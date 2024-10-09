Awards
World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination
The Maldives has garnered international acclaim at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards, earning the prestigious title of the Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination for 2024. This award underscores the Maldives’ status as a leader in the spa and wellness industry, reflecting our dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding wellness experiences.
In addition to this honour, two Maldivian resorts received recognition in the following categories:
- Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING (Maldives)
- Maldives’ Best Resort Spa 2024: Waldorf Astoria Spa Maldives Ithaafushi
- Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING
The 10th edition of the World Spa Awards celebrates and honours excellence in spa and wellness tourism. The awards highlight the most unique and outstanding destinations worldwide, with votes cast by travellers. The aim of the World Spa Awards is to promote exceptional standards and connect spa enthusiasts with the finest in global spa and wellness tourism.
The Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to all visitors who shared their experiences and voted in the World Spa Awards. Their support reinforces the destination’s commitment to providing exceptional spa and wellness experiences that showcase the unparalleled beauty and tranquility of the islands.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has once again secured its place at the pinnacle of surf tourism by winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the resort has earned this esteemed recognition, underscoring its reputation as a premier destination for surf enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike.
Renowned for its exclusive access to Pasta Point, one of the world’s most celebrated surf breaks, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the ultimate surfing experience with unparalleled waves and exceptional service. The resort provides an idyllic setting for surfers seeking adventure, with the added bonus of warm hospitality, luxury accommodations, and a wide range of leisure activities for those in search of relaxation
The resort’s General Manager, Sanjeeva Perera, expressed his pride in the achievement, highlighting the commitment of the Dhonveli team to delivering world-class experiences:
“Being recognized for six consecutive years speaks volumes about our dedication to providing an unmatched surfing experience. Our team continuously strives to create unforgettable moments for our guests, both on the waves and within the resort. We take great pride in this accomplishment and remain focused on enhancing the unique blend of excitement and tranquility that Dhonveli is known for.”
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has built a strong reputation in the global surf community, with Pasta Point attracting surfers from around the world who seek to ride its consistent, thrilling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort caters to a diverse clientele, offering a perfect retreat for families, couples, and those simply looking for a slice of Maldivian paradise.
The South Asia Travel Awards (SATA), one of the most prestigious regional travel awards, celebrates the best in hospitality across South Asia. Winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort reaffirms Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives’ position as a leader in the surf tourism sector, further elevating the Maldives’ status as a global surf destination.
For more information on Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and its range of offerings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Angsana Velavaru wins prestigious accolades for sustainable tourism and guest experience excellence
Angsana Velavaru has announced its recent recognition at two esteemed industry awards, which reinforce the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while leading sustainable tourism efforts in the Maldives.
The resort has secured a coveted position in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking 16th among the 20 Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This prestigious accolade reflects the heartfelt support of valued guests and readers who appreciate the serene beauty, immersive experiences, and warm hospitality that define Angsana Velavaru.
In addition to this recognition, Angsana Velavaru has been awarded the title of Leading Eco-Friendly Hotel at the 8th edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), held in Kathmandu. This honour underscores the resort’s ongoing dedication to sustainable practices, from marine conservation efforts to eco-conscious guest experiences, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives. Key initiatives include the planting of over 1,231 coral fragments, the complete elimination of single-use plastic bottles, and the upcycling of linen and broken umbrellas into reusable tote bags.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful to our guests, associates, and industry peers for these remarkable acknowledgments. These awards motivate us to continue exceeding expectations, offering unforgettable experiences while remaining at the forefront of sustainable tourism.”
As a resort that seamlessly blends exceptional experiences with eco-conscious principles, Angsana Velavaru remains committed to setting new benchmarks for responsible travel. The resort’s success reflects its dedication to preserving the natural wonders of the Maldives while creating meaningful and authentic experiences for every guest.
In celebration of its recent achievements, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a new adventure with the Voyage to Velavaru offer. Guests can enjoy 25% savings on the best available rate, a complimentary all-inclusive package upgrade, and a spa and recreation credit of USD 75 per person, per night (up to USD 750 per person). The offer also includes 20% savings on return seaplane transfers and a complimentary sunset cruise, available once per stay.
Heritance Aarah celebrated as a leading resort in the Indian Ocean at Condé Nast Traveller Awards
Heritance Aarah Maldives has been recognised as one of the Best Resorts in the World within the Indian Ocean category by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, earning a remarkable score based on votes from the publication’s discerning readers. Situated in the serene Raa Atoll, this Premium All-Inclusive barefoot paradise offers the ultimate island escape.
From the moment guests step into the dedicated seaplane lounge, the Heritance Aarah experience exudes elegance and sophistication, setting the stage for an unforgettable stay. The resort boasts an impressive array of world-class amenities, curated to provide an exceptional Maldivian retreat.
Guests can choose from a diverse range of accommodations, including stunning Ocean and Beach Villas, sophisticated Ocean Suites, and a private Ocean Residence featuring exclusive pools. Each option is meticulously designed to blend luxury with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Heritance Aarah, with seven distinguished restaurants offering all-day gourmet dining experiences. Each venue presents a unique gastronomic journey, enhanced by an extensive collection of international wines and spirits available at five distinctive bars. Whether savouring Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, indulging in fusion cuisine that marries Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavours, or enjoying the vibrant tastes of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, dining at Heritance Aarah is a true celebration. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverage options, and a signature cocktail menu featuring more than 30 creative concoctions, every meal is elevated to an unforgettable occasion.
Heritance Aarah goes beyond culinary indulgence, embracing a holistic approach to luxury that caters to both wellness and adventure. Guests can unwind at the IASO Medi Spa with a variety of treatments, including Reiki healing, Moxibustion, Shirodhara Ayurvedic therapies, and personalised yoga or tai chi sessions. Additional wellness offerings include sound healing and Tibetan Kunye healing, all designed to promote both physical and emotional well-being.
One of the resort’s standout features is its live Maldivian Village Museum, where guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through traditional cuisine, intricate handicrafts, and stories from the island’s history, visitors gain a deeper appreciation of the local culture in an intimate and engaging setting.
For families, the Koka Kids Club offers a world of adventure with a dynamic range of activities. Young explorers can take part in treasure hunts, create sustainable crafts, delve into Maldivian cuisine, engage in science experiments, or enjoy water sports, all thoughtfully crafted for an exciting family experience. With a kids’ club and in-villa babysitting services available, parents can relax and make the most of their time at the resort, knowing their little ones are well entertained.
Adventure enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities at Heritance Aarah. The resort features a fully equipped gym, along with courts for tennis, futsal, badminton, and volleyball. Guests can also explore the surrounding waters through thrilling experiences like catamaran sailing, diving, and dolphin cruises, or partake in stargazing, sunset fishing, and cultural excursions.
As a pioneer in Premium All-Inclusive luxury, Heritance Aarah continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, crafting unforgettable moments that resonate long after guests leave this island haven.
