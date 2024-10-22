Reethi Beach Resort receives HolidayCheck 2024 Award

Reethi Beach Resort has once again been honoured with the HolidayCheck 2024 Award, marking yet another milestone in its journey to deliver exceptional holiday experiences. This coveted accolade serves as a testament to the positive reviews, heartfelt recommendations, and unwavering support from valued guests. The award celebrates excellence in hospitality and is based entirely on guest feedback, making it one of the most significant honours within the travel industry.

HolidayCheck, the leading hotel review platform in Europe, selects the winners of the HolidayCheck Award based on genuine guest reviews and experiences. Receiving this recognition in 2024 reaffirms the commitment of the entire Reethi Beach Resort team to creating memorable experiences and exceeding expectations.

On behalf of Reethi Beach Resort, heartfelt gratitude is extended to all guests for their trust and continued loyalty. Their positive comments and appreciation of the service inspire the resort to reach new heights of hospitality. The resort is honoured to be part of guests’ travel memories and looks forward to welcoming them back to its island paradise.

A special thanks also goes to the dedicated staff. Their passion, hard work, and constant attention to detail make Reethi Beach Resort a standout destination. Whether ensuring the rooms are pristine, serving with warm smiles, or going above and beyond to personalise every guest experience, the team’s efforts make this recognition possible. They are the heart of Reethi Beach Resort, and this award reflects their dedication.

This win solidifies Reethi Beach Resort’s reputation as a leading destination in the Maldives, offering not only breathtaking natural beauty but also an unwavering commitment to sustainability, outstanding service, and guest satisfaction.