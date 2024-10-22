Celebration
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands reveals festive celebrations through ‘Eau’ theme
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive programming for the upcoming season. This year’s celebrations, themed ‘Eau’, will honour the resort’s oceanic home and the elemental power and magic of water. The festivities aim to connect and awaken guests to the beauty of the ocean, showcasing interpretations of water in all its forms. Artfully curated moments will offer guests sensory experiences, including gourmet trails, once-in-a-lifetime undersea adventures, transformative spa journeys, and magical performances with aquatic twists.
The celebrations will commence on December 22nd with a sparkling evening that reimagines the resort’s EAU Bar and iconic spherical pool into a crystalline stage of liquid theatre for the season. Guests will kick off the festivities with signature Sangu cocktails in hand while the Christmas tree is lit, looking forward to a breathtaking lineup running until January 9, 2025.
Each night, guests will be immersed in awe-inspiring scenography featuring sunset shows of music, dance, and theatre inspired by interpretations of water, reflection, renewal, and transformation. Ethereal dreamscapes will host candlelit concertos in the moonlight, while the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will culminate in a spectacular showcase of culinary excellence and entertainment.
A journey of gourmet treats will provide unrivalled mastery across the destination’s dining venues, curated by the resort’s exceptional chefs. On December 23rd, the omakase venue IWAU will present an exclusive wagyu and sake feast, introducing the resort’s renowned Asian flavours to the festivities. The celebratory gastronomy will continue with a Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, leading to a night of epicurean splendour at EAU Bar. Christmas Day will feature the acclaimed Singapore venue Summer Pavilion serving its Cantonese wok lunch, while Beach Shack will host its signature New Year’s Day barbecue prepared on an open grill by the beach.
Throughout the holidays, a decadent series of dining experiences will include exclusive Veuve Clicquot and Taittinger dinners, izakaya menus with sake pairings, oriental tea ceremonies, and Champagne raw bars. This year’s exclusive masterclasses will invite guests to create, bake, and decorate their own traditional gingerbread houses.
For those looking to learn, move, and explore, the festive programming will offer a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will guide guests in exploring the ocean, including the Cities under the Sea and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea level, guests can embark on a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour or engage in traditional fishing aboard a Maldivian Dhoni boat at dawn. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soirée will help guests capture lasting memories, alongside water-side acro-yoga and sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high-spec tennis court to maintain festive fitness.
Harnessing the restorative power of water and the blue mind theory, the halo-shaped spa, perched serenely over the sparkling lagoon, will offer unadulterated wellness experiences with Bamford. In addition to a menu of holistic treatments, spa-goers will enjoy workshops to learn the art of gua sha self-massage, sound healing, and tapping therapy. To close out 2024 and welcome the new year, intention-setting practices and floating meditation will guide guests in formulating their resolutions, while sunrise yoga will take place in the Mystique Garden at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree.
For junior guests, Santa Claus will make a festive appearance on Christmas Day, leaving behind his merry legacy for the holidays. Ritz Kids programming, designed for children aged four to twelve, will be filled with water-inspired activities, from bubble parties to over-water piñata fun. Young visitors will delight in Ritz Kids’ futuristic indoor-outdoor space, which includes playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will feature gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and fascinating explorations of the micro-world of ocean organisms with marine scientists. A fashion show will invite young fashionistas to take to the catwalk, while teens can participate in beach paddleball, tennis tournaments, and kayak racing, alongside surf clinics to ride the waves into 2025.
A 15-minute boat ride to Fari Marina Village will lead to The Fari Marina Night Market on January 4th, showcasing the best of the unique Fari Islands destination. Illuminated by artist James Turrell’s Amarta installation, the evening will feature gourmet delicacies from both The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and the neighbouring Patina resort, along with an array of local crafts.
Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, to continue until January 9th, before welcoming in the lunar new year.
Celebration
Tropical bliss awaits: celebrate Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives
Get ready to light up Diwali like never before at Kandima Maldives, the ultimate tropical paradise. This year, guests are invited to join in an #AnythingButOrdinary celebration filled with joy, love, and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of the Festival of Lights in a tropical island setting.
As families and friends come together to celebrate this cherished festival, Kandima encourages immersion in a unique celebration that goes beyond the traditional. Guests can picture themselves surrounded by swaying palms and crystal-clear blue waters, basking in the warmth of Maldivian hospitality while indulging in a range of vibrant activities and festive feasts designed to create lasting memories.
From October 10th to 25th, 2024, Kandima Maldives presents an exclusive flash sale, offering the chance to celebrate Diwali in paradise with incredible savings of up to 64% on all room types. Whether seeking a quick getaway or a longer retreat, this is an opportunity for loved ones to gather and experience the magic of Diwali in a stunning tropical setting.
The celebration kicks off with an array of spectacular offers for stays from October 10, 2024, to April 30, 2025. The deals start with an astounding 64% off for stays from October 10 to 31, followed by 60% off from November 1 to December 26, and a special 50% off for stays between December 27 and January 10 (minimum 5-night stay required). Discounts return with another 60% off from January 11 to April 30.
Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive perks during their stay, including 50% off on domestic transfers for stays of four nights or more between October 10 and 31. They can look forward to an enchanting sunset cruise for two, as well as a rejuvenating 30-minute spa session to melt away the stresses of everyday life.
