Embrace wellness in paradise: Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives hosts World Wellness Weekend

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is set to participate in the 8th annual World Wellness Weekend from September 20th to September 22nd, 2024. This global event, celebrated across 8,000 venues in 160 countries, invites wellness enthusiasts worldwide to treat September as a new beginning for transformation and rejuvenation after the summer season.

The weekend’s program has been carefully designed to reflect the core pillars of wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, and Purpose & Solidarity. Each activity is crafted to promote balance and overall well-being, providing guests with a holistic rejuvenation experience.

At The Restaurant, a special Health Haven breakfast buffet will be served each morning, featuring a selection of nutritious foods and beverages. The thoughtfully curated menu will include fresh, wholesome options aimed at boosting immunity and energising the body, setting the tone for the day’s wellness-focused activities.

The weekend will kick off with a 5K walkathon, welcoming participants of all ages to get active and enjoy the outdoors. Following the walk, a recovery zone will be set up offering wellness treatments such as M2D Blading, Massage Therapy, and an insightful session led by a speaker who will emphasise the importance of self-care. This talk aims to inspire guests to prioritise their health and nurture both body and mind.

As the first day comes to a close, guests will partake in a gratitude exercise and journaling session designed to encourage reflection on the things they are thankful for, fostering a positive mindset and a deeper sense of fulfillment.

Jonathan Dungog, a highly accomplished fitness professional and wellness advocate, will lead the sessions. With extensive certifications in Yoga, HIIT, TRX, and OCR training, Jonathan is recognised for his expertise in a wide array of disciplines. As a seasoned triathlete, ultra-marathoner, and adventure enthusiast, he brings years of personal training experience to the resort. Jonathan’s dedication to holistic health is evident through his work at Fit and Flow Gym, where he empowers individuals on their wellness journeys. At Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, he will share his knowledge and enthusiasm, encouraging guests to embrace lasting well-being and vitality.

Day 2 of World Wellness Weekend will feature an energetic Aero Boxing class, offering fitness and fun for participants of all skill levels. Fitness consultations will also be available, where attendees can receive personalised advice on exercise routines, nutrition, and setting achievable wellness goals, ensuring a sustainable approach to health and fitness.

In addition, guests can take part in a unique gardening and hydration station, where they will have the opportunity to plant and nurture their plants, fostering a connection with the environment. Refreshing drinks and energy bars will be provided to keep participants energised throughout the day. A restorative yoga session will follow, helping guests relax and unwind.

On Sunday, September 22nd, the day will begin with a Mat Pilates class, a low-impact workout focusing on core strength, flexibility, and alignment, suitable for all fitness levels and aimed at improving posture and overall body awareness.

After Pilates, a functional training session for adults will concentrate on exercises that enhance strength, balance, and flexibility. A cooking demonstration by The Restaurant’s culinary team will teach guests how to prepare delicious and healthy meals for themselves and their families.

The day will conclude with an aqua aerobics class, accompanied by energising music, designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The exercises will focus on movements that enhance daily activities, ensuring practical benefits beyond the workout.

Children will also have their own fun-filled schedule at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, featuring activities such as Dance Yoga, Aero Kickboxing, Balloon Tennis, Aqua Zumba Marathon, Gratitude Jars, Mini Olympics, Nature Walk, Fun Run, and a Kids Beach Clean-up Day. These activities are both enjoyable and educational, fostering a love for wellness and nature in a playful environment.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to join this extraordinary World Wellness Weekend and embrace September as a fresh start. The event offers a unique blend of relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic health in the stunning surroundings of the Maldives.