Featured
Velassaru Maldives hosts interactive Chef Day at Fiyavathi Orphanage
In celebration of International Chef Day, Velassaru Maldives hosted a special event at Fiyavathi Orphanage in Hulhumalé. This initiative, organised in partnership with Universal Resorts Management, forms part of the resort’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
The event aimed to give back to the local community, focusing on healthy eating, interactive culinary experiences, and fun workshops for the 70 children aged 2 to 16 years residing at the orphanage. Leading the initiative were Velassaru Maldives General Manager Mr. Denys Hordiienko, Executive Chef Vincent, key leaders, the Welfare Committee, and a talented team of chefs.
Following a brief introduction to the day’s activities, professional international chefs from Velassaru Maldives, representing Southeast Asia’s culinary talent, led an interactive cooking session. Through live cooking stations and meal preparation, the chefs demonstrated basic culinary skills and introduced the children to healthy food choices. Additionally, a food hygiene session was conducted for both the children and the orphanage’s canteen associates, emphasising the importance of clean and safe food practices.
A highlight of the day was a buffet-style lunch featuring a variety of international dishes tailored to the children’s tastes and nutritional needs. To celebrate International Chef Day, the children enjoyed a cake-cutting ceremony. After lunch, they participated in creative activities such as fruit carving and plate decoration workshops, learning how to create healthy meals in a fun and visually appealing way.
The activities during the International Chef Day celebration not only provided an enjoyable experience for the children but also fostered a deeper connection between the Velassaru Maldives team and the local community. Through the chefs’ dedication, the children gained insights into the value of healthy eating, hygiene, and teamwork.
In addition to the hands-on activities, Velassaru Maldives donated several items to Fiyavathi Orphanage, including televisions, computer systems, and playground equipment such as futsal balls, goal nets, basketballs, and basketball nets. These contributions reflect Velassaru Maldives’ commitment to supporting local communities by enhancing both educational and recreational opportunities for the children.
This event represents an extension of Velassaru Maldives’ dedication to supporting local communities through meaningful CSR initiatives. As part of Universal Resorts Management, one of the largest employers in the Maldives, Velassaru Maldives continually prioritises projects that uplift communities and create positive, lasting impacts.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
Celebration
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands reveals festive celebrations through ‘Eau’ theme
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive programming for the upcoming season. This year’s celebrations, themed ‘Eau’, will honour the resort’s oceanic home and the elemental power and magic of water. The festivities aim to connect and awaken guests to the beauty of the ocean, showcasing interpretations of water in all its forms. Artfully curated moments will offer guests sensory experiences, including gourmet trails, once-in-a-lifetime undersea adventures, transformative spa journeys, and magical performances with aquatic twists.
The celebrations will commence on December 22nd with a sparkling evening that reimagines the resort’s EAU Bar and iconic spherical pool into a crystalline stage of liquid theatre for the season. Guests will kick off the festivities with signature Sangu cocktails in hand while the Christmas tree is lit, looking forward to a breathtaking lineup running until January 9, 2025.
Each night, guests will be immersed in awe-inspiring scenography featuring sunset shows of music, dance, and theatre inspired by interpretations of water, reflection, renewal, and transformation. Ethereal dreamscapes will host candlelit concertos in the moonlight, while the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will culminate in a spectacular showcase of culinary excellence and entertainment.
A journey of gourmet treats will provide unrivalled mastery across the destination’s dining venues, curated by the resort’s exceptional chefs. On December 23rd, the omakase venue IWAU will present an exclusive wagyu and sake feast, introducing the resort’s renowned Asian flavours to the festivities. The celebratory gastronomy will continue with a Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, leading to a night of epicurean splendour at EAU Bar. Christmas Day will feature the acclaimed Singapore venue Summer Pavilion serving its Cantonese wok lunch, while Beach Shack will host its signature New Year’s Day barbecue prepared on an open grill by the beach.
Throughout the holidays, a decadent series of dining experiences will include exclusive Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger dinners, izakaya menus with sake pairings, oriental tea ceremonies, and Champagne raw bars. This year’s exclusive masterclasses will invite guests to create, bake, and decorate their own traditional gingerbread houses.
