Love
Experience an island of endless firsts at Kandima Maldives
Kandima Maldives invites you to celebrate love in all its beautiful forms this February 2025, set against a backdrop of azure waters and swaying palm trees. Step beyond the ordinary and immerse yourself in a world of exciting adventures and delightful surprises with the Kandima’s “An Island of Endless Firsts” Valentine’s Day programme. Whether it’s romantic love, cherished friendships, or self-love, discover endless ways to connect, explore, and craft unforgettable memories in this refreshingly playful paradise.
Rev up the romance and fuel your love story at Fast Track, Kandima’s thrilling new entertainment attraction. Experience love in the fast lane as you and your partner race head-to-head on the ocean-front karting track in an unforgettable challenge. The exclusive Valentine’s Combo treats you to 30 minutes of high-speed excitement, topped off with a playful photo session to capture your shared joy and laughter. For couples with a competitive streak, the Couple Karting Mini Grand Prix on Valentine’s Day is your chance to win a complimentary 10-minute karting session. Get ready to race, laugh, and fall in love all over again!
For couples craving a secluded, Kandima’s own Lover’s Island Castaway Retreat, where you and your partner can enjoy a secluded private island with a sun-drenched beach all to yourselves. Indulge in a chilled bottle of bubbly and a fresh fruit basket as you soak in the romance of this idyllic hideaway. For those seeking adventure, Kandima offers captivating marine explorations, including a sunset cruise. Choose between a lively group experience or the intimacy of a private yacht, complete with a curated selection of delicious drinks and canapés. As the sun dips below the horizon, keep an eye out for the magical encounters with turtles, dolphins, and other fascinating marine life.
Take your love to new heights with Kandima’s Romantic Fly-Away aerial experience at Aquaholics. Soar together on a mesmerising parasailing adventure during the golden sunset hour, from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. As you ascend, marvel at the Maldives’ stunning lagoons below, bathed in vibrant hues as the sun dips into the horizon.
As night falls, cosy up for a Movie Under the Stars, complete with a chilled bottle of bubbly and cupid-mix popcorn. For couples not ready to call it a night, Forbidden Bar Beach’s DJ-spun Afterparty will keep the sparks flying till midnight. Don’t forget to join the Valentine’s 3D Hand Casting workshop before you leave. Craft a unique ornament of you and your partner’s intertwined hands, an adorable keepsake for your unforgettable Kandima experience to take home.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Picture-Perfect Picnic by Aroma Lake, where a camera-ready hamper awaits. Filled with Prosecco, savoury snacks, and delightful goodies. Sip on thematic Cupid’s Cocktails throughout the day at Breeze Bar &
Beach Club or, surprise your partner with a heart-shaped Red Velvet cake and speciality coffee at Aroma and Deli, a limited-time item on the menu.
As the evening unfolds, indulge in a fiery Valentine’s BBQ at Zest Beach, where romance meets culinary delight. Savour a delectable set menu under a starlit sky, beginning with fresh oysters and a pre-dinner cocktail, complemented by a bottle of Prosecco with a gourmet dining experience, all with spectacular sea views as the perfect backdrop.
End your day with ultimate pampering at EsKape Spa’s Romantic Retreat, a luxurious 120-minute journey designed for couples. Begin with a soothing signature foot ritual, followed by a full-body massage and rejuvenating Indian head massage that dissolves deep tension and stress. Immerse yourself in a fresh coconut body polish and tropical flower bath, complete with sparkling wine for the perfect toast to love and future adventures. Surprise your loved one with an immersive in-room romantic set up complete with a personalised message. With just 48 hours’ notice, Kandima’s Krew can transform your bed with a blanket of rose petals, or completely transform your villa into a lover’s haven with bespoke top-to-toe villa décor.
At Kandima, love isn’t limited to February. With the LuvPerk offering, celebrate Birthdays, anniversaries, or romantic getaways of three and seven nights up. Delight your loved one with special touches like a sumptuous floating breakfast served on your private deck or a magical candlelit dinner on the beach. Whether it’s February or any time of the year, Kandima is where love gets playful, adventurous, and endlessly exciting. Come for the thrills, stay for the feels!
Have a look at the detailed Valentines programme here: An Island of endless firsts.
Lead-in rates for a stay at Kandima in February 2025 start from $300/night++ for a Studio and from $515/night++ for a Beach Villa, book direct online for extra savings and discounts on water sports, excursions, spa and many tailored options as per your travel needs.
Love
Root your love story at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
Planting a tree is more than just placing roots in the earth—it’s a promise of growth, a symbol of nurturing bonds, and a gesture that carries hope for the future. At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests are invited to make this timeless act part of their most treasured moments. Whether celebrating a proposal, renewing vows, or marking a special milestone, planting a palm tree at the resort transforms these personal celebrations into a meaningful contribution to the island’s ecosystem.
A guest at the resort recently found the experience profoundly personal: “planting a palm tree here felt like rooting a part of our love story in paradise. Every time we think of our tree, we’ll remember this beautiful place and the promise of a greener future.”
The initiative is more than just a sentimental experience but a call to action. As one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, the Maldives faces mounting challenges from rising sea levels and coastal erosion. Palm trees, with their deep root systems, play a crucial role in stabilising the soil and protecting shorelines, making them essential in safeguarding the islands for future generations.
This ethos aligns seamlessly with the Maldives’ national “5 Million Trees Planting Programme,” launched on World Environment Day 2024. With over 450,936 trees already planted as of December 2024, the programme reflects the nation’s dedication to combating climate change.
