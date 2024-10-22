Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks International Chefs Day 2024

Kuda Villingili Resort, nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, has announced its highly anticipated Festive 2024-2025 celebrations, themed “East Meets West.” This year’s festivities promise a harmonious blend of cultural refinement and exhilarating adventures, offering guests a truly immersive and unforgettable holiday experience.

Running from December 23, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the “East Meets West” celebrations will showcase the best of both worlds, combining the elegance of Eastern traditions with the vibrancy of Western culture. With a lineup of exciting events, the resort aims to create a unique experience for guests of all ages.

The celebrations will commence on December 23 with an enchanting tree-lighting ceremony. Guests are invited to gather for festive carols, marvel at a stunning island-style Christmas tree, and stroll along lantern-lit pathways to kick off the holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, the vibrant atmosphere at Kuda Villingili will take centre stage at Raalhu Bar with a lively cocktail party featuring festive beats from the resident DJ. This will be followed by a magnificent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at The Restaurant Beach, where a live band will enhance the festive ambiance. December 25 will bring festive cheers, gifts, and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, ensuring a magical holiday experience for both children and adults.

The festive celebrations at Kuda Villingili Resort will continue to offer a diverse array of experiences that cater to every taste and preference. Guests can look forward to a magical Cinema Night under the stars, an Arabian Shisha Night, library wine dinners, karaoke nights, and more, providing a variety of engaging activities for all.

New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 will begin with a cocktail reception and a live band performance, setting the mood for an exciting evening. The highlight of the night will be the special East Meets West Gala Dinner, where guests will enjoy a spectacular fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights, complemented by live entertainment featuring musicians and special performers. The evening will culminate in an unforgettable New Year Countdown and fireworks, as guests toast to 2025 with bubbles and new resolutions.

For young guests, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club has curated a series of entertaining, educational, and memorable activities. From splashing pool parties and enriching nature walks to cultural immersion experiences and sunny beach days, children will have ample opportunities to make new friends and create unforgettable holiday memories.

Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their ocean adventures, from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.

For those seeking fitness and wellness, Kuda Villingili offers a diverse range of sports and wellness activities. Guests can stay active with mat Pilates, aeroboxing, and aqua yoga, or unwind with meditative yoga and reflective painting sessions designed to nourish both the body and soul.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to partake in an unforgettable festive holiday experience, where the stunning beauty of the Maldives harmonises with two culturally rich and distinctive realms: the refined elegance and mystique of the East alongside the rugged, adventurous spirit of the West. Guests can bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with optimism and joy at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.