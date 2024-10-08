NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility

Canareef Resort Maldives is set to welcome guests to a magical festive season with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to create unforgettable holiday memories. From December 22, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the resort will be transformed into a holiday wonderland, offering a range of unique experiences that cater to guests of all ages.

The festivities will commence with an enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, a heartwarming event that sets the tone for the celebrations. Guests will gather around the beautifully adorned tree, illuminated by twinkling lights, as they embrace the spirit of the season.

Throughout the holiday period, families can participate in a variety of exciting kids’ activities. From face painting to cookie and cupcake making, there will be something for every little one to enjoy. The joyful atmosphere will be further enhanced by delightful Christmas carols resonating throughout the resort.

A special treat awaits guests as Santa makes his grand arrival at Dhoni Beach. Accompanied by festive carols sung at the Dhoni Bar Deck, both children and adults will delight in this spectacle, capturing the magic of Christmas.

The resort’s culinary offerings will also be a highlight of the festive season. The Christmas Gala Dinner promises to be a memorable evening, featuring a live musician who will serenade diners in a festive atmosphere. Guests can also indulge in a delightful Christmas Brunch at Kilhi, where a sumptuous buffet brimming with seasonal delights will be served.

As the year comes to a close, the excitement will continue with a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, followed by a vibrant New Year party featuring a lineup of exciting entertainment programs. Guests will gather to bid farewell to the past year in style, enjoying a night filled with fun, laughter, and joyful reflections.

The celebrations will carry on into the New Year with a delicious brunch on January 1 at Kilhi, providing a perfect start to 2025. Later in the day, guests can gather to welcome the first sunset of the new year with a spectacular sunset cocktail party at Meera Beach. A live band will set the mood as guests sip cocktails and savour light canapés, creating a perfect ambiance while watching the magical first sunset over the Maldivian horizon.

Canareef Resort Maldives invites guests to enjoy a festive season filled with happiness, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Whether relaxing by the beach, savouring exquisite cuisine, or participating in exciting activities, the holiday program promises to make this festive season truly memorable. Let the celebrations begin.