At the heart of this initiative is Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to sustainability through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. The palm tree planting activity at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is not merely an offering for guests but a conscious effort to educate and involve them in the preservation of the Maldives’ delicate ecosystem.
Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed the importance of this initiative: “We want every guest to feel connected—not just to our island but to the values we stand for. When they plant a tree here, they aren’t just creating a memory; they’re joining us in shaping a more sustainable future for the Maldives.”
This unique opportunity allows guests to leave more than footprints in the sand. Every tree planted is a story, a contribution, and a step towards making tourism more responsible. It’s a chance to take home the knowledge that even small actions—like planting a palm tree—can ripple out into a lasting impact.
So, whether you’re celebrating love, life, or simply the joy of being in paradise, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a way to turn your moments into legacies. Root your story here, and let it grow for years to come.
Love
Indulge in castaway romance at Sirru Fen Fushi this Valentine’s Day
Sirru Fen Fushi, the Private Lagoon Resort and celebrated member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, is inviting couples to leave the everyday behind and enjoy an unforgettable castaway adventure this February, as it sets the scene for enchanting Valentine’s escapes.
Nestled amid the sparkling seas of the Maldives’ Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi is a sanctuary of luxury, serenity and sustainability where loved ones can unwind together, surrounded by the beauty of nature. With a choice of thatched pool villas, either nestled on the soft, sandy beach, within the lush jungle or perched over the crystal-clear lagoon, sweethearts can connect with each other complete privacy.
Within this tropical oasis, an amazing array of activities await, on land and at sea. For the ultimate castaway experience, Sirru Fen Fushi’s Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion will escort couples to a pristine sandbank, reserved exclusively for them for the duration of their booking, where a personal chef
will prepare a magical BBQ dinner, with a selection of meats and seafood served alongside a bottle of Champagne and unlimited beer and soft drinks. As barefoot bliss meets adventure, this creates the perfect opportunity to pop the question or simply rekindle the flames of love. A private butler is on hand to respond to every whim or wish. This experience is also possible on board Sirru Fen Fushi’s private luxury yacht for an even more special occasion.
Active couples can feel the spray of the ocean waves with paddle-boarding and kayaking, uncover the vibrant underwater world with snorkelling or diving, and explore The Coralarium, the world’s first tidal art exhibition and interactive sculpture that highlights the importance of marine conservation. Eco-conscious wildlife encounters can be enjoyed with a Dolphin Safari, while a Sunset Cruise will let loved ones soak up the stunning Maldivian scenery as the last rays of sun cast a warm glow across the sea – a wonderfully romantic way to end a day of discovery.
After dark, couples can cuddle up and watch a movie under the stars in the cosy ambience of the Jungle Cinema. Or, for a deeply evocative spectacle, guests can simply gaze up and watch the wonders of the universe with a Stargazing evening, either from the comfort of their villa or from the stargazing roof of the resort’s Sustainability Lab.
Chef Girish Sharma, Sirru Fen Fushi’s recently appointed Executive Chef, is inviting guests to elevate their Valentine’s Day dinner to new levels of excellence with a choice of culinary occasions. Having trained at the Michelin three-star Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, Chef Girish is now showcasing his epicurean artistry at five fantastic restaurants, plus curated In-Villa or Destination Dining experiences, including a candlelit table for two under the stars or an island-hopping picnic.
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, said, “At Sirru Fen Fushi, we understand that for many people, true romance isn’t just about hearts, flowers and chocolates; it is about enjoying shared experiences and making lasting memories. With our beautiful villas, breath-taking scenery and one-of-a-kind activities – including castaway adventures and private island escapes – all woven seamlessly into the natural scenery, we can help every couple deepen their bonds of love and create moments that will be cherished forever.”
The Sirru Fen Fushi Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion is available to all guests and can be booked through the resort. Prices start at USD1,500++ per couple.
Featured
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live portraits by Jo Bird at Kuramathi Maldives
In February 2025, Kuramathi Maldives will welcome guests to explore the art of live illustration with renowned artist Jo Bird. Recognised for turning memories into treasured keepsakes, Jo will be on the island conducting live portrait sessions for couples and families from 10 to 16 February.
With nearly a decade of expertise in capturing personal style, Jo’s career journey has included studying at Kingston University, representing artists in advertising, and creating live portraits for prestigious brands such as Chanel and Dior, as well as exclusive events hosted by Ralph Lauren and Jo Malone.
This Valentine’s Day, Jo will bring her distinctive talent to the tropical paradise of Kuramathi. Whether guests are celebrating a romantic escape or creating special family moments, her relaxed and conversational approach promises to make the experience as delightful as the portrait itself. In under 30 minutes, she will craft personalised portraits, offering visitors a bespoke memento of their stay – an ideal keepsake to frame and cherish.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their most stylish outfits and get ready to pose—or simply chat—as Jo Bird transforms each holiday moment into a work of art.
Bookings will be available upon arrival. This unique Valentine’s Day experience is not to be missed.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Dreamlike retreat: explore Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy Resorts
-
Cooking1 week ago
From pizza to pasta: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Pibati Sul Mare
-
Love1 week ago
Say ‘yes this Valentine’s at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Tripadvisor names Ayada Maldives Best of the Best Resort for luxury and excellence
-
Love1 week ago
JA Manafaru celebrates romance with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences
-
Action1 week ago
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
-
Featured1 week ago
From sunrise to sunset: Valentine’s Day bliss at Kuda Villingili
-
Family1 week ago
Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort