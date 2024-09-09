News
SO/ Maldives’ all-inclusive package offers ultimate island retreat
Nestled serenely within the turquoise embrace of Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is the avant-garde island paradise redefining modern luxury. This exquisite retreat welcomes those in search of a blissful escape, offering a spectacular and memorable stay. A haven for modern adventurers, design enthusiasts, tranquillity-seekers, and joyful groups of friends and family, SO/ Maldives seamlessly blends captivating aesthetics, exceptional dining, and unforgettable experiences.
Created to spark lasting memories, SO/ Maldives’ ‘ALL Is Covered’ package is thoughtfully designed to elevate te ultimate getaway for friends and family. Enjoy a three-night stay in this meticulously curated island retreat, with complimentary return speedboat transfers that effortlessly transport you to this luxurious paradise.
Unwind in one of the sleek, artisanally-designed villas, where wraparound glass windows offer a true connection to the lush Maldivian waters and tropical landscape. Tucked away in an idyllic beach enclave, the modern and elegant Family Beach Pool Villa with Capsule has everything a family needs to recharge and have fun, including a specially designed kids’ pod.
The Two-Bedroom Lagoon Beach Pool Loft is a stylish retreat set over two levels, allowing guests to step directly onto the pristine white sands of the turquoise lagoon. Offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and laidback luxury, this spacious beach loft offers indoor-outdoor living with a private pool, lush tropical foliage, and stunning views of the turquoise reef.
For those wishing to stay closer to the water, the Two- and Three-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Ateliers are luxurious retreats suspended over water that epitomise modern luxury with signature artistic flair, each designed with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, private pools, wraparound decks, and panoramic ocean views. The Two-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Atelier spans two spacious levels, featuring a master bedroom, separate living and dining areas with plush furnishings, sculptural detailing, and artisanal touches. The Three-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Atelier elevates the experience with an additional bedroom, offering a vast two-story layout designed for maximum privacy and comfort. It includes a spacious living and dining area with wraparound decks on both floors, a master bedroom with a panoramic deck, and two additional bedrooms on the upper level. Guests can step into the turquoise waters directly from their villa or unwind in a giant curved tub overlooking the ocean.
The package’s all-inclusive meal and beverage plan takes guests on a delicious culinary journey, through the resort’s innovative and diverse dining venues. At The Citronelle Club, an all-day dining destination, diners can explore a menu of Pan-Asian cuisine where flavours are artfully woven into each dish. Lazuli Beach Club, a sophisticated day-to-night beach bar inspired by the French Riviera, offers a vibrant atmosphere for sunbathing around its multi-coloured mosaic pool featuring a menu with creative and healthy Mediterranean fare. Located in the hotel’s stunning Arrival Pavilion, Hadaba is the resort’s signature restaurant that celebrates the essence of Arabian nights with Levantine slow-cooked dishes and smoked delicacies.
Guests booking the ‘ALL is Covered’ package will also be treated to a one-time in-villa breakfast for a leisurely morning in the privacy of their own villa. This gourmet breakfast features a variety of selections, from fresh tropical fruits and pastries to a choice of international and local favourites, all served with a side of breathtaking views.
Additional perks include professional babysitting services conducted by highly trained professionals, ensuring peace of mind for parents, and a safe, enjoyable experience for younger children. While the little ones are kept busy, parents can enjoy some well-deserved alone time at the Wellness Camp with the generous spa credit, allowing indulgence in nourishing treatments that promise complete relaxation.
To add a creative twist to the getaway, the package also includes a group experience at The Clay Studio Maldives. This engaging pottery class invites guests to explore their artistic side while learning the traditional craft of pottery under the guidance of skilled artisans, making for a fun and memorable activity that is perfect for all ages.
While on the island, guests can engage in a carefully curated selection of activities designed to craft an unforgettable holiday. For those with a thirst for adventure and a love of nature, the resort offers a diverse range of thrilling pursuits including non-motorised water sports such as stand-up paddle-boarding or transparent kayaking. The ocean’s allure continues with the Sunset Dolphin Cruise and Shark and Ray Excursions that offer an exciting opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures up close.
The Zone invites guests of all ages to enjoy its interactive game room and inviting outdoor deck, while children aged four to eleven can explore a world of creativity and fun at The Nest, the resort’s dedicated kids’ club.
