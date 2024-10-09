Featured
Sheraton Maldives commemorates World Mental Health Day with holistic wellness experiences
On October 10th, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa will host a day dedicated to mindfulness, relaxation, and self-care in honour of World Mental Health Day. This special event provides guests with the opportunity to focus on their well-being through a series of carefully curated activities set against the stunning backdrop of the resort’s peaceful island paradise.
In today’s fast-paced world, prioritising mental health has become more essential than ever. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa recognises the importance of nurturing the mind as a crucial aspect of overall wellness. This year, the resort has created a holistic experience that blends the calming influence of nature with professional guidance to promote balance and tranquility.
The day’s activities will begin at the resort’s Yoga Pavilion with a transformative Sound Healing session. Participants will have the chance to experience the calming effects of sound therapy, which aims to soothe the mind, balance energy, and encourage deep relaxation. Following this session, guests are invited to attend an insightful Wellness Talk at Jalsa, where knowledgeable speakers will share practical strategies for enhancing mental wellness in a supportive atmosphere.
As the day progresses, guests can reconnect with nature during a guided Nature Walk led by the Resort Botanist. This exploration of the island’s vibrant flora and fauna allows participants to fully immerse themselves in the serene natural beauty that surrounds them. The walk serves as a reminder of the healing power of nature and its ability to restore a sense of balance.
To conclude the day, a calming Sunset Yoga session will be held at Anchorage Beach. With the breathtaking Maldivian sunset as the backdrop, participants will have the opportunity to find inner peace and tranquility, ending the day in a state of complete relaxation.
By commemorating World Mental Health Day, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa encourages reflection, relaxation, and rejuvenation. This day highlights the importance of mental well-being and the value of community support. Through this celebration, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace a journey towards a balanced and fulfilling life, embodying the resort’s commitment to hospitality and connection in every experience.
Events
Italian and Spanish media experience Maldivian paradise on exclusive journey with Atmosphere Core
From September 28th to October 4th, 2024, Atmosphere Core hosted an exclusive media trip to the Maldives for ten prominent journalists and PR professionals from Spain and Italy. The group experienced the serene and captivating lifestyle of two stunning private islands—OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere—both renowned for their distinctive hospitality, thoughtfully curated holiday plans, and the unique “Joy of Giving” philosophy.
“At Atmosphere Core, we believe in a more creative approach to media trips,” said Euan Blake, Assistant Vice President of Communications. “The Italian and Spanish markets have been expanding for the Maldives, with a notable increase in room nights and revenue compared to last year. Over the past two years, we’ve been building strong relationships in these regions, and this journey through our islands aims to leave journalists with not only cherished memories but also lifelong friendships.”
The trip began at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, a lively four-star resort just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Journalists were welcomed with breathtaking lagoon views and vibrant social gatherings at the X360 Bar. A standout experience was the customised Martín Códax Wine Masterclass at the Element X restaurant, led by Ms. Celina, a representative of Bodegas Martín Códax, and Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core. Representing 600 winemaking families from northern Spain, Ms. Celina guided the group through an exquisite multi-course wine tasting, featuring a selection of wines perfectly suited for the tropical climate and fresh seafood.
This was followed by an unforgettable underwater dining experience at the Only BLU restaurant and a visit to the neighbouring “island of love,” OBLU SELECT Lobigili, where they enjoyed a chic lunch at Ylang Ylang. The island’s lively, party atmosphere provided the journalists with a full immersion into the vibrant and relaxing resort lifestyle.
Next, a scenic seaplane journey transported the group to RAAYA by Atmosphere—a picturesque escape offering a blend of fairytale island charm and authentic Maldivian experiences. The 45-minute flight over the stunning atolls’ turquoise waters set the stage for their arrival in paradise, presenting the perfect introduction to the Maldives’ breathtaking beauty.
At RAAYA, the journalists experienced an ideal mix of energy and tranquility. A private dinner atop a secluded watchtower, inspired by the legendary sailor Seb, captured the essence of the resort’s castaway theme. The group explored the island’s natural wonders, took part in customised activities, and dined at RAAYA’s signature restaurants, including Seb’s Shack, Ampers&nd, and the Italian-inspired The Village.
