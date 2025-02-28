Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has been named Best Honeymoon Resort in the Indian Ocean at the prestigious UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025, celebrating its dedication to creating unforgettable honeymoon experiences in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.

Nestled in the pristine waters of the Lhaviyani Atoll on Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives is a sanctuary of romance where every moment is designed to celebrate love, discovery, and connection. From the moment honeymooners arrive, they are embraced by the resort’s barefoot elegance, where relaxation and adventure intertwine seamlessly. Surrounded by the serene Indian Ocean, this eco-conscious haven provides an idyllic escape for couples to connect, explore, and celebrate new beginnings.

Inspired by the European spirit of savouring the good life, Le Méridien Maldives harmonizes timeless sophistication with the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to create an intimate yet adventurous atmosphere, ensuring couples craft unforgettable memories from the moment they step onto the island.

At Le Méridien Maldives, dreams become reality. Couples can experience complete seclusion on Bodu Finolhu, the resort’s exclusive private island. Here, they can indulge in a candlelit picnic surrounded by untouched nature or enjoy a starlit dinner with the vast ocean as their backdrop. For those seeking the perfect spot to celebrate their love, Riviera Beach offers panoramic views and soft white sands, making it an unforgettable setting for a private romantic dinner.

The resort delivers moments of pure magic, from floating breakfasts in overwater villa infinity pools to cinematic nights under the stars. Perched above the turquoise waters, the overwater Explore Spa offers indulgent treatments that awaken the senses, inviting couples to unwind and reconnect through curated rituals that restore balance to the body and mind.

For a deeper connection to the environment, the house reef teems with vibrant marine life, including turtles, and shoals of tropical fish, offering breathtaking underwater encounters. Meanwhile, the adults-only pool and bar provide a tranquil escape, perfect for unwinding after days of shared adventure.

Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey of discovery. Whether savouring a private Teppanyaki dinner at Tabemasu, or a Harvest Table experience showcasing ingredients fresh from the resort’s greenhouse, every meal is a celebration of flavour as memorable as the surroundings.

Beyond honeymoons, Le Méridien Maldives is an enchanting destination for weddings, proposals, and vow renewals. From secluded beach proposals to underwater vow exchanges, each celebration is infused with rich Maldivian culture, from rhythmic Boduberu drum performance to sunset cocktails overlooking the infinite horizon. The resort’s resident photographers capture every precious moment, transforming them into lifelong memories.

Spanning 22 acres of tropical beauty, Le Méridien Maldives features 134 thoughtfully designed beach and overwater villas, each serving as a private sanctuary for newlyweds. Here, honeymooners can linger longer, explore further, and immerse themselves in a playful yet sophisticated retreat crafted with love and connection in mind.

In celebration of the season of love, Le Méridien Maldives introduces the Romantique Honeymoon Package, designed to make every couple’s honeymoon as magical as their love story. The package includes a half-board dining plan, a three-course romantic beach dinner, a couple’s spa experience, a honeymoon photoshoot, romantic welcome amenities, and more. Available for bookings through May 28, 2025, with a minimum three-night stay, the package is valid for stays through December 31, 2025.