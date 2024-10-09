Action
Maldives takes a stand for ocean preservation with Victor Ma’s conservation film
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.
Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.
Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.
With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.
Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.
The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.
Flying after scuba diving: Essential guidelines for safe travel
Scuba diving in the Maldives offers an unparalleled experience, with its vibrant coral reefs, diverse marine life, and crystal-clear waters. However, one crucial aspect that divers must consider is the timing of their flights after diving. Understanding the recommended waiting periods before flying is essential to ensure safety and prevent decompression sickness. Here’s what you need to know.
Understanding Decompression Sickness
Decompression sickness, also known as “the bends,” occurs when nitrogen bubbles form in the bloodstream and tissues due to rapid changes in pressure. This can happen if a diver ascends too quickly or flies too soon after diving. The reduced cabin pressure in an airplane can exacerbate the formation of these bubbles, leading to serious health risks.
Recommended Waiting Times
The waiting time before flying after scuba diving depends on the type and number of dives completed. Here are the general guidelines:
- Single Dive: If you have completed a single, no-decompression dive, it is recommended to wait at least 12 hours before flying. This allows sufficient time for the body to eliminate excess nitrogen.
- Multiple Dives or Multiple Days of Diving: For divers who have completed multiple dives or have been diving over several days, the recommended waiting period extends to 18 to 24 hours. This longer duration helps ensure that nitrogen levels in the body have decreased to safe levels.
- Dives Requiring Decompression Stops: If your dive profile included decompression stops, it is crucial to wait at least 24 to 48 hours before boarding a flight. Decompression dives involve higher nitrogen absorption, necessitating a longer off-gassing period.
Seaplane and Domestic Flights
Many tourists visiting resorts and other islands in the Maldives travel by seaplane or domestic flights. While these flights generally operate at lower altitudes compared to international flights, the same waiting time guidelines apply. The reason is that even at lower altitudes, the risk of decompression sickness remains significant due to the changes in pressure.
Practical Tips for Divers
- Plan Your Dives and Flights: When planning your diving trip, consider your flight schedule. Ensure that you have ample time between your last dive and your flight to adhere to the recommended waiting periods.
- Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration can aid in the elimination of nitrogen from the body. Drink plenty of water before and after your dives.
- Monitor Your Health: Pay attention to any symptoms of decompression sickness, such as joint pain, dizziness, or difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.
- Use Dive Computers: Modern dive computers can help track your nitrogen levels and provide personalized recommendations for safe flying times based on your dive profile.
Flying after scuba diving requires careful consideration and adherence to safety guidelines to prevent decompression sickness. By following the recommended waiting times and taking necessary precautions, divers can enjoy their underwater adventures in the Maldives and travel safely. Always consult with dive professionals or medical experts if you have any concerns about your health and safety.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has once again secured its place at the pinnacle of surf tourism by winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the resort has earned this esteemed recognition, underscoring its reputation as a premier destination for surf enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike.
Renowned for its exclusive access to Pasta Point, one of the world’s most celebrated surf breaks, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the ultimate surfing experience with unparalleled waves and exceptional service. The resort provides an idyllic setting for surfers seeking adventure, with the added bonus of warm hospitality, luxury accommodations, and a wide range of leisure activities for those in search of relaxation
The resort’s General Manager, Sanjeeva Perera, expressed his pride in the achievement, highlighting the commitment of the Dhonveli team to delivering world-class experiences:
“Being recognized for six consecutive years speaks volumes about our dedication to providing an unmatched surfing experience. Our team continuously strives to create unforgettable moments for our guests, both on the waves and within the resort. We take great pride in this accomplishment and remain focused on enhancing the unique blend of excitement and tranquility that Dhonveli is known for.”
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has built a strong reputation in the global surf community, with Pasta Point attracting surfers from around the world who seek to ride its consistent, thrilling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort caters to a diverse clientele, offering a perfect retreat for families, couples, and those simply looking for a slice of Maldivian paradise.
The South Asia Travel Awards (SATA), one of the most prestigious regional travel awards, celebrates the best in hospitality across South Asia. Winning the Gold Award for Leading Surf Hotel/Resort reaffirms Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives’ position as a leader in the surf tourism sector, further elevating the Maldives’ status as a global surf destination.
For more information on Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and its range of offerings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Emerald Maldives hosts sessions with Olympic gold medalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a partnership with tennis star and celebrated athlete Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
From November 13th to 19th, 2024, Pavlyuchenkova will host two tennis masterclasses, offering two 1-hour sessions designed to help tennis enthusiasts elevate their game.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made a significant mark on the international tennis stage. A 2020 Olympic Games gold medalist in mixed doubles, she is also a Grand Slam singles tournament finalist and the winner of 18 WTA tournaments.
The masterclasses will provide guests with the opportunity to refine their tennis skills through personalised coaching from Pavlyuchenkova. Whether participants are seasoned players or new to the sport, they will benefit from her championship-level insights, which cover everything from serve technique to court strategy. The sessions will take place at the resort’s tennis facilities, offering a perfect backdrop of sun, sea, and lush island landscapes to complement the training experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to our resort. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for our guests to learn from one of the best in the sport, all while enjoying the unmatched luxury and beauty of our island paradise,” commented Mr. Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.