Kandima takes the festivities up a notch from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with an exciting lineup of dining experiences and wellness activities. Celebrations will begin with a spectacular Diwali buffet dinner at Flavour on October 31, featuring a live dessert station brimming with traditional sweets. On November 1, guests can indulge in a festive breakfast at Zest, followed by an Indian street food-inspired lunch at Flavour, and end the day with a lavish dinner complete with a welcome sweet yoghurt drink and live dessert action.
The fun continues with a blissful wellness experience featuring a 60-minute Ayurvedic massage and a 30-minute Indian head massage to rejuvenate the body and soul. Adventure seekers can embrace the thrill of water sports with 50% off, while creative souls can participate in a Rangoli competition at Aroma Café. Guests can dance the night away at Bollywood Night at Breeze Bar, and little ones can get creative in a fun Rangoli-making class at the Kids Club.
This Diwali, Kandima Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a celebration of love, light, and the joy of togetherness. Guests can create cherished memories with their loved ones in a breathtaking tropical setting, surrounded by the beauty and warmth of Maldivian culture.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks International Chefs Day 2024
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives celebrated International Chefs Day 2024 under the theme ‘Growing Great Chefs,’ honouring the remarkable talent and creativity of chefs who are shaping the future of culinary experiences in hospitality. The event, held on October 20th and 21st, brought together the resort’s culinary team and offered guests a series of activities that emphasised the joy of cooking and showcased the global diversity of cuisine.
The celebration began with a cake-cutting ceremony that united chefs, team members, and guests in recognition of the dedication and expertise of the culinary team. Festivities continued with a variety of activities for children, including doughnut-hanging challenges and cookie decoration sessions, designed to ignite the imagination of future chefs. Meanwhile, adults engaged in exciting games like the beer challenge and an omelette-making competition, demonstrating both speed and culinary skill.
A special raffle draw offered participants the chance to win exciting prizes, adding to the festive atmosphere of Chef’s Day. The event culminated in a World Street Food Market buffet dinner on October 21st at the resort’s Sunrise Beach, where guests embarked on a culinary journey around the globe. Each chef, representing a different nationality, showcased their homeland’s signature dishes at food stalls. Guests enjoyed a diverse selection of flavours, from sizzling Asian street food to aromatic African and Middle Eastern dishes, as well as comforting Maldivian classics, celebrating the spirit of culinary diversity and innovation.
General Manager Hassan Adil reflected on the event and its theme during his opening remarks: “At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, we believe in transforming culinary experiences in hospitality by empowering our chefs to push boundaries, embrace diversity, and craft exceptional dishes that bring joy to our guests. Growing great chefs isn’t just about teaching culinary skills; it’s about nurturing passion, creativity, and a deep respect for food.”
The two-day event brought together the vibrant culinary talents of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, offering guests a memorable experience that blended culture, creativity, and a shared love for food. With ‘Growing Great Chefs’ at its core, Sun Siyam Olhuveli reaffirmed its commitment to culinary excellence and the continuous development of its talented chefs.
Celebration
Kuda Villingili Resort offers an unforgettable ‘East Meets West’ holiday experience
Kuda Villingili Resort, nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, has announced its highly anticipated Festive 2024-2025 celebrations, themed “East Meets West.” This year’s festivities promise a harmonious blend of cultural refinement and exhilarating adventures, offering guests a truly immersive and unforgettable holiday experience.
Running from December 23, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the “East Meets West” celebrations will showcase the best of both worlds, combining the elegance of Eastern traditions with the vibrancy of Western culture. With a lineup of exciting events, the resort aims to create a unique experience for guests of all ages.
The celebrations will commence on December 23 with an enchanting tree-lighting ceremony. Guests are invited to gather for festive carols, marvel at a stunning island-style Christmas tree, and stroll along lantern-lit pathways to kick off the holiday season.
On Christmas Eve, the vibrant atmosphere at Kuda Villingili will take centre stage at Raalhu Bar with a lively cocktail party featuring festive beats from the resident DJ. This will be followed by a magnificent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at The Restaurant Beach, where a live band will enhance the festive ambiance. December 25 will bring festive cheers, gifts, and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus, ensuring a magical holiday experience for both children and adults.
The festive celebrations at Kuda Villingili Resort will continue to offer a diverse array of experiences that cater to every taste and preference. Guests can look forward to a magical Cinema Night under the stars, an Arabian Shisha Night, library wine dinners, karaoke nights, and more, providing a variety of engaging activities for all.
New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 will begin with a cocktail reception and a live band performance, setting the mood for an exciting evening. The highlight of the night will be the special East Meets West Gala Dinner, where guests will enjoy a spectacular fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights, complemented by live entertainment featuring musicians and special performers. The evening will culminate in an unforgettable New Year Countdown and fireworks, as guests toast to 2025 with bubbles and new resolutions.
For young guests, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club has curated a series of entertaining, educational, and memorable activities. From splashing pool parties and enriching nature walks to cultural immersion experiences and sunny beach days, children will have ample opportunities to make new friends and create unforgettable holiday memories.
Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their ocean adventures, from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.
For those seeking fitness and wellness, Kuda Villingili offers a diverse range of sports and wellness activities. Guests can stay active with mat Pilates, aeroboxing, and aqua yoga, or unwind with meditative yoga and reflective painting sessions designed to nourish both the body and soul.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to partake in an unforgettable festive holiday experience, where the stunning beauty of the Maldives harmonises with two culturally rich and distinctive realms: the refined elegance and mystique of the East alongside the rugged, adventurous spirit of the West. Guests can bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with optimism and joy at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
