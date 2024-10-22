Featured
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort, the first NH-branded resort in the Maldives, offers visitors the opportunity to explore its private island in the South Ari Atoll with an attractive all-inclusive package.
Priced from US$ 631++ per night, the offer provides travellers with access to a range of upscale amenities and experiences. The all-inclusive package features:
- Villa accommodations
- Daily buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Sea Spray, or a dining credit of US$ 35 for adults (US$ 18 for children) for lunch and dinner at the Ocean à la carte restaurant
- Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the resort’s bars and restaurants, including a daily sunset happy hour
- A 50% discount on roundtrip seaplane transfers from Malé to the resort
- A choice of one complimentary Dhoni sunset cruise or a guided house reef snorkelling experience during each stay
- A 10% discount on spa treatments
Additionally, guests who stay before November 30, 2024, will be eligible for Double DISCOVERY Dollars and Double Nights through the NH DISCOVERY loyalty program.
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort is located 25 minutes by seaplane from Malé’s Velana International Airport. The resort features 51 villas, including both beach and over-water accommodations, all with private pools. The spacious villas cater to both couples and families. The resort’s prime location offers access to a vibrant marine ecosystem, where guests can enjoy snorkelling and diving with manta rays, whale sharks, and turtles. The calm, shallow waters near the villas are filled with colourful tropical fish, providing an ideal environment for marine exploration.
The resort opened in September 2024 and is part of Minor Hotels’ portfolio of eight properties in the Maldives. It is the fourth NH-branded resort globally, joining NH Marina Portimao Resort in Portugal, NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort in Thailand, and NH Bentota Ceysands Resort in Sri Lanka.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
Celebration
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands reveals festive celebrations through ‘Eau’ theme
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive programming for the upcoming season. This year’s celebrations, themed ‘Eau’, will honour the resort’s oceanic home and the elemental power and magic of water. The festivities aim to connect and awaken guests to the beauty of the ocean, showcasing interpretations of water in all its forms. Artfully curated moments will offer guests sensory experiences, including gourmet trails, once-in-a-lifetime undersea adventures, transformative spa journeys, and magical performances with aquatic twists.
The celebrations will commence on December 22nd with a sparkling evening that reimagines the resort’s EAU Bar and iconic spherical pool into a crystalline stage of liquid theatre for the season. Guests will kick off the festivities with signature Sangu cocktails in hand while the Christmas tree is lit, looking forward to a breathtaking lineup running until January 9, 2025.
Each night, guests will be immersed in awe-inspiring scenography featuring sunset shows of music, dance, and theatre inspired by interpretations of water, reflection, renewal, and transformation. Ethereal dreamscapes will host candlelit concertos in the moonlight, while the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will culminate in a spectacular showcase of culinary excellence and entertainment.
A journey of gourmet treats will provide unrivalled mastery across the destination’s dining venues, curated by the resort’s exceptional chefs. On December 23rd, the omakase venue IWAU will present an exclusive wagyu and sake feast, introducing the resort’s renowned Asian flavours to the festivities. The celebratory gastronomy will continue with a Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, leading to a night of epicurean splendour at EAU Bar. Christmas Day will feature the acclaimed Singapore venue Summer Pavilion serving its Cantonese wok lunch, while Beach Shack will host its signature New Year’s Day barbecue prepared on an open grill by the beach.
Throughout the holidays, a decadent series of dining experiences will include exclusive Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger dinners, izakaya menus with sake pairings, oriental tea ceremonies, and Champagne raw bars. This year’s exclusive masterclasses will invite guests to create, bake, and decorate their own traditional gingerbread houses.
For those looking to learn, move, and explore, the festive programming will offer a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will guide guests in exploring the ocean, including the Cities under the Sea and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea level, guests can embark on a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour or engage in traditional fishing aboard a Maldivian Dhoni boat at dawn. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soirée will help guests capture lasting memories, alongside water-side acro-yoga and sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high-spec tennis court to maintain festive fitness.