For those looking to learn, move, and explore, the festive programming will offer a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will guide guests in exploring the ocean, including the Cities under the Sea and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea level, guests can embark on a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour or engage in traditional fishing aboard a Maldivian Dhoni boat at dawn. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soirée will help guests capture lasting memories, alongside water-side acro-yoga and sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high-spec tennis court to maintain festive fitness.
Harnessing the restorative power of water and the blue mind theory, the halo-shaped spa, perched serenely over the sparkling lagoon, will offer unadulterated wellness experiences with Bamford. In addition to a menu of holistic treatments, spa-goers will enjoy workshops to learn the art of gua sha self-massage, sound healing, and tapping therapy. To close out 2024 and welcome the new year, intention-setting practices and floating meditation will guide guests in formulating their resolutions, while sunrise yoga will take place in the Mystique Garden at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree.
For junior guests, Santa Claus will make a festive appearance on Christmas Day, leaving behind his merry legacy for the holidays. Ritz Kids programming, designed for children aged four to twelve, will be filled with water-inspired activities, from bubble parties to over-water piñata fun. Young visitors will delight in Ritz Kids’ futuristic indoor-outdoor space, which includes playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will feature gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and fascinating explorations of the micro-world of ocean organisms with marine scientists. A fashion show will invite young fashionistas to take to the catwalk, while teens can participate in beach paddleball, tennis tournaments, and kayak racing, alongside surf clinics to ride the waves into 2025.
A 15-minute boat ride to Fari Marina Village will lead to The Fari Marina Night Market on January 4th, showcasing the best of the unique Fari Islands destination. Illuminated by artist James Turrell’s Amarta installation, the evening will feature gourmet delicacies from both The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and the neighbouring Patina resort, along with an array of local crafts.
Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, to continue until January 9th, before welcoming in the lunar new year.
Celebration
Tropical bliss awaits: celebrate Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives
Get ready to light up Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives, the ultimate tropical paradise. This year, guests are invited to join in an #AnythingButOrdinary celebration filled with joy, love, and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of the Festival of Lights in a tropical island setting.
As families and friends come together to celebrate this cherished festival, Kandima encourages immersion in a unique celebration that goes beyond the traditional. Guests can picture themselves surrounded by swaying palms and crystal-clear blue waters, basking in the warmth of Maldivian hospitality while indulging in a range of vibrant activities and festive feasts designed to create lasting memories.
From October 10th to 25th, 2024, Kandima Maldives presents an exclusive flash sale, offering the chance to celebrate Diwali in paradise with incredible savings of up to 64% on all room types. Whether seeking a quick getaway or a longer retreat, this is an opportunity for loved ones to gather and experience the magic of Diwali in a stunning tropical setting.
The celebration kicks off with an array of spectacular offers for stays from October 10, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The deals start with an astounding 64% off for stays from October 10 to 31, followed by 60% off from November 1 to December 26, and a special 50% off for stays between December 27 and January 10 (minimum 5-night stay required). Discounts return with another 60% off from January 11 to April 30.
Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive perks during their stay, including 50% off on domestic transfers for stays of four nights or more between October 10 and 31. They can look forward to an enchanting sunset cruise for two, as well as a rejuvenating 30-minute spa session to melt away the stresses of everyday life.
Kandima takes the festivities up a notch from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with an exciting lineup of dining experiences and wellness activities. Celebrations will begin with a spectacular Diwali buffet dinner at Flavour on October 31, featuring a live dessert station brimming with traditional sweets. On November 1, guests can indulge in a festive breakfast at Zest, followed by an Indian street food-inspired lunch at Flavour, and end the day with a lavish dinner complete with a welcome sweet yoghurt drink and live dessert action.
The fun continues with a blissful wellness experience featuring a 60-minute Ayurvedic massage and a 30-minute Indian head massage to rejuvenate the body and soul. Adventure seekers can embrace the thrill of water sports with 50% off, while creative souls can participate in a Rangoli competition at Aroma Café. Guests can dance the night away at Bollywood Night at Breeze Bar, and little ones can get creative in a fun Rangoli-making class at the Kids Club.
This Diwali, Kandima Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a celebration of love, light, and the joy of togetherness. Guests can create cherished memories with their loved ones in a breathtaking tropical setting, surrounded by the beauty and warmth of Maldivian culture.
Trending
