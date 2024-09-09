SO/ Maldives’ all-inclusive package offers ultimate island retreat

Nestled serenely within the turquoise embrace of Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is the avant-garde island paradise redefining modern luxury. This exquisite retreat welcomes those in search of a blissful escape, offering a spectacular and memorable stay. A haven for modern adventurers, design enthusiasts, tranquillity-seekers, and joyful groups of friends and family, SO/ Maldives seamlessly blends captivating aesthetics, exceptional dining, and unforgettable experiences.

Created to spark lasting memories, SO/ Maldives’ ‘ALL Is Covered’ package is thoughtfully designed to elevate te ultimate getaway for friends and family. Enjoy a three-night stay in this meticulously curated island retreat, with complimentary return speedboat transfers that effortlessly transport you to this luxurious paradise.

Unwind in one of the sleek, artisanally-designed villas, where wraparound glass windows offer a true connection to the lush Maldivian waters and tropical landscape. Tucked away in an idyllic beach enclave, the modern and elegant Family Beach Pool Villa with Capsule has everything a family needs to recharge and have fun, including a specially designed kids’ pod.

The Two-Bedroom Lagoon Beach Pool Loft is a stylish retreat set over two levels, allowing guests to step directly onto the pristine white sands of the turquoise lagoon. Offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and laidback luxury, this spacious beach loft offers indoor-outdoor living with a private pool, lush tropical foliage, and stunning views of the turquoise reef.

For those wishing to stay closer to the water, the Two- and Three-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Ateliers are luxurious retreats suspended over water that epitomise modern luxury with signature artistic flair, each designed with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, private pools, wraparound decks, and panoramic ocean views. The Two-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Atelier spans two spacious levels, featuring a master bedroom, separate living and dining areas with plush furnishings, sculptural detailing, and artisanal touches. The Three-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Atelier elevates the experience with an additional bedroom, offering a vast two-story layout designed for maximum privacy and comfort. It includes a spacious living and dining area with wraparound decks on both floors, a master bedroom with a panoramic deck, and two additional bedrooms on the upper level. Guests can step into the turquoise waters directly from their villa or unwind in a giant curved tub overlooking the ocean.

The package’s all-inclusive meal and beverage plan takes guests on a delicious culinary journey, through the resort’s innovative and diverse dining venues. At The Citronelle Club, an all-day dining destination, diners can explore a menu of Pan-Asian cuisine where flavours are artfully woven into each dish. Lazuli Beach Club, a sophisticated day-to-night beach bar inspired by the French Riviera, offers a vibrant atmosphere for sunbathing around its multi-coloured mosaic pool featuring a menu with creative and healthy Mediterranean fare. Located in the hotel’s stunning Arrival Pavilion, Hadaba is the resort’s signature restaurant that celebrates the essence of Arabian nights with Levantine slow-cooked dishes and smoked delicacies.

Guests booking the ‘ALL is Covered’ package will also be treated to a one-time in-villa breakfast for a leisurely morning in the privacy of their own villa. This gourmet breakfast features a variety of selections, from fresh tropical fruits and pastries to a choice of international and local favourites, all served with a side of breathtaking views.

Additional perks include professional babysitting services conducted by highly trained professionals, ensuring peace of mind for parents, and a safe, enjoyable experience for younger children. While the little ones are kept busy, parents can enjoy some well-deserved alone time at the Wellness Camp with the generous spa credit, allowing indulgence in nourishing treatments that promise complete relaxation.

To add a creative twist to the getaway, the package also includes a group experience at The Clay Studio Maldives. This engaging pottery class invites guests to explore their artistic side while learning the traditional craft of pottery under the guidance of skilled artisans, making for a fun and memorable activity that is perfect for all ages.

While on the island, guests can engage in a carefully curated selection of activities designed to craft an unforgettable holiday. For those with a thirst for adventure and a love of nature, the resort offers a diverse range of thrilling pursuits including non-motorised water sports such as stand-up paddle-boarding or transparent kayaking. The ocean’s allure continues with the Sunset Dolphin Cruise and Shark and Ray Excursions that offer an exciting opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures up close.

The Zone invites guests of all ages to enjoy its interactive game room and inviting outdoor deck, while children aged four to eleven can explore a world of creativity and fun at The Nest, the resort’s dedicated kids’ club.

Whether you’re in search of excitement, tranquillity, or a harmonious mix of both, SO/ Maldives delivers an exceptional escape that makes it an ideal destination for creating cherished memories with loved ones.