Award-winning NH Collection Maldives Havodda offers exclusive deals following ‘Best Beach Resort’ title

Heritance Aarah has once again set the bar high, taking home the coveted ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) 2024 Awards. This victory cements Heritance Aarah’s status as a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, showcasing the resort’s commitment to delivering next-level experiences with its cutting-edge Premium All-Inclusive offering.

Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a destination that redefines the concept of all-inclusive luxury. With its Premium All-Inclusive package, guests are treated to a curated selection of world-class amenities designed to create the ultimate Maldivian getaway. Imagine all-day gourmet dining across seven exceptional restaurants, each offering a unique culinary journey, paired with the finest international wines and spirits at five distinct bars.

Step into a world where your dining experience is a global adventure, whether it’s savouring the vibrant flavours of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, indulging in sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, or relishing fusion creations that marry Sri Lankan and Maldivian tastes. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverages, and a signature cocktail list boasting more than 30 unique concoctions, every meal is an event in itself.

But the Heritance Aarah experience doesn’t stop at the plate. The resort takes a holistic approach to luxury, offering a mix of wellness and adventure that caters to every kind of traveler. Unwind at the IASO Medi Spa, where rejuvenating treatments harmonise body and mind, or dive into the vibrant marine world with snorkelling and diving adventures. And when it’s time to explore, the resort’s countless activities, from dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and cultural excursions, ensure there’s never a dull moment.

Heritance Aarah is not just another resort in the Maldives; it’s an elevated experience that blends comfort, culture, and creativity. This latest accolade from TTM 2024 only reinforces the resort’s reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate Premium All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.