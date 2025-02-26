The Westin Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Around-The-Clock’ all-Inclusive retreat

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its exclusive ‘Premium All-Inclusive Around-The-Clock’ package, offering a memorable blend of adventure and relaxation on the untouched shores of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This thoughtfully designed experience invites travellers to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Maldives, seamlessly combining luxury, nature, and culture for a truly unique island retreat.

Guests begin their journey with a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight from Malé, arriving at the resort’s pristine natural island, where turquoise waters meet powder-white sands. This holistic wellness resort features 69 spacious villas, both beachside and overwater, blending modern luxury with the serene beauty of the Maldives.

Mornings start with a nourishing breakfast at Island Kitchen, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients fuel the day ahead. For lunch, guests can explore a variety of vibrant options, from the Asian-inspired street food at Hawker to the eclectic offerings at Island Kitchen, or opt for the privacy and tranquility of in-villa dining. As dusk settles, they can enjoy an exquisite dinner at Island Kitchen, Hawker, or the sophisticated Pearl, renowned for its refined Japanese cuisine and breathtaking ocean views. For a more intimate experience, private beach dinners and in-villa dining are available upon request. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy unlimited beverages at all dining outlets and in their villas, ensuring that every moment feels like a celebration.

The package invites guests to discover the vibrant marine life of Baa Atoll on a private turtle snorkelling excursion, where sea turtles glide through the picturesque underwater world. Guests can explore Brother Island, where thriving coral reefs shelter reef sharks and colourful fish. For those seeking a more leisurely experience, the resort’s dolphin cruise offers a magical opportunity for families to witness these playful creatures in their natural habitat. Watersport enthusiasts can embark on exhilarating rides, while those seeking a more tranquil adventure can enjoy complimentary ocean kayaking through the island’s crystal-clear waters.

Moments of tranquility await at the Heavenly Spa by Westin, perched over the lagoon and inspired by the elements of nature. Guests can indulge in a rejuvenating 60-minute couple’s treatment, combining traditional techniques with modern wellness practices. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine, the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, open 24/7, features state-of-the-art equipment with panoramic ocean views.

The resort warmly welcomes families, offering complimentary stays and dining for children under 12. The Westin Family Kids Club engages young guests aged four to 12 with fun and educational activities that provide an enriching introduction to Maldivian culture.

To elevate the guest experience, the package also includes daily minibar replenishments, high tea with the chef, and the convenience of daily laundry services. Guests can capture lasting memories with a complimentary photoshoot or unleash their creativity in painting classes, inspired by the island’s natural beauty. Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy exclusive rewards, including bonus points, further enhancing their stay and offering perks for future travels.

Whether seeking a romantic escape, an unforgettable family adventure, or a solo retreat, the ‘Premium All-Inclusive Around-The-Clock’ package is designed to fullfill every desire.