Throughout their stay at both islands, the media guests were treated to rejuvenating spa therapies and wellness sessions at ELE|NA Ayur, Atmosphere Core’s signature spa and wellness brand. This immersive journey offered the journalists a true taste of tropical luxury, intertwining indulgence and adventure into every experience. Their stories are sure to inspire countless Spanish and Italian travellers to discover the hidden treasures of OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi and RAAYA by Atmosphere firsthand.
Featured
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has successfully maintained the prestigious Gold Certification for Green Growth, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental excellence. This marks the second consecutive time the resort has achieved this recognition, highlighting its dedication to responsible tourism and eco-friendly practices.
As a luxury resort in the Maldives, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort understands the delicate balance between offering exceptional guest experiences and protecting the environment. The Gold Certification acknowledges the resort’s efforts to maintain that balance through continuous improvements in operations that contribute to the well-being of both guests and the planet.
Key initiatives contributing to this achievement include:
- Renewable Energy Integration: The resort has significantly reduced its carbon footprint through the use of solar power and energy-efficient systems, paving the way for cleaner energy solutions throughout the property.
- Waste Management: A zero plastic policy and waste segregation systems have been implemented to minimise contributions to landfills while promoting recycling and composting practices.
- Water Conservation: The resort’s desalination and grey-water recycling programs ensure efficient water use, providing fresh water for daily operations while reducing wastage.
- Marine Conservation: Coral restoration projects and eco-friendly marine activities encourage guest participation in preserving the local marine environment.
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort extends its gratitude to the dedicated team, guests, and partners who have played a critical role in maintaining its sustainability standards. Their support has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and the resort looks forward to working together toward the goal of obtaining the Platinum Certificate.
For NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, sustainability is more than just a certification; it is a core value that shapes every aspect of its operation. The resort is excited about the future as it continues its journey towards a greener, more responsible world.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and joy: holiday celebrations at THE OZEN COLLECTION
This holiday season, guests can explore a realm of unparalleled luxury and vibrant festivities with THE OZEN COLLECTION, where every moment is infused with magic. Nestled in the breathtaking Maldives, visitors can celebrate enchanting Christmas traditions at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and indulge in opulent New Year’s festivities at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. They can prepare for a journey brimming with joy, splendour, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, guests can step into a Christmas Yuletide—a captivating haven where the spirit of the season comes to life. Upon arrival, they will be entranced by the breathtaking decorations that elegantly embody the warmth and joy of the holidays. The air is filled with festive cheer, as joyful activities await, from delightful crafts that spark creativity to heartwarming entertainment that brings families together. Guests can savour an exquisite feast featuring seasonal delicacies, meticulously prepared to delight their palates. This is the ideal setting to gather loved ones, fostering connections and creating memories that will be treasured for years to come.
As the clock strikes midnight, visitors can ring in the New Year in style at the spectacular Ice and Fire Fête at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. This breathtaking celebration promises an evening overflowing with excitement and enchantment. Guests will experience captivating performances that leave them spellbound and indulge in gourmet dining that tantalises the senses. The vibrant festivities unfold against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian landscape, creating a magical atmosphere where they can toast to new beginnings and embrace the promise of the year ahead.
The holiday experience is further elevated at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, where elegance meets extravagance in a Carnival of Elegance. Throughout the holiday season, visitors can discover a series of thoughtfully curated events that celebrate Christmas and New Year with unmatched flair. This unique theme seamlessly blends sophisticated charm with the spirited joy of a grand carnival. The highlight of this celebration is the enchanting New Year’s Eve gala, where guests will be treated to exquisite dining, mesmerising live performances, and an ambiance that evokes the splendour of iconic theatres and carnivals around the world—an evening that promises to be as unforgettable as it is exquisite.
Festivities will commence with a traditional tree lighting ceremony on December 20th, 2024, marking the beginning of a joyful season that continues through Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s. With a variety of events and activities tailored for children, adults, and families alike, every guest can embark on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and joy.
Trending
