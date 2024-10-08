Italian and Spanish media experience Maldivian paradise on exclusive journey with Atmosphere Core

From September 28th to October 4th, 2024, Atmosphere Core hosted an exclusive media trip to the Maldives for ten prominent journalists and PR professionals from Spain and Italy. The group experienced the serene and captivating lifestyle of two stunning private islands—OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere—both renowned for their distinctive hospitality, thoughtfully curated holiday plans, and the unique “Joy of Giving” philosophy.

“At Atmosphere Core, we believe in a more creative approach to media trips,” said Euan Blake, Assistant Vice President of Communications. “The Italian and Spanish markets have been expanding for the Maldives, with a notable increase in room nights and revenue compared to last year. Over the past two years, we’ve been building strong relationships in these regions, and this journey through our islands aims to leave journalists with not only cherished memories but also lifelong friendships.”

The trip began at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, a lively four-star resort just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Journalists were welcomed with breathtaking lagoon views and vibrant social gatherings at the X360 Bar. A standout experience was the customised Martín Códax Wine Masterclass at the Element X restaurant, led by Ms. Celina, a representative of Bodegas Martín Códax, and Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core. Representing 600 winemaking families from northern Spain, Ms. Celina guided the group through an exquisite multi-course wine tasting, featuring a selection of wines perfectly suited for the tropical climate and fresh seafood.

This was followed by an unforgettable underwater dining experience at the Only BLU restaurant and a visit to the neighbouring “island of love,” OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where they enjoyed a chic lunch at Ylang Ylang. The island’s lively, party atmosphere provided the journalists with a full immersion into the vibrant and relaxing resort lifestyle.

Next, a scenic seaplane journey transported the group to RAAYA by Atmosphere—a picturesque escape offering a blend of fairytale island charm and authentic Maldivian experiences. The 45-minute flight over the stunning atolls’ turquoise waters set the stage for their arrival in paradise, presenting the perfect introduction to the Maldives’ breathtaking beauty.

At RAAYA, the journalists experienced an ideal mix of energy and tranquility. A private dinner atop a secluded watchtower, inspired by the legendary sailor Seb, captured the essence of the resort’s castaway theme. The group explored the island’s natural wonders, took part in customised activities, and dined at RAAYA’s signature restaurants, including Seb’s Shack, Ampers&nd, and the Italian-inspired The Village.

Throughout their stay at both islands, the media guests were treated to rejuvenating spa therapies and wellness sessions at ELE|NA Ayur, Atmosphere Core’s signature spa and wellness brand. This immersive journey offered the journalists a true taste of tropical luxury, intertwining indulgence and adventure into every experience. Their stories are sure to inspire countless Spanish and Italian travellers to discover the hidden treasures of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere firsthand.