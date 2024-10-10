Entertainment
Create unforgettable holiday memories: Coco Collection’s festive programs in Maldives
As the holiday season approaches, Coco Collection warmly invites guests to experience a festive celebration filled with joy, warmth, and togetherness in the heart of the Maldives. From December 22, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are set to mesmerise guests of all ages with a series of unforgettable events that promise to make this holiday season truly magical.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu: Where Tradition Meets Tranquility
Located in the serene Baa Atoll, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers an intimate and heartwarming festive celebration. This enchanting island resort captures the essence of love, reunions, and mindfulness, combining the peacefulness of nature with the excitement of the holiday season. Feel the gentle chimes of baubles, bells, and carols as the island transforms into a festive haven, weaving an atmosphere of joy and enchantment. Some of the highlights include:
- Coco Little Islander’s Club: Let the little ones dive into Maldivian culture through activities like the Kids Bodu Beru Class.
- Coco Festive Pamper Package: Rejuvenate with spa treatments that incorporate natural elements, designed to soothe both body and soul.
- Gourmet Indulgences: Relish in festive feasts featuring exquisite flavours, prepared with love and attention to detail.
- Private Deserted Island Escape to Embudhoo: Create cherished memories with loved ones on a secluded island retreat.
- Lucky Draw: Stand a chance to win amazing prizes that will add an extra touch of magic to your stay.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu’s festive program is all about celebrating traditions with a hint of elegance, making it an ideal destination for families and couples to reconnect and enjoy the season of togetherness.
Coco Bodu Hithi: A Celebration of Contemporary Luxury and Festive Cheer
Coco Bodu Hithi is all set to welcome the festive season in style, offering a mix of sophistication, contemporary luxury, and island charm. Known for its elegant ambiance, this breathtaking resort presents an array of events that capture the warmth and joy of the holidays in a setting of pure indulgence. The celebration kicks off with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 22, followed by a range of exciting activities, including:
- Family Fun: Engage in Christmas-themed crafts, Gingerbread Man decoration, and beach games for the little ones.
- Culinary Experiences: Savour a variety of exquisite dishes from four distinct dining venues, offering everything from fresh seafood and authentic Japanese cuisine to Mediterranean and international flavours.
- Holistic Spa Treatments: Indulge in blissful spa treatments that are sure to leave guests feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
- Sophisticated Evenings: Conclude the day with fine wine, live music, and a touch of glamour, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Coco Bodu Hithi’s festive celebrations are all about enjoying life’s simple pleasures in a luxurious setting, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking to bask in the joy and warmth of the season.
Embrace the festive spirit with Coco Collection and create a holiday experience filled with magic, elegance, and unforgettable moments in the Maldives.
Entertainment
World-renowned guitar duo Café del Mundo to perform at Patina Maldives Fari Islands
Patina Maldives Fari Islands has announced three exclusive live performances by Café del Mundo, the renowned guitar duo, scheduled for October 28, October 30, and November 1, 2024.
Café del Mundo, featuring Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian, is celebrated for its captivating fusion of flamenco, classical, jazz, and modern pop music. The duo will bring their distinctive sound to the Maldives, promising an unforgettable musical journey under the stars.
Drawing over ten thousand concertgoers annually, receiving standing ovations, and amassing millions of online fans, Café del Mundo’s performances are known for their magnetism. Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian’s exceptional mastery of the guitar—combining the authenticity of Paco de Lucía with the energetic style of artists like Coldplay and U2—has earned them international acclaim. The duo has performed alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, delivering concerts that transcend genre boundaries and evoke pure joy and passion.
Music is a core element of the guest experience at Patina Maldives, with curated playlists and live performances designed to enrich each stay with immersive, transcendent moments. As a private sanctuary emphasising originality and discovery, these performances by Café del Mundo aim to connect conscious travellers through creative and meaningful experiences.
Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a galactic twist at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s AstroFest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is preparing to embark on an intergalactic journey this festive season as the island transforms into a celestial oasis with AstroFest 2024-2025, taking place from December 21st, 2024 to January 8th, 2025. This year’s theme is a cosmic celebration of space, featuring floating astronauts, glowing planets, and celestial decor that transport guests into a dazzling universe. With twinkling fairy lights adorning every corner and celestial-inspired activities, the island is set to become a galactic paradise where adventure and celebration await under the stars.
The festivities will begin on December 21 with the Christmas Tree Light-Up Ceremony, setting the stage for the magical season ahead. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a special evening will unfold with the Gala Cocktail Session at sunset, followed by live performances from DJ Jeremiah and belly dancer Vika Kolesnyk, creating a vibrant atmosphere for this special night.
On December 25, Christmas Day will feature Santa Claus’ Interstellar Arrival, a spectacular cosmic entrance that will delight guests of all ages. The evening will include a Christmas Beach BBQ under the stars, where guests can indulge in a delicious culinary feast.
AstroFest will also offer plenty of family-friendly activities. Guests can participate in the colourful and vibrant Olhuveli Galaxy Colour Run on December 26, a cosmic race filled with fun and laughter. On December 27, families can join the exciting Cosmic Quest Day, a day-long treasure hunt with hidden celestial surprises scattered across the island. These activities are designed to bring a sense of adventure and discovery to the festive celebration.
New Year’s Eve on December 31 will be the highlight of AstroFest. Guests will be invited to enjoy an exclusive Gala Cocktail Session, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at the resort’s beachfront, offering an unforgettable dining experience under the Maldivian celestial sky. The Galactic New Year Bash will set the stage for a spectacular night, headlined by Amber Na, one of Asia’s top-ranked DJs, known for her explosive EDM sets. DJ Jeremiah will return with his energetic beats, and performances from Italian pop sensation Matilde G, and talented singer-songwriter TEJMUSIK from India, will keep the celebration alive as the island counts down to 2025.
The festivities will continue into the new year with special performances by renowned belly dancer Alla Kushnir on January 2 and 7, adding her signature grace and elegance to AstroFest. Russian singer Tanya German, known for her energetic pop and dance performances, will captivate audiences on January 4 and 7, while the Wild Fire Arts Collective will mesmerise guests with their cirque-style entertainment, blending acrobatics, creativity, and visual artistry on January 7.
For guests seeking a more relaxed experience, the II Sense band will perform soothing acoustic sets on December 22, 29, and January 5, creating the perfect ambiance for celestial stargazing.
Sports enthusiasts will have their turn on January 2 with the Olhuveli Open Tennis Masters, where participants can showcase their tennis skills in a thrilling tournament. On January 3, the Snowman at the Beach Competition will offer a playful twist on the traditional snowman, encouraging families to get creative with sand sculptures.
For the younger guests, the Little Astronauts’ Adventure on January 6 will provide a fun-filled day of space-themed games and crafts, ensuring young explorers are fully entertained. With something for everyone, AstroFest promises that each day will be packed with adventure, joy, and celebration.
AstroFest will conclude with a Cosmic Farewell Party on January 8, where guests will bid adieu to this unforgettable festival under the stars, enjoying live music from High Tide for one final night of celestial celebrations.
Celebration
Festive journey of luxury and sustainability: holiday highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation
This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.
For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.
On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.
