Emirati illusionist Moein Al Bastaki returns to Kandima Maldives for ‘Tropical Summer Kamp’
Renowned Emirati magician and illusionist, Moein Al Bastaki, is set to dazzle audiences once again at Kandima Maldives’ Tropical Summer Kamp, following his magical performance during Eid Al Fitr earlier this year. The Tropical Summer Kamp, tailored for families, promises an enchanting experience from August 5th to 9th, 2024.
During this immersive event, parents and kids alike will have the opportunity to unleash their inner magician and learn the secrets of magic from one of the best in the business along with getting certified by him. Moein Al Bastaki will be personally guiding participants through the art of illusion, teaching them his most captivating tricks. Moreover, families will have the unique chance to assist Moein and showcase their newfound magic prowess at the end of the Kamp during the grand finale stage show live.
Commenting on the event, Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome back Moein Al Bastaki to Kandima for our Tropical Summer Kamp. His previous performance left audiences spellbound, and we are confident that this event will be equally magical. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to bond and create unforgettable memories together.”
Participants will delve into the world of magic, mastering famous tricks such as Magical Hand Shuffle, Best Money Trick, Mind Reading Card Trick etc. Through hands-on workshops and interactive sessions, Kandima guests will develop their skills and creativity, creating unforgettable memories together.
In addition to these magical experiences, families will have the opportunity to bond over a diverse range of activities organised during the Tropical Summer Kamp. Kandima boasts one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, Kandiland, offering a plethora of new adventure-filled games tailored for children of all ages. From Cooking Classes to Art Sessions at KULA Art Studio, and from Beach Bootcamp with Aqua Yoga to Pilates, to the exhilarating aquatic adventures at Aquaholics – there’s something for everyone. For those seeking relaxation, Kandima’s esKape spa offers pure bliss where parents and children can indulge in spa treatments. Each day at the Tropical Summer Kamp is unique in its own way with a diverse activity schedule.
Kandima is offering an exclusive tropiKal escape this summer with up to 60% off on stays until September 30, 2024. Plus, kids under 6 years of age stay free! For stays up to 4 nights or more, enjoy 50% off Return Domestic Transfers. To secure your spot at Kandima’s Tropical Summer Kamp and embark on a magical journey with Moein Al Bastaki, visit www.kandima.com.
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites filmmakers to capture magic in paradise
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has extended a warm invitation to filmmakers, production teams, and content creators worldwide with our exciting new offering – the exclusive Filming Package. Tucked away in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is more than just a luxurious retreat; it’s a breathtaking backdrop for your next cinematic masterpiece.
Picture yourself filming amidst stunning coral reefs teeming with marine life or capturing golden sunsets over pristine beaches. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort provides an extraordinary setting where every frame tells a story of natural beauty and luxury.
What’s Included in the Filming Package?
- Tailored Location Rental Fees: Choose from a variety of picturesque settings within our resort to bring your creative vision to life.
- Discounted Accommodation: Enjoy special rates for your cast and crew, ensuring comfort and relaxation during your filming adventure.
- Additional Services: From gourmet catering to top-notch equipment rental and seamless transportation, we’ve got your production logistics covered.
- Permits and Permissions: Our team handles all the paperwork, making sure you have the necessary approvals to film in this exclusive location.
- Personalised On-Site Support: Count on our dedicated staff to assist with everything from logistics to ensuring your filming experience runs smoothly.
- Customisation Options: We understand every project is unique; that’s why we offer flexibility to tailor our package to suit your specific needs and creative goals.
Beyond its cinematic vistas, our resort offers state-of-the-art facilities, impeccable service, and a commitment to making your filming experience exceptional. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, commercial, or feature film, the resort provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.
Ready to bring your cinematic vision to life? Contact the resort team today to explore our filming opportunities, discuss customisation options, and secure your preferred filming dates. Let NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort be your partner in creating unforgettable moments amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. For more information and to book your filming package, visit Filming Package (nh-hotels.com) or reach out to; T: +960 684 4888 | E: havodda@nhcollection.com.
Kuda Villingili Resort’s Fire Restaurant wins 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence
Fire Restaurant has been honoured for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.
“We are immensely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s 2024 Award of Excellence,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing our guests with an outstanding dining experience and a wide range of wine choices. Our wine programme is designed to cater to both connoisseurs and casual wine lovers, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy.”
“The restaurant industry is growing and thriving, with restaurant openings surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time. To take advantage of the uptick, restaurateurs are re-investing in their wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,777 restaurants for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,150; 1,531; and 96 winners this year in each respective category.
The Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.
FIRE is inspired by the all-time classic American steakhouse experience, and the concept explores the art of grilling meat to perfection. A team of talented chefs, under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma, delivers the finest prime-cut meat plated succulently alongside mouthwatering condiments and a selection of homemade sauces. This fine-dining experience is enhanced further with organic, free-trade certified, and free-range ingredients sourced from around the world. Each plate served is a heartily rich enhancement of timeless flavors. Nestled within the chic and well-balanced ambience of The Restaurant, Fire opens for lunch and dinner while the salty breeze and the gently lapping waves perfect this partially overwater experience.
