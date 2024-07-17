NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites filmmakers to capture magic in paradise

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ long-term partner, Music in Paradise will present their 10th anniversary celebration event, ‘Stranded in the Maldives’ 1-11 September 2024. Seven intimate shows featuring Australian icons, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley and Mahalia Barnes will entertain a sell-out crowd of 250 guests at the private island paradise.

There is no better place to be ‘Stranded in the Maldives than Kandooma on a 10-night holiday in paradise. Combine that with the big names who will perform, and guests are in for a great celebration. Party goers will enjoy seven exclusive and intimate sunset/evening shows over the ten nights with a few nights off for guests and performers to mix it up and enjoy all the great activities at the award-winning resort.

‘Stranded in the Maldives’ at Kandooma is unlike any other experience, with guests meeting these Aussie music legends and having the opportunity for an autograph and a professional photo.

“Kandooma has a long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise and we congratulate them on their tenth anniversary of successful music events on the island. We can’t wait to see Jimmy, Ian, Kate, Troy and Mahalia all return to the island in September to perform to a sell-out crowd,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and secret Jimmy Barnes groupie.

“For those lucky enough to have confirmed their bookings, they are in for a 10-night stay like no other. The Music in Paradise team is very deliberate in their decision to cap numbers to ensure the intimate atmosphere, accessibility to the performers and a beach party vibe where guests can let their hair down with their music icons.”

“Nothing compares to chatting with someone over a sunset cocktail you’ve idolised as a performer for decades. I grew up listening to the music of Cold Chisel, and I’m just quietly, very excited to be welcoming these guys back to Kandooma. Their last visit was incredible fun and we can’t wait to see them again,” he added.

The ‘Stranded in the Maldives’ 10th Anniversary lineup includes performances from:

JIMMY BARNES, a Scottish-Australian rock singer-songwriter. His career as the lead vocalist for the rock band Cold Chisel (which he joined at 16 years of age in 1973) and as a solo performer (from 1984) has made him one of the most popular and best-selling, Australian music artists of all time. In 1984 his debut solo album, Bodyswerve, topped the charts, as did his album two years later, Working Class Man. His number-one hits continued through the late eighties and into the nineties with Freight Train Heart, the live set Barne storming, Two Fires, Flesh and Wood and Soul Deep. Throughout his career, Jimmy Barnes has won five Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards including his induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2017 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to the performing arts and through support for not-for-profits and children with disabilities.

IAN MOSS enjoys the status of Australia’s best guitarist. Primarily recognised as an axe man of unusual tenacity and sweet melodic sensibility, Ian has distinctive soulful, bluesy vocals. In 1973 he answered a shop window ad and joined the band that would go on to achieve legendary status in Australia, as Cold Chisel. Following the band’s Last Stand tour in December 1983, Ian Moss evolved into a solo artist. In 1989 he released Tucker’s Daughter, a song he wrote in collaboration with Don Walker, which sat in the Top 10 for 11 weeks and hit number one for two weeks. His second solo single, Telephone Booth, was released in June 1989 which also hit the Top 10.

KATE CEBERANO is the first Australian woman to be inducted into the Australian Songwriters Association (ASA) Hall of Fame. She has had 28 albums: 13 Platinum, and eight Gold. There is no shortage of awards and accolades with three ARIA awards and three Countdown awards. Kate has fronted the seminal band I’m Talking on their epic Australian Made tour alongside INXS, Barnesy & the Divinyls, starred in JC Superstar with Farnham, hosted her own hit TV show Kate & Friends, and won Dancing With The Stars. Kate is an electrifying performer, who joins the pantheon of acts who have had Top 10 albums across five decades.

TROY CASSAR-DALEY a proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man, comes from a long line of storytellers and has been making music for 30+ years and has released 11 studio albums. Imbuing a passion to pen stories about Australia and what lies at its heart has been a driving force in his career. He has been awarded a record-breaking 40 Golden Guitars, five ARIAs including 2021 Country Album of the Year with The World Today, three APRA Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards and two National Indigenous Music Awards. Troy has achieved a staggering 34 number-one chart singles with his songs being recognised as being the soundtrack to the everyday triumphs, struggles and good times for Australians from small towns to big cities.

MAHALIA BARNES has been around music her entire life. She credits her exposure to music from Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam Cooke to Ike and Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder, for helping to shape her into the powerhouse soul and blues vocalist she is today. Mahalia and her band, The Soul Mates, have released three full length albums as well as several EPs and they consistently play to capacity crowds around Australia. They have toured supporting artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams, Tom Jones and more. Mahalia has also recorded and toured with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Liam Gallagher, George Benson, Robert Jon + The Wreck, Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and Lachy Doley, to name a few.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.