Celebration
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to join its vibrant Oktoberfest celebration, running from September 25th to October 2nd, 2024. Set against the stunning Maldives backdrop, this week-long event promises a memorable experience packed with festive activities, mouthwatering culinary delights, and lively entertainment. Alongside the festivities, an exclusive limited-time offer is available.
The celebration kicks off on September 25th with a Beachside BBQ, where a live band will bring the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere to the shores. The excitement continues on September 26th with a Sundown DJ Beach Party, followed by the Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Water’s Edge Bar on September 28th, featuring live music and a performance by DJ Watte. On September 29th, guests can cool down at the Oktoberfest Pool Party at Fluid, complete with a special “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” beer offer. The festivities conclude with a delectable Street Lobster BBQ on October 2nd.
Exclusive Website Offer
In celebration of both Oktoberfest and the upcoming Halloween season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is offering a special limited-time deal. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off on all villa categories, complimentary Guided Nemo Snorkeling, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, 20% off on spa treatments, 10% off on watersports activities, and 30% off on private destination dining experiences. Additionally, two children (up to 15 years old) can stay and dine for free on the same meal plan as their parents. Exclusive discounts on Wine Cellar dinner experiences are also available. This offer is valid for bookings made by October 28th, 2024, for stays through October 31st, 2025.
Celebration
Hilton Maldives celebrates second anniversary with “Amingiri Birth-dheyh” festivities
The resort celebrates its second anniversary with a heartfelt homage to the lush natural beauty and spirit of the islands
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is gearing up for its second anniversary with a week-long celebration called the “Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party.”
The whimsical name pays homage to the Dhivehi word for “two” (dheyh) and promises a program brimming with island charm, cultural immersion, and natural beauty.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our guests,” said Gaurav Thakur, General Manager. “The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party is a chance to experience the Maldives’ beauty and culture firsthand, while also enjoying the resort’s signature hospitality.”
Festivities Kick Off with Island Rhythms
The celebration commences on July 1st with a traditional boduberu performance, welcoming guests with the rhythmic heartbeat of the Maldives. As the sun sets, a ceremonial cake cutting and vibrant cocktail party pave the way for a Maldivian beach market buffet dinner. Throughout the week, guests can indulge in local delicacies, cultural performances, and artistic showcases by local artisans.
Connecting with Nature
Sustainability is a key focus of the celebrations. Guests are invited to participate in a tree planting ceremony and a coral reef restoration initiative. A canvas painting competition and a chic island fashion show add a touch of creativity to the festivities.
Culinary Delights and Spa Bliss
Food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at Origin, featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Italian flavors paired with fine wines. The Fire and Smoke Chef’s Table at Beach Shack offers another enticing dining experience. Throughout the week, guests can savor the “Sagaafy Colada,” a refreshing cocktail infused with Maldivian spices, local ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
For those seeking relaxation, the Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers a haven of tranquility. Visiting practitioner Pallavi Sawant will be conducting guided meditations, celestial rituals, yoga classes, and spa treatments designed for rejuvenation.
Fun for Young Explorers
The Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, will host its own Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party, keeping young guests entertained with games, cultural activities, and art projects inspired by the Maldives.
Special Offers
Guests who book a minimum four-night stay can avail a half-board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers. Additionally, until September 30th, children under 11 years staying with parents in specific room categories will enjoy complimentary stay, meals, and transfers.
The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party promises an unforgettable Maldivian experience for guests of all ages. For more information or reservations, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives offers unforgettable Eid Al-Adha escape for families
This Eid al-Adha, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to create lasting memories on their private island paradise, Furana Fushi. Guests can unwind in luxurious accommodations, indulge in diverse culinary delights, and embark on exciting adventures.
Family Fun Awaits
Families seeking a tropical escape will find everything they need at Sheraton Maldives. With complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, and a vibrant kids club offering engaging activities, parents are guaranteed a relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Luxurious Accommodations
The resort boasts a variety of premium villas and overwater bungalows, each offering breathtaking views. Choose from lush gardens, pristine beaches, shimmering lagoons, or the vast Indian Ocean. Larger families can enjoy the spacious two-bedroom water suite, while the Ocean Pool Villas provide ultimate privacy with a personal courtyard and pool.
Celebrate Eid in Style
On Eid al-Adha (June 16th), families can partake in vibrant festivities. The day begins with a joyous parade, followed by a traditional beach dinner under the Maldivian night sky.
Memorable Experiences
The resort’s signature “Side by Side” Family Program fosters lasting memories with activities like cooking classes, family face mask making, Maldivian palm weaving, and exciting games.
Sustainable Activities
Guests can participate in the “Adopt A Coral” program, led by the resident marine biologist, and contribute to the resort’s coral reef conservation efforts. Additionally, families can explore the underwater world with a guided snorkeling tour or embark on a dolphin cruise aboard a traditional Maldivian Dhoni.
Convenient Location & Dining Options
The resort is conveniently located just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Guests can indulge in a Full Board meal plan featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at Feast Restaurant, or choose three-course à la carte meals at select restaurants. Upgrading to All-Inclusive allows for unlimited alcoholic beverages.
For reservations and more information, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones this Eid al-Adha at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, nestled in the breathtaking Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, participated in Earth Hour, a global initiative led by the Worldwide Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) to combat climate change.
On the 23rd of March, from 8:30 to 9:30 PM, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort dimmed non-essential lighting in public spaces, symbolizing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Guests were encouraged to join this meaningful gesture by turning off lights in their guestrooms. During this period, all guests were invited to join for a captivating acoustic performance at Sunset Beach, where they indulged in specially crafted drinks tailored for this memorable occasion, complemented by candlelight ambiance.
In addition to its Earth Hour observance, the resort hosted a tree-planting event from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, where guests and associates alike came together to plant trees in designated areas surrounding the resort. This initiative not only contributed to carbon offsetting efforts but also enhanced the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll, enriching the local ecosystem for generations to come.
Beyond Earth Hour, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives through the establishment of a dedicated Sustainability Committee. This committee serves as the driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability through initiatives such as water conservation, organic waste repurposing and renewable energy utilization – thus ensuring sustainability remains deeply ingrained in the resort’s operations and ethos.
