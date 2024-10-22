Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks International Chefs Day 2024
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives celebrated International Chefs Day 2024 under the theme ‘Growing Great Chefs,’ honouring the remarkable talent and creativity of chefs who are shaping the future of culinary experiences in hospitality. The event, held on October 20th and 21st, brought together the resort’s culinary team and offered guests a series of activities that emphasised the joy of cooking and showcased the global diversity of cuisine.
The celebration began with a cake-cutting ceremony that united chefs, team members, and guests in recognition of the dedication and expertise of the culinary team. Festivities continued with a variety of activities for children, including doughnut-hanging challenges and cookie decoration sessions, designed to ignite the imagination of future chefs. Meanwhile, adults engaged in exciting games like the beer challenge and an omelette-making competition, demonstrating both speed and culinary skill.
A special raffle draw offered participants the chance to win exciting prizes, adding to the festive atmosphere of Chef’s Day. The event culminated in a World Street Food Market buffet dinner on October 21st at the resort’s Sunrise Beach, where guests embarked on a culinary journey around the globe. Each chef, representing a different nationality, showcased their homeland’s signature dishes at food stalls. Guests enjoyed a diverse selection of flavours, from sizzling Asian street food to aromatic African and Middle Eastern dishes, as well as comforting Maldivian classics, celebrating the spirit of culinary diversity and innovation.
General Manager Hassan Adil reflected on the event and its theme during his opening remarks: “At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, we believe in transforming culinary experiences in hospitality by empowering our chefs to push boundaries, embrace diversity, and craft exceptional dishes that bring joy to our guests. Growing great chefs isn’t just about teaching culinary skills; it’s about nurturing passion, creativity, and a deep respect for food.”
The two-day event brought together the vibrant culinary talents of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, offering guests a memorable experience that blended culture, creativity, and a shared love for food. With ‘Growing Great Chefs’ at its core, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reaffirmed its commitment to culinary excellence and the continuous development of its talented chefs.
Kuda Villingili Resort offers an unforgettable ‘East Meets West’ holiday experience
Kuda Villingili Resort, nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, has announced its highly anticipated Festive 2024-2025 celebrations, themed “East Meets West.” This year’s festivities promise a harmonious blend of cultural refinement and exhilarating adventures, offering guests a truly immersive and unforgettable holiday experience.
Running from December 23, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the “East Meets West” celebrations will showcase the best of both worlds, combining the elegance of Eastern traditions with the vibrancy of Western culture. With a lineup of exciting events, the resort aims to create a unique experience for guests of all ages.
The celebrations will commence on December 23 with an enchanting tree-lighting ceremony. Guests are invited to gather for festive carols, marvel at a stunning island-style Christmas tree, and stroll along lantern-lit pathways to kick off the holiday season.
On Christmas Eve, the vibrant atmosphere at Kuda Villingili will take centre stage at Raalhu Bar with a lively cocktail party featuring festive beats from the resident DJ. This will be followed by a magnificent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at The Restaurant Beach, where a live band will enhance the festive ambiance. December 25 will bring festive cheers, gifts, and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, ensuring a magical holiday experience for both children and adults.
The festive celebrations at Kuda Villingili Resort will continue to offer a diverse array of experiences that cater to every taste and preference. Guests can look forward to a magical Cinema Night under the stars, an Arabian Shisha Night, library wine dinners, karaoke nights, and more, providing a variety of engaging activities for all.
New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 will begin with a cocktail reception and a live band performance, setting the mood for an exciting evening. The highlight of the night will be the special East Meets West Gala Dinner, where guests will enjoy a spectacular fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights, complemented by live entertainment featuring musicians and special performers. The evening will culminate in an unforgettable New Year Countdown and fireworks, as guests toast to 2025 with bubbles and new resolutions.
For young guests, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club has curated a series of entertaining, educational, and memorable activities. From splashing pool parties and enriching nature walks to cultural immersion experiences and sunny beach days, children will have ample opportunities to make new friends and create unforgettable holiday memories.
Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their ocean adventures, from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.
For those seeking fitness and wellness, Kuda Villingili offers a diverse range of sports and wellness activities. Guests can stay active with mat Pilates, aeroboxing, and aqua yoga, or unwind with meditative yoga and reflective painting sessions designed to nourish both the body and soul.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to partake in an unforgettable festive holiday experience, where the stunning beauty of the Maldives harmonises with two culturally rich and distinctive realms: the refined elegance and mystique of the East alongside the rugged, adventurous spirit of the West. Guests can bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with optimism and joy at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
SAiiLand unveils a wonderland of festivities at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAiiLand welcomes visitors of all ages to explore a secret fantasy garden, swim in a sea of holiday cheer, and create their own fairy-tale moments. From festive family pool parties to culinary feasts bursting with flavour, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to ensure a celebration full of warmth, fun, and SAiiSational spirit. With live music, treasure hunts, and immersive experiences, this festive season promises to bring joy at every turn.
This year, SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, invites guests to wander through a Secret Fantasy Garden, reach for the horizon, discover the unexpected, and dive into the island’s festive atmosphere. Whether crafting gingerbread houses, dancing under a sky full of stars, or enjoying a secret garden-inspired gala, every aspect of the SAiiLand adventure has been curated to blend joy, elegance, and island spirit.
Alexander Traeger, General Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, expressed excitement about sharing the season’s magic with guests. “Whether seeking exceptional dining experiences with family or winter sun adventures in the Maldives, there is something special for everyone.”
Visitors can enjoy festive cocktails at sundown, race through the SAii Amazing Race, or indulge in a feast beneath the stars. The festivities begin with a charming Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony and culminate in a stunning New Year’s Eve countdown, complete with fireworks and endless celebrations. Guests can look forward to live music, culinary delights, and a few magical surprises to make the end of the year truly unforgettable.
Reethi Faru Resort unveils festive season program with unforgettable Holiday celebrations
Reethi Faru Resort has announced its festive season program, offering a wide array of activities and events designed to create unforgettable memories for all its guests. The celebrations will begin with a cake-mixing ceremony, where guests can participate in the festive preparations and enjoy the excitement of the season. As the resort transforms into a holiday paradise, guests will have the opportunity to engage in joyful celebrations throughout the festive period.
During this special time, visitors of all ages can enjoy a vibrant lineup of activities aimed at fostering creativity and connection. Families will have the chance to decorate the Christmas tree, take part in workshops, and create gingerbread houses, allowing children to express their imagination and bring the holiday spirit to life. The festivities will include themed parties, such as a gala dinner on Christmas Eve and a lively New Year’s celebration, complete with festive meals and live entertainment. Unique experiences, such as coral planting guided by a marine biologist, will offer guests the opportunity to connect with the surrounding environment while contributing to marine conservation efforts. For those seeking relaxation, the resort will offer yoga sessions and rejuvenating spa treatments. Adventure enthusiasts can participate in water sports, excursions, sports challenges, and take advantage of the PADI dive school with certified instructors.
The resort will be filled with joy and excitement through a series of vibrant events, including the celebration of Reethi Faru’s anniversary, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Special festivities will ensure that every guest experiences the warmth of the holiday season. Each event has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the festive atmosphere and provide lasting memories, ensuring that every guest enjoys a remarkable stay filled with cherished holiday experiences.
