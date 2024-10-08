Events
Italian and Spanish media experience Maldivian paradise on exclusive journey with Atmosphere Core
From September 28th to October 4th, 2024, Atmosphere Core hosted an exclusive media trip to the Maldives for ten prominent journalists and PR professionals from Spain and Italy. The group experienced the serene and captivating lifestyle of two stunning private islands—OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere—both renowned for their distinctive hospitality, thoughtfully curated holiday plans, and the unique “Joy of Giving” philosophy.
“At Atmosphere Core, we believe in a more creative approach to media trips,” said Euan Blake, Assistant Vice President of Communications. “The Italian and Spanish markets have been expanding for the Maldives, with a notable increase in room nights and revenue compared to last year. Over the past two years, we’ve been building strong relationships in these regions, and this journey through our islands aims to leave journalists with not only cherished memories but also lifelong friendships.”
The trip began at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, a lively four-star resort just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Journalists were welcomed with breathtaking lagoon views and vibrant social gatherings at the X360 Bar. A standout experience was the customised Martín Códax Wine Masterclass at the Element X restaurant, led by Ms. Celina, a representative of Bodegas Martín Códax, and Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core. Representing 600 winemaking families from northern Spain, Ms. Celina guided the group through an exquisite multi-course wine tasting, featuring a selection of wines perfectly suited for the tropical climate and fresh seafood.
This was followed by an unforgettable underwater dining experience at the Only BLU restaurant and a visit to the neighbouring “island of love,” OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where they enjoyed a chic lunch at Ylang Ylang. The island’s lively, party atmosphere provided the journalists with a full immersion into the vibrant and relaxing resort lifestyle.
Next, a scenic seaplane journey transported the group to RAAYA by Atmosphere—a picturesque escape offering a blend of fairytale island charm and authentic Maldivian experiences. The 45-minute flight over the stunning atolls’ turquoise waters set the stage for their arrival in paradise, presenting the perfect introduction to the Maldives’ breathtaking beauty.
At RAAYA, the journalists experienced an ideal mix of energy and tranquility. A private dinner atop a secluded watchtower, inspired by the legendary sailor Seb, captured the essence of the resort’s castaway theme. The group explored the island’s natural wonders, took part in customised activities, and dined at RAAYA’s signature restaurants, including Seb’s Shack, Ampers&nd, and the Italian-inspired The Village.
Throughout their stay at both islands, the media guests were treated to rejuvenating spa therapies and wellness sessions at ELE|NA Ayur, Atmosphere Core’s signature spa and wellness brand. This immersive journey offered the journalists a true taste of tropical luxury, intertwining indulgence and adventure into every experience. Their stories are sure to inspire countless Spanish and Italian travellers to discover the hidden treasures of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere firsthand.
Business
BBM, Vismark bring Southeast Asian culinary mastery to Maldives resorts
BBM’s recent collaboration with Vismark Food Industries brought Southeast Asian culinary innovation to the Maldives, with a series of successful live cooking demonstrations across 11 resorts. Vismark, known for its commitment to high-quality food solutions, specializes in developing premium ingredients and ready-made culinary products.
Led by Chef Samson Lin (Head of Culinary Development) and Chef Kent Lim – at Vismark lead the demos that showcased dishes like Dumplings, Pau, and Satay capturing the imagination of resort chefs eager to integrate these flavors into their menus.
“The response from the chefs was phenomenal,” remarked Chef Samson Lin. “Their passion for learning and embracing new flavors truly stood out.”
BBM’s Resort Sales team facilitated the sessions, ensuring seamless engagement between the chefs and the culinary experts. Each resort’s participants were eager to adapt these Southeast Asian flavours into their own kitchens, with practical takeaways and a renewed sense of culinary creativity.
Reflecting on the event’s success, AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “This partnership with Vismark is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class culinary experiences to the Maldives. The level of engagement from the resort chefs exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to see how these new flavours will enhance guest dining experiences moving forward.”
Chef Kent Lim shared his thoughts, adding, “The interaction and feedback from the chefs were invaluable. They were not only open to new ideas but also committed to perfecting them for their guests.”
The demonstrations, held from September 8 to 19, 2024, provided participants with fresh inspiration. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the chefs has set the stage for these Southeast Asian flavours to become a standout feature in resort dining across the Maldives.
BBM’s continued efforts to collaborate with global culinary experts like Vismark reflect their dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine dining in the Maldives, elevating resort experiences one dish at a time.
Business
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion, titled ‘Leveraging the Maldives’ Unique Selling Points.’ This session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will focus on how the Maldives can maintain its position in the competitive luxury travel market by capitalising on its unique attributes.
The panel will be moderated by Aishath Ihuma, Director of Business Development at Reollo Investments. The discussion will feature a diverse group of experienced professionals from the hospitality industry, including:
- Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo Maldives
- Ibrahim Inad, Director of Sales & Marketing, Oaga Resorts
- Alexander Treager, General Manager of SAii Lagoon
- Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
The session aims to address several key questions surrounding the Maldives’ position as a luxury destination. Panelists will discuss what they believe are the top three unique selling points (USPs) of the Maldives, and how the country can differentiate itself from other luxury destinations within the Indian Ocean and beyond.
The discussion will cover marketing strategies for resorts to effectively showcase their unique offerings to attract high-end travellers, including the role of digital marketing. The panelists will share insights into the unique experiences and services that set their respective resorts apart and how they align with the luxury expectations of their clientele.
The session will also explore the challenges faced by resorts in maintaining and promoting their USPs and how the Maldives can overcome these challenges to continue attracting luxury travellers. Looking ahead, the panelists will discuss emerging trends in luxury travel and how the Maldives can adapt to stay ahead of the competition.
The discussion will conclude with closing remarks from the panelists, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. This panel promises to provide valuable insights into how the Maldives can continue to thrive as a premier luxury destination.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
Business
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion titled, ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience.’ The session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will explore the evolving landscape of luxury travel, examining how luxury experiences are being redefined to meet the changing expectations of travellers.
The panel will be moderated by Reena Abdul Wahid, Communications Strategist at the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI). The discussion will feature insights from key figures in the travel sector, including:
- Solah Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts
- Abdulla Ghiyas, Chairman of Visit Maldives and President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO)
- Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President – Operations at Atmosphere Core
- Enver Arslan, Area General Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING
The panel will begin by addressing the definition of luxury in today’s travel industry, with a focus on the key elements that distinguish a luxury travel experience from a standard one. The discussion will also cover the latest trends in luxury travel, including how technological advancements are influencing the sector.
Personalisation will be a significant topic, with panellists sharing examples of how their resorts are personalising guest experiences. The discussion will also delve into the alignment of luxury travel with sustainable practices, including initiatives implemented by the resorts to promote sustainability without compromising on luxury.
The challenges in maintaining and enhancing luxury standards will be another critical focus area, particularly in the context of meeting diverse expectations from guests of different cultural backgrounds. The session will conclude with panellists sharing their vision for the future of luxury travel and discussing how the Maldives can continue to position itself as a top luxury travel destination.
In the closing segment, panellists will offer advice to emerging luxury travel destinations looking to establish themselves in the market. They will also explore how industry stakeholders can collaborate to elevate the overall luxury travel experience in the Maldives. The session will include a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage with the panellists.
