Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale

RTÉ One’s High Road, Low Road, in collaboration with Visit Maldives, selected Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives and the local island of Guraidhoo as the two locations for the grand finale of Season 4 of the popular Irish series.

As part of the show’s format, two actresses embarked on surprise trips, each experiencing a distinct side of the Maldives. The premise of High Road, Low Road revolves around two celebrity guests exploring a destination in contrasting ways—one enjoying a luxurious ‘high road’ experience, while the other embraces the ‘low road,’ focused on local immersion and cultural exploration.

Actress Neilí Conroy, known for her adventurous spirit, took part in the high road experience, indulging in the luxurious offerings at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine sandy beaches, she experienced world-class hospitality, exclusive spa treatments, gourmet dining, and the ultimate in luxury travel.

Meanwhile, Denise McCormack, with a passion for cultural exploration, opted for the low road experience on Guraidhoo, one of the Maldives’ vibrant local islands. She immersed herself in the island’s authentic Maldivian charm, engaging with the community, visiting local shops, and experiencing the island’s culture and traditions firsthand.

The collaboration between Visit Maldives, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, and Guraidhoo provided viewers with an exciting opportunity to explore the Maldives’ diverse offerings, ranging from lavish getaways to culturally enriching adventures.

Florante Abuton Jr., Assistant PR and Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of High Road, Low Road and to showcase the Maldives in all its diverse glory. This collaboration highlights how travellers can enjoy both the luxury of Sun Siyam Olhuveli and the authentic beauty of local islands like Guraidhoo. Whether seeking a lavish escape or a deeper cultural connection, the Maldives offers it all.”

The episode recently aired on RTÉ One, providing Irish audiences with a glimpse into the varied experiences available in the Maldives. Both Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo demonstrated the country’s multifaceted appeal, solidifying its status as an ideal destination for all types of travellers.