of the diverse flavors of both the Old World and the New World with exceptionally high quality and value, encouraging guests to experiment throughout their stay.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is an exclusively private island, promising guests of all ages and personalities the opportunity to redefine time and space and the independence to discover themselves while strengthening bonds of togetherness and creating unique experiences. Located at a convenient 30-minute speedboat ride in the picturesque North Male Atoll, this picturesque slice of paradise offers 75 spacious villas sprawled on the beachfront and over the turquoise lagoon. The resort offers a diverse array of gastronomic experiences, from casual Hawker-style to fine dining on the beach, with three diverse dining venues and three unique concepts sure to appeal to everyone’s taste buds.