The Wine list at Fire, is intended to reflect diversity of producers’ terroirs and grape varietals, showcasing an exquisite selection of wines ranging from classic to rustic and modern to vibrant. A particular importance was given to ensuring a balanced and generous sampling of the diverse flavors of both the Old World and the New World with exceptionally high quality and value, encouraging guests to experiment throughout their stay.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is an exclusively private island, promising guests of all ages and personalities the opportunity to redefine time and space and the independence to discover themselves while strengthening bonds of togetherness and creating unique experiences. Located at a convenient 30-minute speedboat ride in the picturesque North Male Atoll, this picturesque slice of paradise offers 75 spacious villas sprawled on the beachfront and over the turquoise lagoon. The resort offers a diverse array of gastronomic experiences, from casual Hawker-style to fine dining on the beach, with three diverse dining venues and three unique concepts sure to appeal to everyone’s taste buds.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives sold out for Music in Paradise 10th anniversary celebration with Jimmy Barnes and friends
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ long-term partner, Music in Paradise will present their 10th anniversary celebration event, ‘Stranded in the Maldives’ 1-11 September 2024. Seven intimate shows featuring Australian icons, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley and Mahalia Barnes will entertain a sell-out crowd of 250 guests at the private island paradise.
There is no better place to be ‘Stranded in the Maldives than Kandooma on a 10-night holiday in paradise. Combine that with the big names who will perform, and guests are in for a great celebration. Party goers will enjoy seven exclusive and intimate sunset/evening shows over the ten nights with a few nights off for guests and performers to mix it up and enjoy all the great activities at the award-winning resort.
‘Stranded in the Maldives’ at Kandooma is unlike any other experience, with guests meeting these Aussie music legends and having the opportunity for an autograph and a professional photo.
“Kandooma has a long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise and we congratulate them on their tenth anniversary of successful music events on the island. We can’t wait to see Jimmy, Ian, Kate, Troy and Mahalia all return to the island in September to perform to a sell-out crowd,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and secret Jimmy Barnes groupie.
“For those lucky enough to have confirmed their bookings, they are in for a 10-night stay like no other. The Music in Paradise team is very deliberate in their decision to cap numbers to ensure the intimate atmosphere, accessibility to the performers and a beach party vibe where guests can let their hair down with their music icons.”
“Nothing compares to chatting with someone over a sunset cocktail you’ve idolised as a performer for decades. I grew up listening to the music of Cold Chisel, and I’m just quietly, very excited to be welcoming these guys back to Kandooma. Their last visit was incredible fun and we can’t wait to see them again,” he added.
The ‘Stranded in the Maldives’ 10th Anniversary lineup includes performances from:
JIMMY BARNES, a Scottish-Australian rock singer-songwriter. His career as the lead vocalist for the rock band Cold Chisel (which he joined at 16 years of age in 1973) and as a solo performer (from 1984) has made him one of the most popular and best-selling, Australian music artists of all time. In 1984 his debut solo album, Bodyswerve, topped the charts, as did his album two years later, Working Class Man. His number-one hits continued through the late eighties and into the nineties with Freight Train Heart, the live set Barne storming, Two Fires, Flesh and Wood and Soul Deep. Throughout his career, Jimmy Barnes has won five Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards including his induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2017 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the performing arts and through support for not-for-profits and children with disabilities.
IAN MOSS enjoys the status of Australia’s best guitarist. Primarily recognised as an axe man of unusual tenacity and sweet melodic sensibility, Ian has distinctive soulful, bluesy vocals. In 1973 he answered a shop window ad and joined the band that would go on to achieve legendary status in Australia, as Cold Chisel. Following the band’s Last Stand tour in December 1983, Ian Moss evolved into a solo artist. In 1989 he released Tucker’s Daughter, a song he wrote in collaboration with Don Walker, which sat in the Top 10 for 11 weeks and hit number one for two weeks. His second solo single, Telephone Booth, was released in June 1989 which also hit the Top 10.
KATE CEBERANO is the first Australian woman to be inducted into the Australian Songwriters Association (ASA) Hall of Fame. She has had 28 albums: 13 Platinum, and eight Gold. There is no shortage of awards and accolades with three ARIA awards and three Countdown awards. Kate has fronted the seminal band I’m Talking on their epic Australian Made tour alongside INXS, Barnesy & the Divinyls, starred in JC Superstar with Farnham, hosted her own hit TV show Kate & Friends, and won Dancing With The Stars. Kate is an electrifying performer, who joins the pantheon of acts who have had Top 10 albums across five decades.
TROY CASSAR-DALEY a proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man, comes from a long line of storytellers and has been making music for 30+ years and has released 11 studio albums. Imbuing a passion to pen stories about Australia and what lies at its heart has been a driving force in his career. He has been awarded a record-breaking 40 Golden Guitars, five ARIAs including 2021 Country Album of the Year with The World Today, three APRA Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards and two National Indigenous Music Awards. Troy has achieved a staggering 34 number-one chart singles with his songs being recognised as being the soundtrack to the everyday triumphs, struggles and good times for Australians from small towns to big cities.
MAHALIA BARNES has been around music her entire life. She credits her exposure to music from Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam Cooke to Ike and Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder, for helping to shape her into the powerhouse soul and blues vocalist she is today. Mahalia and her band, The Soul Mates, have released three full length albums as well as several EPs and they consistently play to capacity crowds around Australia. They have toured supporting artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams, Tom Jones and more. Mahalia has also recorded and toured with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Liam Gallagher, George Benson, Robert Jon + The Wreck, Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and Lachy Doley, to name a few.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
More information about “Stranded in the Maldives” in September 2024 is available at: https://www.musicinparadise.com.au/event/stranded-in-the-maldives-with-jimmy-barnes/
