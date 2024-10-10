Drink
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests
Reethi Beach Resort recently captured the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with a vibrant themed dinner, blending Bavarian charm with an island twist. Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring classic German delicacies like Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut, German Red Cabbage, Bavarian Pretzels, and Gourmet Beer Cheese. The evening was further elevated with a special beer bucket promotion and lively Oktoberfest tunes that filled the air, creating an authentic yet distinctive dining experience.
“Our goal was to offer an evening that not only celebrated the essence of Oktoberfest but also reflected the diverse cultures and backgrounds of our guests at Reethi Beach,” shared Executive Chef Farish, who spearheaded the culinary efforts. “Oktoberfest is about unity, and we wanted to recreate that inclusive spirit through food, ensuring everyone felt part of the celebration, no matter where they’re from.”
Though the event paid homage to the strong presence of German and European guests at the resort, it was designed for all to enjoy. Reethi Beach Resort has the privilege of welcoming many repeat guests from Germany and other parts of Europe, who return year after year to bask in the resort’s warm hospitality and stunning natural surroundings. Their loyalty brings a unique vibrancy to the island, and the resort deeply values their contribution to making Reethi Beach a cherished destination in the Maldives.
“At Reethi Beach, we strive to celebrate various cultures and regions through our themed dinners and events, promoting unity and inclusion,” added General Manager Valentin Osolos. “From Oktoberfest to other celebrations, we aim to create an environment where our beloved guests can embrace the joy of diverse traditions.”
While rooted in German heritage, the Oktoberfest-themed dinner was a celebration for everyone, showcasing Reethi Beach Resort’s commitment to honouring global traditions. The positive feedback received from guests emphasised the resort’s success in making everyone feel at home, while introducing them to new cultural experiences throughout their stay.
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced a groundbreaking celebration for Global Champagne Day, featuring an exclusive Krug Champagne Dinner at its renowned SEA Underwater Restaurant. Scheduled for October 27, 2024, this event promises a unique culinary and sensory adventure, showcasing exquisite Krug Champagne and gourmet cuisine amidst the stunning underwater landscape of the Maldives.
This event will mark the first time Krug hosts an underwater champagne dinner, creating a historic moment for both the brand and the world of underwater dining. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who will share insights and stories from the esteemed Champagne House, enriching the experience with the artistry and history of Krug.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug has dedicated itself to crafting the finest Champagne, overcoming annual climate variations to produce beverages of exceptional quality and consistency. The signature Krug Grande Cuvée exemplifies the richness of Champagne terroirs and plots, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
During this exclusive dinner, guests will enjoy a meticulously curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s finest Champagnes, including the esteemed Krug Grande Cuvée. The breathtaking views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space will provide an immersive experience with vibrant marine life. This extraordinary evening promises a captivating blend of luxury, history, and unforgettable moments beneath the ocean waves.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Canareef Resort Maldives unveils 3-day festivities
Canareef Resort Maldives is set to host a vibrant three-day Oktoberfest celebration, bringing the lively traditions of Germany to the tropical beauty of the Indian Ocean.
From September 29th to October 6th, guests can revel in the festive spirit with a wide range of activities and entertainment. The event will take place across three scenic beach locations: Bar-Kuda Beach on September 29th, Meera Bar Beach on October 2nd, and Dhoni Bar Beach on October 6th.
Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without beer, and Canareef is ready to deliver with plenty on tap. Guests can take part in thrilling beer-drinking competitions and enjoy exclusive promotions on a diverse selection of beverages.
For those seeking an active experience, the resort will organise fun beach games such as tug of war and volleyball. Additionally, cocktail enthusiasts can join interactive classes to learn the art of mixology and enjoy live bartending displays.
Live DJ performances will add to the excitement, keeping the energy high throughout the celebration.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites all to come and experience this unforgettable Oktoberfest. Whether you’re a beer lover, sports enthusiast, or just looking for a day of beachside fun, there’s something for everyone at this festive event.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to join its vibrant Oktoberfest celebration, running from September 25th to October 2nd, 2024. Set against the stunning Maldives backdrop, this week-long event promises a memorable experience packed with festive activities, mouthwatering culinary delights, and lively entertainment. Alongside the festivities, an exclusive limited-time offer is available.
The celebration kicks off on September 25th with a Beachside BBQ, where a live band will bring the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere to the shores. The excitement continues on September 26th with a Sundown DJ Beach Party, followed by the Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Water’s Edge Bar on September 28th, featuring live music and a performance by DJ Watte. On September 29th, guests can cool down at the Oktoberfest Pool Party at Fluid, complete with a special “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” beer offer. The festivities conclude with a delectable Street Lobster BBQ on October 2nd.
Exclusive Website Offer
In celebration of both Oktoberfest and the upcoming Halloween season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is offering a special limited-time deal. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off on all villa categories, complimentary Guided Nemo Snorkeling, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, 20% off on spa treatments, 10% off on watersports activities, and 30% off on private destination dining experiences. Additionally, two children (up to 15 years old) can stay and dine for free on the same meal plan as their parents. Exclusive discounts on Wine Cellar dinner experiences are also available. This offer is valid for bookings made by October 28th, 2024, for stays through October 31st, 2025.
