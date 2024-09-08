Food
Vismark and BBM join forces to host fusion of Southeast Asian excellence
Guests at Maldivian resorts will experience vibrant Southeast Asian cuisine this September as Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) teams up with Vismark Food Industries for a series of culinary showcases.
From September 8 to 19, 2024, Vismark’s Corporate Chef Samson Lim, alongside BBM’s team, will lead live cooking demonstrations at select resorts. Designed to inspire creativity in the kitchen, these sessions allow chefs to explore new flavours and techniques, creating unique and unforgettable dining moments for their guests.
“I’m excited to collaborate with the talented chefs of the Maldives,” says Chef Samson Lim. “These sessions aren’t just about cooking; they’re about sharing techniques, sparking inspiration, and introducing key Southeast Asian ingredients like dim sum, paus, sambal, and laksa pastes—ingredients that can transform resort menus.”
BBM has been a leading supplier to the Maldivian hospitality industry for over 30 years, with a reputation for bringing premium products and culinary innovations to the region. Vismark Food Industries, based in Singapore, is a trusted name in the global food market. For over three decades, Vismark has been exporting high-quality Southeast Asian delicacies to many countries worldwide, supplying top hotels, restaurants, and food service industries across the globe. Their commitment to excellence and authentic flavours has made them a favourite among culinary professionals seeking to elevate their dishes.
While resort guests won’t witness the culinary demonstrations themselves, they’ll undoubtedly taste the results as these fresh, bold flavours make their way into buffets and à la carte menus. The collaboration aims to blend traditional Southeast Asian elements with global influences, ensuring guests experience something authentic and extraordinary.
“Our ingredients give chefs the flexibility to explore endless possibilities,” says Steve Tan, Director of Business Development at Vismark. “Whether they’re crafting authentic Southeast Asian dishes or experimenting with fusion, we’re giving them the tools to create innovative, standout meals for their guests.”
AVS Subrahmanyam, COO of BBM, underscores the initiative’s importance to Maldivian hospitality: “This partnership goes beyond showcasing ingredients—it’s about providing chefs with the knowledge and creative freedom to elevate their dishes to new heights. We’re proud to support the Maldives’ world-class resorts with the best products and hands-on expertise.”
By curating high-quality ingredients and fostering partnerships with global brands, BBM has continually driven innovation in the Maldives’ food and beverage industry. This partnership with Vismark demonstrates their commitment to maintaining the Maldives’ status as a premier destination for its natural beauty and exceptional dining experiences.
As the Maldives strengthens its position as a global tourism leader, collaborations like this ensure its culinary offerings remain exciting, diverse, and competitive on the world stage. BBM and Vismark are enabling resort chefs to create extraordinary dining experiences, fusing Southeast Asian flavours with international appeal.
Exclusive pop-up culinary experience at Mirihi Island Resort with Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Drapeau
Mirihi Island Resort, renowned for its intimate luxury and stunning natural surroundings, has announced a special culinary event this October. On the 22nd and 23rd, the resort’s award-winning Muraka restaurant will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience featuring Chef Thierry Drapeau from the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok.
Chef Thierry Drapeau, celebrated for his refined and expressive “Cuisine of the Soil,” will collaborate with Muraka’s talented culinary team to create a unique 5-course menu. This gastronomic event promises to blend local Maldivian ingredients with an international twist, showcasing the art of fine dining in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Guests of Mirihi will have the rare opportunity to witness Chef Thierry’s epicurean craftsmanship firsthand as he brings his renowned culinary philosophy to the Maldives. Drawing from his roots in France’s Loire Valley and his experience leading the 2-Michelin star Logis de la Chabotterie, Chef Thierry’s dishes are known for their lightness, expressiveness, and intricate flavors.
