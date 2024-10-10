Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives recently celebrated World Smile Day with a week-long event from October 4th-10th, 2024, to highlight the importance of a smile in the hospitality industry.
The celebration engaged team members throughout the resort, offering a variety of fun and interactive activities that underscored the impact of a simple but powerful gesture—the smile. Themed workshops and team-building exercises were among the highlights, emphasising how smiling can enhance guest satisfaction, strengthen team dynamics, and leave lasting positive impressions.
As part of the event, the resort welcomed renowned coaching expert Nick Jonsson as the keynote speaker on October 7th and 8th. Addressing the team members, Jonsson shared insights on emotional intelligence and the power of positivity in professional settings. His expertise in personal development and leadership provided the staff with actionable strategies to integrate positive gestures into daily interactions with guests and colleagues, ensuring that Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives maintains its standing as a leader in hospitality excellence.
General Manager Hassan Adil stressed the significance of the initiative, stating, “In our industry, a smile is not just a greeting; it is a vital part of creating memorable experiences for our guests. World Smile Day serves as a reminder that cultivating a positive environment starts with our team. We are committed to fostering a culture where every team member feels empowered to share their smiles and make a difference in the lives of our guests.”
The World Smile Day celebration not only lifted spirits but also reinforced the resort’s commitment to hospitality grounded in empathy and joy.
Drink
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests
Reethi Beach Resort recently captured the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with a vibrant themed dinner, blending Bavarian charm with an island twist. Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring classic German delicacies like Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut, German Red Cabbage, Bavarian Pretzels, and Gourmet Beer Cheese. The evening was further elevated with a special beer bucket promotion and lively Oktoberfest tunes that filled the air, creating an authentic yet distinctive dining experience.
“Our goal was to offer an evening that not only celebrated the essence of Oktoberfest but also reflected the diverse cultures and backgrounds of our guests at Reethi Beach,” shared Executive Chef Farish, who spearheaded the culinary efforts. “Oktoberfest is about unity, and we wanted to recreate that inclusive spirit through food, ensuring everyone felt part of the celebration, no matter where they’re from.”
Though the event paid homage to the strong presence of German and European guests at the resort, it was designed for all to enjoy. Reethi Beach Resort has the privilege of welcoming many repeat guests from Germany and other parts of Europe, who return year after year to bask in the resort’s warm hospitality and stunning natural surroundings. Their loyalty brings a unique vibrancy to the island, and the resort deeply values their contribution to making Reethi Beach a cherished destination in the Maldives.
“At Reethi Beach, we strive to celebrate various cultures and regions through our themed dinners and events, promoting unity and inclusion,” added General Manager Valentin Osolos. “From Oktoberfest to other celebrations, we aim to create an environment where our beloved guests can embrace the joy of diverse traditions.”
While rooted in German heritage, the Oktoberfest-themed dinner was a celebration for everyone, showcasing Reethi Beach Resort’s commitment to honouring global traditions. The positive feedback received from guests emphasised the resort’s success in making everyone feel at home, while introducing them to new cultural experiences throughout their stay.
Entertainment
Create unforgettable holiday memories: Coco Collection’s festive programs in Maldives
As the holiday season approaches, Coco Collection warmly invites guests to experience a festive celebration filled with joy, warmth, and togetherness in the heart of the Maldives. From December 22, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are set to mesmerise guests of all ages with a series of unforgettable events that promise to make this holiday season truly magical.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu: Where Tradition Meets Tranquility
Located in the serene Baa Atoll, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers an intimate and heartwarming festive celebration. This enchanting island resort captures the essence of love, reunions, and mindfulness, combining the peacefulness of nature with the excitement of the holiday season. Feel the gentle chimes of baubles, bells, and carols as the island transforms into a festive haven, weaving an atmosphere of joy and enchantment. Some of the highlights include:
- Coco Little Islander’s Club: Let the little ones dive into Maldivian culture through activities like the Kids Bodu Beru Class.
- Coco Festive Pamper Package: Rejuvenate with spa treatments that incorporate natural elements, designed to soothe both body and soul.
- Gourmet Indulgences: Relish in festive feasts featuring exquisite flavours, prepared with love and attention to detail.
- Private Deserted Island Escape to Embudhoo: Create cherished memories with loved ones on a secluded island retreat.
- Lucky Draw: Stand a chance to win amazing prizes that will add an extra touch of magic to your stay.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu’s festive program is all about celebrating traditions with a hint of elegance, making it an ideal destination for families and couples to reconnect and enjoy the season of togetherness.
Coco Bodu Hithi: A Celebration of Contemporary Luxury and Festive Cheer
Coco Bodu Hithi is all set to welcome the festive season in style, offering a mix of sophistication, contemporary luxury, and island charm. Known for its elegant ambiance, this breathtaking resort presents an array of events that capture the warmth and joy of the holidays in a setting of pure indulgence. The celebration kicks off with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 22, followed by a range of exciting activities, including:
- Family Fun: Engage in Christmas-themed crafts, Gingerbread Man decoration, and beach games for the little ones.
- Culinary Experiences: Savour a variety of exquisite dishes from four distinct dining venues, offering everything from fresh seafood and authentic Japanese cuisine to Mediterranean and international flavours.
- Holistic Spa Treatments: Indulge in blissful spa treatments that are sure to leave guests feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
- Sophisticated Evenings: Conclude the day with fine wine, live music, and a touch of glamour, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Coco Bodu Hithi’s festive celebrations are all about enjoying life’s simple pleasures in a luxurious setting, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking to bask in the joy and warmth of the season.
Embrace the festive spirit with Coco Collection and create a holiday experience filled with magic, elegance, and unforgettable moments in the Maldives.
Action
Maldives takes a stand for ocean preservation with Victor Ma’s conservation film
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.
Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.
Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.
With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.
Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.
The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.
Trending
