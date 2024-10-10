Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests

Canareef Resort Maldives is set to host a vibrant three-day Oktoberfest celebration, bringing the lively traditions of Germany to the tropical beauty of the Indian Ocean.

From September 29th to October 6th, guests can revel in the festive spirit with a wide range of activities and entertainment. The event will take place across three scenic beach locations: Bar-Kuda Beach on September 29th, Meera Bar Beach on October 2nd, and Dhoni Bar Beach on October 6th.

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without beer, and Canareef is ready to deliver with plenty on tap. Guests can take part in thrilling beer-drinking competitions and enjoy exclusive promotions on a diverse selection of beverages.

For those seeking an active experience, the resort will organise fun beach games such as tug of war and volleyball. Additionally, cocktail enthusiasts can join interactive classes to learn the art of mixology and enjoy live bartending displays.

Live DJ performances will add to the excitement, keeping the energy high throughout the celebration.

Canareef Resort Maldives invites all to come and experience this unforgettable Oktoberfest. Whether you’re a beer lover, sports enthusiast, or just looking for a day of beachside fun, there’s something for everyone at this festive event.