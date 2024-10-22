Awards
Reethi Beach Resort receives HolidayCheck 2024 Award
Reethi Beach Resort has once again been honoured with the HolidayCheck 2024 Award, marking yet another milestone in its journey to deliver exceptional holiday experiences. This coveted accolade serves as a testament to the positive reviews, heartfelt recommendations, and unwavering support from valued guests. The award celebrates excellence in hospitality and is based entirely on guest feedback, making it one of the most significant honours within the travel industry.
HolidayCheck, the leading hotel review platform in Europe, selects the winners of the HolidayCheck Award based on genuine guest reviews and experiences. Receiving this recognition in 2024 reaffirms the commitment of the entire Reethi Beach Resort team to creating memorable experiences and exceeding expectations.
On behalf of Reethi Beach Resort, heartfelt gratitude is extended to all guests for their trust and continued loyalty. Their positive comments and appreciation of the service inspire the resort to reach new heights of hospitality. The resort is honoured to be part of guests’ travel memories and looks forward to welcoming them back to its island paradise.
A special thanks also goes to the dedicated staff. Their passion, hard work, and constant attention to detail make Reethi Beach Resort a standout destination. Whether ensuring the rooms are pristine, serving with warm smiles, or going above and beyond to personalise every guest experience, the team’s efforts make this recognition possible. They are the heart of Reethi Beach Resort, and this award reflects their dedication.
This win solidifies Reethi Beach Resort’s reputation as a leading destination in the Maldives, offering not only breathtaking natural beauty but also an unwavering commitment to sustainability, outstanding service, and guest satisfaction.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
Awards
Prestigious accolades highlight Dusit Thani Maldives’ commitment to excellence in hospitality
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced its recognition in several prestigious categories at the 2024 World Luxury Awards. These accolades reflect the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, sustainability, and luxury while consistently exceeding guest expectations.
Award-Winning Achievements for Dusit Thani Maldives:
- Luxury Family Hotel – Regional
- Luxury Sustainable Hotel – Regional
- Luxury Wedding Hotel – Continent
These accolades highlight Dusit Thani Maldives’ dedication to providing outstanding family experiences, eco-friendly practices, and unforgettable wedding celebrations, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian landscape.
Devarana Wellness at Dusit Thani Maldives also earned esteemed recognition, being awarded:
- Luxury Resort Spa – Continent
- Luxury Spa Resort – Regional
- Luxury Sustainable Spa – Continent
These awards are a testament to the exceptional wellness services provided by Devarana Wellness, where holistic well-being, sustainability, and luxury come together to offer guests transformative spa experiences.
Benjarong at Dusit Thani Maldives, the resort’s signature Thai restaurant, also triumphed with:
- Health & Wellness Cuisine – Continent
- Luxury Resort Restaurant – Continent
- Thai Cuisine – Continent
These recognitions highlight Benjarong’s outstanding culinary excellence, where health-conscious dining meets the finest in Thai cuisine, delivering an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Khun Jean-Louis, the Area General Manager for Maldives, expressed gratitude for these honours, stating that the resort is deeply grateful for these recognitions and extends heartfelt thanks to its valued guests. Their support and feedback inspire the team to continually raise the bar. He also commended the dedicated staff, whose passion and hard work have made these achievements possible.
Dusit Thani Maldives remains committed to delivering the very best in hospitality, ensuring each guest experience is defined by luxury, sustainability, and the warmth of renowned Thai hospitality.
Awards
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards
Northstar Meetings Group recognised the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives as a Gold Winner in the Best International Hotel/Resort category at the 2024 Stella Awards, which honours outstanding achievements in the meetings and events industry. The Stella Award is a prestigious mark of distinction that celebrates venues for their exceptional service, innovative offerings, and top-tier event experiences. Voted on by meeting professionals and judged by a panel of industry experts, this recognition highlights Hard Rock’s unique ability to deliver unforgettable event performances.
The Breakout program at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives elevates meetings beyond the ordinary, offering creative team-building activities such as Sound of Your Stay®, which allows participants to craft their own soundtracks, and Rock Om®, a blend of music and wellness. With a bold approach to corporate events, the hotel features 1,300 square meters of versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, including the CROSSROADS Event Hall, a function lawn, and a poolside terrace, making it an ideal location for gatherings of any size.
Focusing on delivering experiences that inspire and engage, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has set a new standard for meetings in a tropical paradise. Whether it’s high-energy brainstorming sessions or elegant evening receptions, the Breakout team ensures every event is expertly executed. Through the hotel’s signature music-infused experiences and cutting-edge facilities, Hard Rock transforms each event into a unique production.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, expressed pride in the award, stating, “This recognition highlights the dedication of our Breakout team, whose creativity and passion ensure that every meeting becomes an event to remember. Our goal has always been to deliver legendary events that make a lasting impact, and this award reinforces our commitment to providing unmatched service and unforgettable experiences for our clients.”
The Stella Awards honour excellence across key segments of the meetings and events industry, including hotels, convention and conference centres, airlines, cruise lines, and Destination Management Organisations. This year’s winners, chosen from more than 8,000 votes and 1,001 nominations, exemplify overall excellence, superb food and beverage offerings, professionalism, sustainability initiatives, and other critical aspects of the event experience.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
-
Drink1 week ago
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
-
Business5 days ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Business6 days ago
Maldives makes export of baled PET waste for recycling with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation
-
News1 week ago
Lets Go Maldives wins prestigious Seven Star Luxury Award
-
Awards1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards