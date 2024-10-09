World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination

Heritance Aarah Maldives has been recognised as one of the Best Resorts in the World within the Indian Ocean category by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, earning a remarkable score based on votes from the publication’s discerning readers. Situated in the serene Raa Atoll, this Premium All-Inclusive barefoot paradise offers the ultimate island escape.

From the moment guests step into the dedicated seaplane lounge, the Heritance Aarah experience exudes elegance and sophistication, setting the stage for an unforgettable stay. The resort boasts an impressive array of world-class amenities, curated to provide an exceptional Maldivian retreat.

Guests can choose from a diverse range of accommodations, including stunning Ocean and Beach Villas, sophisticated Ocean Suites, and a private Ocean Residence featuring exclusive pools. Each option is meticulously designed to blend luxury with the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Heritance Aarah, with seven distinguished restaurants offering all-day gourmet dining experiences. Each venue presents a unique gastronomic journey, enhanced by an extensive collection of international wines and spirits available at five distinctive bars. Whether savouring Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, indulging in fusion cuisine that marries Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavours, or enjoying the vibrant tastes of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, dining at Heritance Aarah is a true celebration. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverage options, and a signature cocktail menu featuring more than 30 creative concoctions, every meal is elevated to an unforgettable occasion.

Heritance Aarah goes beyond culinary indulgence, embracing a holistic approach to luxury that caters to both wellness and adventure. Guests can unwind at the IASO Medi Spa with a variety of treatments, including Reiki healing, Moxibustion, Shirodhara Ayurvedic therapies, and personalised yoga or tai chi sessions. Additional wellness offerings include sound healing and Tibetan Kunye healing, all designed to promote both physical and emotional well-being.

One of the resort’s standout features is its live Maldivian Village Museum, where guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through traditional cuisine, intricate handicrafts, and stories from the island’s history, visitors gain a deeper appreciation of the local culture in an intimate and engaging setting.

For families, the Koka Kids Club offers a world of adventure with a dynamic range of activities. Young explorers can take part in treasure hunts, create sustainable crafts, delve into Maldivian cuisine, engage in science experiments, or enjoy water sports, all thoughtfully crafted for an exciting family experience. With a kids’ club and in-villa babysitting services available, parents can relax and make the most of their time at the resort, knowing their little ones are well entertained.

Adventure enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities at Heritance Aarah. The resort features a fully equipped gym, along with courts for tennis, futsal, badminton, and volleyball. Guests can also explore the surrounding waters through thrilling experiences like catamaran sailing, diving, and dolphin cruises, or partake in stargazing, sunset fishing, and cultural excursions.

As a pioneer in Premium All-Inclusive luxury, Heritance Aarah continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, crafting unforgettable moments that resonate long after guests leave this island haven.