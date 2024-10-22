Tropical bliss awaits: celebrate Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives

Get ready to light up Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives, the ultimate tropical paradise. This year, guests are invited to join in an #AnythingButOrdinary celebration filled with joy, love, and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of the Festival of Lights in a tropical island setting.

As families and friends come together to celebrate this cherished festival, Kandima encourages immersion in a unique celebration that goes beyond the traditional. Guests can picture themselves surrounded by swaying palms and crystal-clear blue waters, basking in the warmth of Maldivian hospitality while indulging in a range of vibrant activities and festive feasts designed to create lasting memories.

From October 10th to 25th, 2024, Kandima Maldives presents an exclusive flash sale, offering the chance to celebrate Diwali in paradise with incredible savings of up to 64% on all room types. Whether seeking a quick getaway or a longer retreat, this is an opportunity for loved ones to gather and experience the magic of Diwali in a stunning tropical setting.

The celebration kicks off with an array of spectacular offers for stays from October 10, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The deals start with an astounding 64% off for stays from October 10 to 31, followed by 60% off from November 1 to December 26, and a special 50% off for stays between December 27 and January 10 (minimum 5-night stay required). Discounts return with another 60% off from January 11 to April 30.

Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive perks during their stay, including 50% off on domestic transfers for stays of four nights or more between October 10 and 31. They can look forward to an enchanting sunset cruise for two, as well as a rejuvenating 30-minute spa session to melt away the stresses of everyday life.

Kandima takes the festivities up a notch from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with an exciting lineup of dining experiences and wellness activities. Celebrations will begin with a spectacular Diwali buffet dinner at Flavour on October 31, featuring a live dessert station brimming with traditional sweets. On November 1, guests can indulge in a festive breakfast at Zest, followed by an Indian street food-inspired lunch at Flavour, and end the day with a lavish dinner complete with a welcome sweet yoghurt drink and live dessert action.

The fun continues with a blissful wellness experience featuring a 60-minute Ayurvedic massage and a 30-minute Indian head massage to rejuvenate the body and soul. Adventure seekers can embrace the thrill of water sports with 50% off, while creative souls can participate in a Rangoli competition at Aroma Café. Guests can dance the night away at Bollywood Night at Breeze Bar, and little ones can get creative in a fun Rangoli-making class at the Kids Club.

This Diwali, Kandima Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a celebration of love, light, and the joy of togetherness. Guests can create cherished memories with their loved ones in a breathtaking tropical setting, surrounded by the beauty and warmth of Maldivian culture.