Muraka restaurant, perched elegantly over the lagoon, offers a fitting backdrop for this exclusive event. With panoramic ocean views and an abundance of marine life visible on the reef below, Muraka embodies the formality and sophistication of French Michelin-star dining. The restaurant’s award-winning wine list, featuring selections from both the Old and New World, and its exclusive range of fine champagnes, will perfectly complement Chef Thierry’s menu, elevating this dining experience to new heights.
Originally hailing from Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, Chef Thierry Drapeau has built an illustrious career marked by his dedication to the “Cuisine of the Soil” – a culinary approach that emphasises the connection between the land, the sea, and the plate. His passion for sourcing the finest ingredients and his ability to create complex yet harmonious flavours have earned him international acclaim. Prior to his current role at Signature Bangkok, Chef Thierry led the prestigious Logis de la Chabotterie in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, maintaining its 2-Michelin star status for nine consecutive years. After 15 years of perfecting his craft in France, Chef Thierry sought new challenges in Asia, where he continues to make a significant impact on the culinary scene.
This exclusive pop-up event is an extraordinary opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a Michelin-starred dining experience in the heart of the Maldives. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.
For more information and reservations, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at reservation@mirihi.com
Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events
Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.
“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.
Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.
At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.
Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.
Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.
Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.
In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”
Fusion of culinary art and mixology: The Nautilus Maldives to host Chef Pietro Catalano
From November 23rd to 25th 2024, The Nautilus Maldives invites its guests to experience an extraordinary fusion of fine dining and masterful mixology, led by uber-creative and visionary Chef Pietro Catalano from Switzerland’s renowned CAAA restaurant by Pietro Catalano. CAAA is a unique tale of family, passion, and exceptional taste.
Exploring Maldivian Tuna: From Ocean to Fine Dining
The event centres on the rich legacy of Maldivian tuna fisheries, which are integral to the local economy and culture. The Maldives is recognised for its commitment to sustainable fishing practices, particularly through its pole-and-line tuna fisheries, which are considered a global standard for responsible fishing. Chef Pietro will craft a menu that not only celebrates the exquisite ingredient tuna but also raises awareness about the environmental challenges associated with overfishing and the importance of sustainable consumption. Over two nights at Zeytoun, guests will embark on a culinary journey with two distinct menus that celebrate yellowfin tuna, where each dish is crafted to elevate this premium ingredient into a gourmet experience.
Chef Pietro commented on the collaboration: “The exceptional quality of Maldivian yellowfin tuna, celebrated for its rich flavour, firm texture, and versatility, has always been a source of inspiration and a catalyst for my creativity. Its adaptability allows endless possibilities for culinary expression, enabling me to showcase my creativity from a simple, elegant preparations to highly refined techniques. At CAAA, we love to work with finest produce and prioritise sustainable suppliers to create exceptional dishes that reflect our commitment to both quality and ethical practices. The sustainably fished tuna from the Maldives helps me to add ethical value to my creations and perfectly aligns with The Nautilus’s focus on providing guests with ingredients that are not only nutritionally valuable but also sourced responsibly. Tuna, being a rich source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals, is such a precious ingredient.”
Sustainable Mixology: Zero-Waste Cocktails infused with Global Flavours and Sounds
The trio, led by Chef Pietro’s culinary expertise and joined by Elena Catalano and Sommelier Stefania Catalano, will curate a bespoke cocktail menu that complements the featured dishes. Their innovative approach to mixology, grounded in zero-waste techniques, draws on influences from the Mediterranean, Alpine, and Maldivian regions. Guests will also indulge in signature cocktails and gourmet snacks at the exclusive Nautilus Rising beach pop-up.
Pietro Addis, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, shares his excitement: “We are pleased to welcome Chef Pietro Catalano and the core team of CAAA by Pietro Catalano for this special event under our Art of Bohemia hallmark. It’s a unique opportunity for our guests to experience a distinctive blend of culinary and mixology artistry in a setting that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship at its finest.”
Event Details:
- Date: 23-25 November 2024
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
To indulge in an artistic culinary fusion, visit the resort’s website here. For further information or to book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
