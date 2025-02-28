Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured with a coveted Four-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, recognising the resort’s exceptional service, refined luxury, and world-class hospitality.
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Their anonymous inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective criteria, focusing on service excellence and overall guest experience.
Following an extensive renovation last year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveiled refreshed villas, enhanced guest experiences, and a dine-around concept featuring award-winning restaurants. This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled luxury escape in the Maldives.
At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, service excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our dedicated team is committed to providing consistently exceptional service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised stay. From warm Maldivian hospitality to meticulous attention to detail, we create an atmosphere of tranquillity and indulgence.
In addition to luxury and hospitality, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains deeply committed to sustainability. The resort’s newly renovated Marine Lab continues to serve as a pioneer in marine conservation in the Maldives, focusing on coral restoration, marine biodiversity protection, and sustainable tourism practices.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and authentic experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of the Maldives. With our refreshed resort, we strive to offer our guests a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and the essence of the original Maldives.”
Amilla Maldives gets Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards recognition
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), has announced its 2025 Star Awards, and Amilla Maldives is named among the exceptional resorts recognised for their commitment to outstanding guest experiences and thoughtful service.
Nestled within the peaceful Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla Maldives is known for its expansive villas, sustainability initiatives, and dedication to personalised guest experiences. From wellness offerings to an array of dining options, Amilla strives to create a unique blend of comfort, simplicity, and a deep respect for nature and the local community.
“We are grateful for this recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” shared Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our team in delivering a guest experience that feels both inviting and connected to the beauty of our island home.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Amilla Maldives is now among the distinguished properties featured in its annual Star Rating list.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury, with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earns third Forbes five-star rating
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has once again secured the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star rating, marking its third consecutive year of recognition by the world’s only independent global rating system for luxury hospitality.
This accolade reinforces the resort’s reputation as a benchmark for unparalleled luxury, impeccable service and transformative guest experiences.
“This achievement is more than an award—it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continuously redefine what luxury hospitality means in the Maldives,” said TJ Joulak, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “To be recognized for three consecutive years by Forbes Travel Guide reaffirms our promise to deliver an extraordinary level of service, ensuring that every moment spent at our resort is unforgettable.”
This highly coveted accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to elevating guest experiences, cementing its status among the world’s most luxurious destinations. The resort’s consistent excellence is further highlighted by its continued recognition for the third consecutive year, maintaining its place as a premier choice for discerning travellers.
The Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is one of the industry’s most rigorous and respected distinctions, with properties evaluated against 900 exacting criteria that emphasise flawless service, exceptional facilities, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Only properties that demonstrate consistently extraordinary experiences earn a Five-Star rating.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort wins Indian Ocean’s Best Honeymoon Resort at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has been named Best Honeymoon Resort in the Indian Ocean at the prestigious UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025, celebrating its dedication to creating unforgettable honeymoon experiences in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Lhaviyani Atoll on Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives is a sanctuary of romance where every moment is designed to celebrate love, discovery, and connection. From the moment honeymooners arrive, they are embraced by the resort’s barefoot elegance, where relaxation and adventure intertwine seamlessly. Surrounded by the serene Indian Ocean, this eco-conscious haven provides an idyllic escape for couples to connect, explore, and celebrate new beginnings.
Inspired by the European spirit of savouring the good life, Le Méridien Maldives harmonizes timeless sophistication with the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to create an intimate yet adventurous atmosphere, ensuring couples craft unforgettable memories from the moment they step onto the island.
At Le Méridien Maldives, dreams become reality. Couples can experience complete seclusion on Bodu Finolhu, the resort’s exclusive private island. Here, they can indulge in a candlelit picnic surrounded by untouched nature or enjoy a starlit dinner with the vast ocean as their backdrop. For those seeking the perfect spot to celebrate their love, Riviera Beach offers panoramic views and soft white sands, making it an unforgettable setting for a private romantic dinner.
The resort delivers moments of pure magic, from floating breakfasts in overwater villa infinity pools to cinematic nights under the stars. Perched above the turquoise waters, the overwater Explore Spa offers indulgent treatments that awaken the senses, inviting couples to unwind and reconnect through curated rituals that restore balance to the body and mind.
For a deeper connection to the environment, the house reef teems with vibrant marine life, including turtles, and shoals of tropical fish, offering breathtaking underwater encounters. Meanwhile, the adults-only pool and bar provide a tranquil escape, perfect for unwinding after days of shared adventure.
Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey of discovery. Whether savouring a private Teppanyaki dinner at Tabemasu, or a Harvest Table experience showcasing ingredients fresh from the resort’s greenhouse, every meal is a celebration of flavour as memorable as the surroundings.
Beyond honeymoons, Le Méridien Maldives is an enchanting destination for weddings, proposals, and vow renewals. From secluded beach proposals to underwater vow exchanges, each celebration is infused with rich Maldivian culture, from rhythmic Boduberu drum performance to sunset cocktails overlooking the infinite horizon. The resort’s resident photographers capture every precious moment, transforming them into lifelong memories.
Spanning 22 acres of tropical beauty, Le Méridien Maldives features 134 thoughtfully designed beach and overwater villas, each serving as a private sanctuary for newlyweds. Here, honeymooners can linger longer, explore further, and immerse themselves in a playful yet sophisticated retreat crafted with love and connection in mind.
In celebration of the season of love, Le Méridien Maldives introduces the Romantique Honeymoon Package, designed to make every couple’s honeymoon as magical as their love story. The package includes a half-board dining plan, a three-course romantic beach dinner, a couple’s spa experience, a honeymoon photoshoot, romantic welcome amenities, and more. Available for bookings through May 28, 2025, with a minimum three-night stay, the package is valid for stays through December 31, 2025.