Harnessing the restorative power of water and the blue mind theory, the halo-shaped spa, perched serenely over the sparkling lagoon, will offer unadulterated wellness experiences with Bamford. In addition to a menu of holistic treatments, spa-goers will enjoy workshops to learn the art of gua sha self-massage, sound healing, and tapping therapy. To close out 2024 and welcome the new year, intention-setting practices and floating meditation will guide guests in formulating their resolutions, while sunrise yoga will take place in the Mystique Garden at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree.
For junior guests, Santa Claus will make a festive appearance on Christmas Day, leaving behind his merry legacy for the holidays. Ritz Kids programming, designed for children aged four to twelve, will be filled with water-inspired activities, from bubble parties to over-water piñata fun. Young visitors will delight in Ritz Kids’ futuristic indoor-outdoor space, which includes playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will feature gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and fascinating explorations of the micro-world of ocean organisms with marine scientists. A fashion show will invite young fashionistas to take to the catwalk, while teens can participate in beach paddleball, tennis tournaments, and kayak racing, alongside surf clinics to ride the waves into 2025.
A 15-minute boat ride to Fari Marina Village will lead to The Fari Marina Night Market on January 4th, showcasing the best of the unique Fari Islands destination. Illuminated by artist James Turrell’s Amarta installation, the evening will feature gourmet delicacies from both The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and the neighbouring Patina resort, along with an array of local crafts.
Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, to continue until January 9th, before welcoming in the lunar new year.
Celebration
Tropical bliss awaits: celebrate Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives
Get ready to light up Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives, the ultimate tropical paradise. This year, guests are invited to join in an #AnythingButOrdinary celebration filled with joy, love, and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of the Festival of Lights in a tropical island setting.
As families and friends come together to celebrate this cherished festival, Kandima encourages immersion in a unique celebration that goes beyond the traditional. Guests can picture themselves surrounded by swaying palms and crystal-clear blue waters, basking in the warmth of Maldivian hospitality while indulging in a range of vibrant activities and festive feasts designed to create lasting memories.
From October 10th to 25th, 2024, Kandima Maldives presents an exclusive flash sale, offering the chance to celebrate Diwali in paradise with incredible savings of up to 64% on all room types. Whether seeking a quick getaway or a longer retreat, this is an opportunity for loved ones to gather and experience the magic of Diwali in a stunning tropical setting.
The celebration kicks off with an array of spectacular offers for stays from October 10, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The deals start with an astounding 64% off for stays from October 10 to 31, followed by 60% off from November 1 to December 26, and a special 50% off for stays between December 27 and January 10 (minimum 5-night stay required). Discounts return with another 60% off from January 11 to April 30.
Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive perks during their stay, including 50% off on domestic transfers for stays of four nights or more between October 10 and 31. They can look forward to an enchanting sunset cruise for two, as well as a rejuvenating 30-minute spa session to melt away the stresses of everyday life.
Kandima takes the festivities up a notch from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with an exciting lineup of dining experiences and wellness activities. Celebrations will begin with a spectacular Diwali buffet dinner at Flavour on October 31, featuring a live dessert station brimming with traditional sweets. On November 1, guests can indulge in a festive breakfast at Zest, followed by an Indian street food-inspired lunch at Flavour, and end the day with a lavish dinner complete with a welcome sweet yoghurt drink and live dessert action.
The fun continues with a blissful wellness experience featuring a 60-minute Ayurvedic massage and a 30-minute Indian head massage to rejuvenate the body and soul. Adventure seekers can embrace the thrill of water sports with 50% off, while creative souls can participate in a Rangoli competition at Aroma Café. Guests can dance the night away at Bollywood Night at Breeze Bar, and little ones can get creative in a fun Rangoli-making class at the Kids Club.
This Diwali, Kandima Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a celebration of love, light, and the joy of togetherness. Guests can create cherished memories with their loved ones in a breathtaking tropical setting, surrounded by the beauty and warmth of Maldivian culture.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism
-
Drink1 week ago
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
-
Business5 days ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Business6 days ago
Maldives makes export of baled PET waste for recycling with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation
-
News1 week ago
Lets Go Maldives wins prestigious Seven Star Luxury Award
-
Awards1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards