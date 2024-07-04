Reethi Beach Resort celebrates World Oceans Day

Set to be one of 2024’s most popular new destinations for castaway escapes, today marks the official launch of ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ – the ninth Atmosphere Core resort in the Maldives and the leading international hospitality company’s third stunning property in the archipelago under the ‘Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ brand.

RAAYA by Atmosphere joins the esteemed ranks of award-winning Maldivian sister resorts ‘Atmosphere Kanifushi’ and ‘VARU by Atmosphere’. A natural sanctuary almost completely dedicated to lush greenery, pristine white beaches and a tropical forest canopy abundant with wildlife, leaves only a fraction of the island for living space, testament to RAAYA by Atmosphere’s relationship with its ecological harmony and connection with Mother Nature herself.

Simplicity is the purest essence of any memorable island vacation, and guests are treated to an experience where upon reserving, the only afterthought needed is to choose which of the several outlets to eat, drink, relax and have fun in.

No need to think about additional holiday budget for seaplane transfers, spa treatment and sea excursion, as all the usual additions are taken care of under the exclusive RAAYA Plan™ along with delightful extras that do not feature in a typical all-inclusive package. This encompassing holiday plan concept seamlessly blends a guest stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes – not to mention endless activities, sports and games.

Discussing the launch and island concept, General Manager Philippe Claverotte explains, “At RAAYA by Atmosphere, there is a guest experience like no other, a balance of escapism and energy. Our island is deeply rooted in personal expression and we intend to create moments of happiness in all corners. Whether you are a romantic couple seeking peace and serenity, or maybe a Robinson Crusoe castaway family seeking adventure, every aspect of our guest experience is designed to cater for all”.

Arrive to an inspiring fantasy island experience where life flows. The only way to grasp the Maldives awe-inspiring beauty is a seaplane adventure witnessing the archipelago’s stunningly unique atoll vistas sharing contrasts of oceanic deep blue hues to lightest of tropical turquoise reefs. This short 45-minute seaplane ride is the only authentic way to truly feel the Maldives genuine ‘sense of arrival’ into paradise.

RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and ocean villas, six varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, the peaceful journey of a mangrove walkway, a playful mini-golf course, stargazing watchtower, and a signature brand ELE|NA spa immersed in the quietude of nature. Guests are invited to a memorable castaway island balancing escapism and energy, activities for all lifestyles and ages, every experience enriched by the vibrant heritage of the local Maldivian culture.