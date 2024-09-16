Kandima Maldives goes Ghostbusters for a Halloween celebration full of tricks, Treats, and tropical beats

Siyam World Maldives is gearing up for its biggest and boldest celebration yet. From October 28th to 31st, 2024, the resort will host a spectacular four-day Birthday Bash featuring spooky Halloween thrills, live music, jaw-dropping performances, Diwali celebrations, and an epic Football Camp for kids led by English football legend Rio Ferdinand.

True to its reputation, Siyam World is going all out for this celebration. The festivities will kick off with a lavish Gala Dinner at Tempo, where guests can enjoy cocktails on the beach while being entertained by the world champions of mental magic, Lucca & Anca. This magical duo, known for performing worldwide in six languages, will amaze the audience with their mind-bending illusions, mind-reading feats, and clairvoyance, taking the art of illusion to new heights.

For young sports enthusiasts, the Football Camp led by Rio Ferdinand, in collaboration with Football Escapes, will run from October 28th to November 1st, 2024. Children aged 5 to 12 will have the unique opportunity to train with Ferdinand, learning valuable skills in an exclusive camp that promises fun and growth. This experience is just one of many highlights designed to make the celebration extraordinary.

Adding to the excitement, Diwali celebrations on October 30th will light up the island with a special Indian dinner at Tempo and the Indian specialty restaurant Kurry Leaf, followed by a vibrant Bollywood DJ party. The island will be filled with the sights and sounds of Diwali, offering guests an evening of cultural immersion and celebration.

Throughout the event, the DJ Twins – previously known as Sisters Twins – will keep the energy high with their electrifying DJ sets. Rising to fame on TikTok, these dynamic sisters have now conquered the global music scene, known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending beats that keep crowds dancing. Their music will ensure the island stays alive with energy long into the night.

As Halloween approaches on October 31st, guests can expect a night filled with thrills and chills. The Insidious-inspired Halloween Parade and Show will immerse guests in a world of frights and interactive horror, with heart-pounding walkthroughs and eerie performances. To conclude the night, the DJ Twins will return to turn Good Vibrations into a spooky yet high-energy party zone, ensuring Halloween is celebrated in true Siyam World style. Wine lovers will also be treated to a Beach Wine Tasting at Andalucía Beach, while the magic continues with another stunning performance from Lucca & Anca.

Sara Siyam, Marketing Director at Sun Siyam Resorts, expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration, stating, “At Siyam World, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what a resort experience can be. Our birthday bash and Halloween festivities reflect our bold, fun, and innovative approach to hospitality. We aim to provide our guests with unique, unforgettable experiences they’ll remember for years.”