Whether you’re in search of excitement, tranquillity, or a harmonious mix of both, SO/ Maldives delivers an exceptional escape that makes it an ideal destination for creating cherished memories with loved ones.
Food
Vismark and BBM join forces to host fusion of Southeast Asian excellence
Guests at Maldivian resorts will experience vibrant Southeast Asian cuisine this September as Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) teams up with Vismark Food Industries for a series of culinary showcases.
From September 8 to 19, 2024, Vismark’s Corporate Chef Samson Lim, alongside BBM’s team, will lead live cooking demonstrations at select resorts. Designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen, these sessions allow chefs to explore new flavours and techniques, creating unique and unforgettable dining moments for their guests.
“I’m excited to collaborate with the talented chefs of the Maldives,” says Chef Samson Lim. “These sessions aren’t just about cooking; they’re about sharing techniques, sparking inspiration, and introducing key Southeast Asian ingredients like dim sum, paus, sambal, and laksa pastes—ingredients that can transform resort menus.”
BBM has been a leading supplier to the Maldivian hospitality industry for over 30 years, with a reputation for bringing premium products and culinary innovations to the region. Vismark Food Industries, based in Singapore, is a trusted name in the global food market. For over three decades, Vismark has been exporting high-quality Southeast Asian delicacies to many countries worldwide, supplying top hotels, restaurants, and food service industries across the globe. Their commitment to excellence and authentic flavours has made them a favourite among culinary professionals seeking to elevate their dishes.
While resort guests won’t witness the culinary demonstrations themselves, they’ll undoubtedly taste the results as these fresh, bold flavours make their way into buffets and à la carte menus. The collaboration aims to blend traditional Southeast Asian elements with global influences, ensuring guests experience something authentic and extraordinary.
“Our ingredients give chefs the flexibility to explore endless possibilities,” says Steve Tan, Director of Business Development at Vismark. “Whether they’re crafting authentic Southeast Asian dishes or experimenting with fusion, we’re giving them the tools to create innovative, standout meals for their guests.”
AVS Subrahmanyam, COO of BBM, underscores the initiative’s importance to Maldivian hospitality: “This partnership goes beyond showcasing ingredients—it’s about providing chefs with the knowledge and creative freedom to elevate their dishes to new heights. We’re proud to support the Maldives’ world-class resorts with the best products and hands-on expertise.”
By curating high-quality ingredients and fostering partnerships with global brands, BBM has continually driven innovation in the Maldives’ food and beverage industry. This partnership with Vismark demonstrates their commitment to maintaining the Maldives’ status as a premier destination for its natural beauty and exceptional dining experiences.
As the Maldives strengthens its position as a global tourism leader, collaborations like this ensure its culinary offerings remain exciting, diverse, and competitive on the world stage. BBM and Vismark are enabling resort chefs to create extraordinary dining experiences, fusing Southeast Asian flavours with international appeal.
Business
Pulse Hotels’ Malik Mohamed to deliver presentation at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, is set to deliver a presentation at the upcoming Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Malik’s presentation, titled “Business Intelligence and Revenue Optimisation,” will address key strategies and insights related to maximising revenue through effective business intelligence practices. His session is expected to provide valuable information for hotel managers and industry professionals attending the forum.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the inclusion of Mohamed’s presentation in the forum, stating, “The GM Forum continues to bring together experts who can share practical and relevant knowledge. Malik Mohamed’s presentation will offer attendees a chance to gain a deeper understanding of how business intelligence can drive revenue growth.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
With Mailk Mohamed joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The event will also feature Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), as a featured speaker. Both leaders are expected to share valuable insights relevant to the Maldivian hospitality industry during the forum.
Business
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), to speak at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Hotelier Maldives has announced that Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), will be a featured speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Etienne Ng leads Weixin Pay’s operations across Southeast Asia, where the platform has seen substantial growth. His session at the forum will primarily focus on Chinese travel trends and their spending behaviour. He will also highlight the role of digital payments in enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the announcement: “Etienne Ng’s participation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees valuable insights into the growing impact of digital payments in the tourism and hospitality sectors. His experience in managing Weixin Pay’s expansion in Southeast Asia makes him a key voice in discussions about the future of payment solutions in the industry.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
With Etienne Ng joining the lineup of speakers, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.
